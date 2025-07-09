Past Pixel problem resurfaces again creating chaos in users' lives



Over the last few years, there have been some times when alarms weren't ringing on Pixel handsets. In 2022, 2023 (on Pixel Fold models), and earlier this year , some Pixel users complained on social media that they missed appointments, showed up late for work, and arrived at school after class started because their Pixel failed to do a simple task that most modern smartphones can handle with ease. That is, set off an alarm at the time selected by the user.







Starting a few days ago, Pixel users returned to Reddit to complain that the alarms they set on their Pixel handsets are not going off . One Redditor even included a screenshot showing that his phone failed to ring alarms he set for the same day at 7:30 am and 8:00 am. Under the Missed Alarm notification he received for both botched alarms, it says that "Alarm did not fire due to an unknown reason."









Another Pixel user with alarm issues contacted Google . He was told that because the Alphabet unit couldn't replicate the problem, they are not actively looking for a fix. This isn't an issue that Pixel users can choose to forget about. For example, one Pixel owner wrote to say that a failed alarm "Happened to me once on a work trip, and of course [on] the day I'm leaving." He missed the plane and "Had to schedule a different flight."





One Pixel user whose alarm failed had an interesting experience. He posted, "Was late to work by 2 hours because of this. Woke up with the sun out and confused as I normally get to work just as the sun rises. Then jolted up as I realized my Pixel alarm didn't go off." Funnily enough, another Pixel user has the opposite problem. "Bruh, I get alarms that I don't even set at 4:30 in the morning. Maybe your alarms are going off in my phone LOL."





What should Pixel users with this problem do? Find a third-party alarm app in the Play Store. Buy a cheap alarm clock to use. Complain to Google untill it fixes the Pixel alarm clock. Find a third-party alarm app in the Play Store. 33.33% Buy a cheap alarm clock to use. 33.33% Complain to Google untill it fixes the Pixel alarm clock. 33.33%





Of course, there are plenty of third-party alarms that can be downloaded from the Play Store. There are some that try to get you up by having you solve a math problem to turn off the alarm. One such app that was recommended by a Pixel user is Alarm Clock Xtreme & Timer ( tap here to install from the Play Store). However, according to some of the recent reviews of the app in the Play Store, the app has started having glitches.







Perhaps a simple, basic approach is best. The Simple Alarm Clock can be installed from the Play Store and has been downloaded over 10 million times by Android users. Or you might consider buying a cheap alarm clock from Amazon to hold you over until Google finally admits that there is a problem and fixes it.