Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Galaxy Z Flip 6: Expected differences

By
0comments
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Galaxy Z Flip 6: Expected differences

Intro


Samsung is gearing up to announce its next flip phone series—the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The competition in the flip field is now fierce, and Motorola is gaining ground fast with its Razr models, so Samsung needs to act fast and decisively with the next Galaxy Z Flip to stay competitive.

What better way to see all the upgrades and changes that the Z Flip 7 will inevitably bring than to pit it against its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 6? That's what we're going to do today, and bear in mind that the Z Flip 7 hasn't been announced, so the information is based on rumors at this point.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Galaxy Z Flip 6 differences:

Galaxy Z Flip 7*Galaxy Z Flip 6
Same overall design, slightly bigger footprintA tad more compact device
Same camera housing redesigned cover screenCover screen doesn't extend to the edges
The same dual camera setupOne 50MP main camera and one 12MP ultrawide
1-120Hz AMOLED main display120Hz AMOLED as well, same brightness
Slightly bigger display at 6.85 inches, lower pixel density6.7-inch display, 1080 x 2640 pixels resolution
Bigger 4-inch cover screen with 120Hz refresh rate3.4-inch cover screen, 60Hz refresh rate
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite platformOne generation older Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset
12GB of RAM12GB of RAM
The same camera setup, including the 10MP selfie camera50MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide
Bigger 4174 potentially better battery life4000 mAh battery
The same charging speeds25W wired, 15W wireless charging
*rumored

Table of Contents:

    Design and Size

    More of the same

    We don't expect huge differences between these two phones when it comes to the overall design. We will most likely see the same sleek look with flat edges. There's a rumor that Samsung will try to do something about the crease, as many competitors now offer less prominent one in their foldable devices.

    In terms of size and weight, there are talks about an increase in size, mainly due to the slightly bigger cover screen. This will inevitably lead to a wider device, and probably add to the weight as well. Here's a quick preliminary size and weight comparison.

    Galaxy Z Flip 7*Galaxy Z Flip 6
    Thickness
    Unfolded: 6.9 mm
    Folded: N/A    		Thickness
    Unfolded: 6.9 mm
    Folded: 14.9 mm
    Dimensions
    Unfolded: 166.6 x 75.2    		Dimensions
    Unfolded: 165.1 x 71.9
    Folded: 85.1 x 71.9
    Weight
    N/A    		Weight
    187 grams
    *rumored

    As we've already mentioned, there are no huge swings expected in the design department in any direction whatsoever. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 will closely follow in the footsteps of its predecessor.

    In terms of build materials, we expect the same glass back (probably a Gorilla Glass of some kind—there are rumors that the phone will feature Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic) and an Armor Aluminum frame, just like the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

    Now, when it comes to colors, not much is known at this point, but there's some information about a Coral Red variant, as well as other shades that more or less mimic the ones on the predecessor.

    Galaxy Z Flip 7*Galaxy Z Flip 6
    White/CreamWhite
    Gray/SilverSilver Shadow
    BlueBlue
    GreenMint
    BlackBlack
    Coral RedPeach
    *rumored

    Display Differences

    A bigger inner screen and a redesigned cover screen 

    When it comes to the screen, we've already seen some early speculations circulate online. The Z Flip 7 appears to have a somewhat bigger main and also cover displays than its predecessor.

    The inner screen is expected to be 6.85 inches, up from 6.7 inches on the Z Flip 6, and the cover screen is also expected to grow in size from 3.4 to around 4 inches.

    These changes might be down to slimmer bezels, and in the case of the cover screen, some of the size increase can be attributed to the screen wrapping around the camera system—Motorola Razr-style.


    Galaxy Z Flip 7*Galaxy Z Flip 6
    Size
    Main screen: 6.85"
    Cover screen: 4"    		Size
    Main screen: 6.7"
    Cover screen: 3.4"
    Brightness
    2600 nits (peak)    		Brightness
    2600 nits (peak)
    *rumored

    In terms of brightness, there's no information about a potential upgrade, so we expect the same 2600 nits of peak brightness as advertised for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Speaking of which, it managed around 1200 nits at 100% APL, so not bad at all.

    The cover screen refresh rate is expected to be 120Hz, up from the 60Hz we have on the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but the main screen remains an LTPO 1-120Hz panel so no huge change in this department there.

    Performance and Software

    The usual Elite suspect

    Nothing surprising in this department, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to have the latest Qualcomm silicon, which happens to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Due to the release cycle of the Samsung Z Flip series, the models just miss out on the next flagship Qualcomm chip.

    The same applies here—Qualcomm is expected to release the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 in September, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will arrive in July. Nevertheless, the generational jump between the Gen 3 on the Z Flip 6 and the Elite on the new model will be more than enough to justify an upgrade.

    Galaxy Z Flip 7*Galaxy Z Flip 6
    Chip
    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite    		Chip
    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
    Process
    3nm    		Process
    4nm
    RAM
    12GB    		RAM
    12GB
    *rumored

    The RAM situation is expected to be very similar—the Galaxy Z Flip 6 launched with 12GB of RAM, and we think the same will happen with the Galaxy Z Flip 7. This should be enough for all Galaxy AI tricks on board, which leads us to the software part of the section.

    The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to launch with OneUI 8 out of the box over Android 15. In contrast, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 was announced with OneUI 6 and Android 14 but was brought up to the latest OS with a subsequent update.

    Speaking of updates, the seven-year software support cycle applies to both the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the new Galaxy Z Flip 7, which means that the newer model will outlive its predecessor by exactly one year.

    Stay tuned for a detailed rundown of all the features, as well as some performance benchmarks, soon.

    Camera

    Exactly the same?

    Sadly, we don't expect any upgrades to the camera system of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, at least not in a hardware sense. The same 50MP sensor will most likely be on duty under the 23mm lens of the main camera, and the same 12MP ultrawide will be carried over to from the Galaxy Z Flip 6 as well.

    Galaxy Z Flip 7*Galaxy Z Flip 6
    Main
    50 MP
    f/1.8
    23 mm (wide)
    1/1.57"    		Main
    50 MP
    f/1.8
    23 mm (wide)
    1/1.57"
    Ultrawide
    12 MP
    f/2.2
    13 mm (ultrawide)
    123 FOV    		Ultrawide
    12 MP
    f/2.2
    13 mm (ultrawide)
    123 FOV
    *rumored

    The Galaxy Z Flip 6 managed a camera score of 137 overall (current best is 158) in our test, so it will be interesting to see how the new phone performs with this identical hardware. That being said...

    We shouldn't rely on hardware alone, as software post-processing algorithms are doing some heavy lifting in smartphone photography, so we will need to test these to side-by-side and see if the identical hardware produces identical results.

    Battery Life and Charging

    A slight increase?

    The Galaxy Z Flip 6 have a 4000 mAh battery inside (there are two cells due to the foldable nature of the phone) which is not that huge of a capacity nowadays. The phone managed an overall battery score of 6h 45m which ranks it #69 for phones tested in the past 2 years.

    Now, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to bring a slight upgrade in that department - the rumored battery capacity of the new phone is 4174 mAh. While not huge, this upgrade will potentially help the phone to climb up the battery test ladder.

    Galaxy Z Flip 7*Galaxy Z Flip 6
    Battery capacity
    4174 mAh    		Battery capacity
    5000 mAh
    Charging speeds
    25W wired
    15W wireless charging
    USB-C
    Charging speeds
    25W wired
    15W wireless charging
    USB-C
    *rumored

    There are no expected upgrades to the charging speeds, though. We expect the same 25W wired charging (we won't even call it fast charging) to be carried over from the predecessor, and the same goes for the wireless charging support.

    Of course, we need to do our battery and charging tests to evaluate the Galaxy Z Flip 7 scientifically, so stay tuned for some hard numbers when the phone goes official.

    Specs Comparison


    Here's a quick specs comparison between the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6:

    Galaxy Z Flip 7*Galaxy Z Flip 6
    Size, weight
    166.6 x 75.2 x 6.9 mm
    TBA    		Size, weight
    165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm
    187 g
    Screen
    Main: 6.85" AMOLED
    1-120Hz
    2600 nits peak
    Cover: 4"
    120Hz    		Screen
    Main: 6.7" AMOLED
    1-120Hz
    2600 nits peak
    Cover: 3.4"
    60Hz
    Processor
    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
    3nm    		Processor
    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
    4nm
    Versions:
    12/128GB
    12/256GB
    12/512GB

    LPDDR5    		Versions:
    12/128GB
    12/256GB
    12/512GB

    LPDDR5
    Cameras:
    50MP main
    12MP ultrawide

    10MP front    		Cameras:
    50MP main
    12MP ultrawide

    10MP front
    Battery:
    4174 mAh    		Battery:
    4000 mAh
    Charging:
    USB-C
    25W wired
    15W wireless charging    		Charging:
    USB-C
    25W wired
    15W wireless charging
    *rumored

    Summary


    It seems that we should prepare ourselves for another incremental upgrade when it comes to the Galaxy Z Flip series. From the information available at the moment, we're looking at a slightly bigger main screen, a new edge-to-edge cover screen, a new and faster processor, and a slightly bigger battery.

    This doesn't look like much compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and most likely won't convince too many people to upgrade if they already rock the previous generation. For new adopters of the flip form factor, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 might offer a good enough package, but then again, there are great alternatives from Motorola and also from the Far East if you're willing to put some additional effort into getting the latter models.

    The usual caveat applies here as well—we will update the comparison with tests, benchmarks, camera samples, and a final verdict once we get the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

    Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
    Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
