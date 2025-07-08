Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Grab the budget JBL Endurance Peak 3 and save 40% this Prime Day

With solid water and dust resistance, top battery life, and an ultra-affordable asking price, these JBL earbuds are a Prime Day dream.

A man wears the JBL Endurance Peak 3 at the beach, with water splashes visible in the background.
Prime Day is here—and it’s the perfect time to grab a great deal on workout earbuds. If you're looking for a budget-friendly pair with reliable water and dust protection, the JBL Endurance Peak 3 are a top pick. These ~$100 earbuds boast a rugged IP68 rating, making them perfect for rainy runs or sweaty sessions. Plus, they're down to their best price on Amazon right now!

For a limited time, you can grab a pair in Black for 40% off, which beats Amazon's previous best deal by 10%. Granted, Woot did offer them for 50% off in the past, but this Prime Day promo is too good to ignore nonetheless.

The JBL Endurance Peak 3 are 40% off on Prime Day

$40 off (40%)
With their solid water and dust resistance, punchy bass, and ultra-long playtime, the JBL Endurance Peak 3 are the perfect budget-friendly workout earbuds. The best part about them is that they're a whopping 40% off for Prime Day! Act fast and save big on Amazon while Prime Day lasts.
Buy at Amazon

Right off the bat, it's worth noting that these bad boys are a bit larger than you might expect. That said, they stay secure for hours on end thanks to the flexible TwistLock ear hook, which keeps them comfortably in place, even during intense workouts.

Size aside, the Endurance Peak 3 offer surprisingly good audio quality for the price. Out of the box, they deliver deep and rich bass that's perfect for powering through HIIT sessions and other workouts. They shine in the battery life department, too, with total playtime of up to 10 hours per charge and an extra 40 hours from the charging case.

There's just one small trade-off you should be willing to accept with the JBL earbuds—the lack of active noise cancellation. Still, they do offer passive noise isolation, which handles mid and high-frequency noises pretty well, so that's a plus.

Overall, the JBL Endurance Peak 3 certainly aren't the best wireless earbuds on the market. They pack a punch for their asking price, though, offering solid audio, a secure fit, excellent water and dust resistance, and ultra-long playtime. All of that can now be yours for just under $60! Grab the JBL Endurance Peak 3 and save 40% with Amazon's Prime Day promo.

Polina Kovalakova
