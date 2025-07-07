Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Upcoming event
Amazon Prime Day is almost here! Don't miss out – check out the early deals now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Prime Day brings some of the best tech deals of the year

Will you still buy the Galaxy Z Flip 7 if it uses this application processor?

Will you still buy the Galaxy Z Flip 7 if it is powered by the Exynos 2500 AP?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Processors Galaxy Z Series
Renders show the back and front of the Galaxy Z Flip 7.
If you're planning on buying a Galaxy Z Flip 7, how closely have you been paying attention to the rumored specs of the phone? One area where the clamshell foldable might contain a surprise is under the hood, where the homegrown Exynos 2500 might be found. The 3nm Exynos 2500 application processor was supposed to be employed on Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ models in most markets except for the U.S., China, and Canada.

However, Samsung Foundry's low yield meant that not enough Exynos 2500 APs could be made for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ models in certain regions. As a result, all Galaxy S25 handsets, from the Galaxy S25 to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, were equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy AP. This little maneuver cost Samsung an additional $400 million dollars.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 (SM-F766B) should feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy AP. So why is Samsung using its Exynos chip for the Galaxy Z Flip 7? After all, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Flip 4, Flip 5, and Flip 6 have been the most popular foldable phones worldwide over the last four years, and the Exynos chips have been known to overheat, not perform as powerfully as Snapdragon APs, and be less energy efficient than Qualcomm's chips.

Will you buy the Galaxy Z Flip 7 if uses the Exynos 2500 AP?

Vote View Result

Supposedly, Samsung doesn't want to continue to rely on Qualcomm as much as it has. And there is the cost savings that Samsung will be able to take advantage of by using its own in-house chipset built by its own foundry.

The Geekbench (L) and OpenCL scores for the Exynos 2500 AP powering the Galaxy Z Flip 7. | Image credit-Abhishek Yadav - Will you still buy the Galaxy Z Flip 7 if it uses this application processor?
The Geekbench (L) and OpenCL scores for the Exynos 2500 AP powering the Galaxy Z Flip 7. | Image credit-Abhishek Yadav

According to a tweet from Abhishek Yadav, the Exynos 2500 AP produced a GPU OpenCL score of 18,601. That puts it in line with the OpenCL scores generated by the Snapdragon 8 Elite and the MediaTek 9400+. That sounds like good news for those interested in Samsung's upcoming clamshell foldable. On the other hand, the CPU scores were not as good, with single-core and multi-core scores of 2,313 and 7,965, respectively.

Those scores only bring the Exynos 2500 in line with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is one generation behind the Exynos 2500 AP. By the way, another tweet from Abhishek Yadav shows that the lower-priced Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (SM-F761B) will have the Exynos 2400 under the hood. That AP had a less impressive OpenCL score of 12,890.

The next Samsung Unpacked event unveiling the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is rumored to take place on July 9. Pre-orders will reportedly begin on the same day at 3 PM EDT, and the phones will supposedly ship starting on July 25th.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 3

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 7

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
Fold 7 and Flip 7 to hit the shelves earlier than previously rumored
Fold 7 and Flip 7 to hit the shelves earlier than previously rumored
Three Pixel 10 Pro features that could make me switch back to Google in 2025
Three Pixel 10 Pro features that could make me switch back to Google in 2025
Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales
Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned

Latest News

Here are the latest rumored battery specs and IP ratings for 2025 Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 models
Here are the latest rumored battery specs and IP ratings for 2025 Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 models
Take a rare look inside the lab where Apple tests the durability of its new iPhone models
Take a rare look inside the lab where Apple tests the durability of its new iPhone models
Save $220 on the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge before Prime Day
Save $220 on the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge before Prime Day
The 11-inch iPad Air M2 gets a stunning $400 price cut in this 1TB variant
The 11-inch iPad Air M2 gets a stunning $400 price cut in this 1TB variant
Warning: Thanks to AI you must use "phishing-resistant" passkeys to replace vulnerable passwords
Warning: Thanks to AI you must use "phishing-resistant" passkeys to replace vulnerable passwords
Google Messages profiles could be close to receiving a Material 3 Expressive face lift
Google Messages profiles could be close to receiving a Material 3 Expressive face lift
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless