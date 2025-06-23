Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Flip 7 FE renders and colors leaked
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE, in all their foldable glory.
Renowned leaker Evan Blass has just leaked renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Both phones are expected to launch early next month, with the Flip 7 FE being Samsung’s foray into budget foldable smartphones.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is expected to be powered by Samsung’s own in-house Exynos 2500 chipset, will be available in at least these colors:
It will mostly retain the look of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 before it, but with minor cosmetic tweaks.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will look more like the Flip 6. It will likely contain a lot of the same hardware found on the Flip 6, but will come with software support that will last longer than Samsung’s previous Flip phone. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will be available in at least black and white, according to Blass.
Samsung originally planned to debut the Exynos 2500 in the Galaxy S25 series, but was reportedly unable to get the processor ready on time. The 3 nm chip now has to prove itself on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 instead. How it performs will shape people’s opinions on Samsung using the 2 nm Exynos 2600 on the Galaxy S26 series.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will probably also use an Exynos chip, albeit an older one. This is part of Samsung’s attempts to move away from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors, which cost the company a pretty penny.
Tech enthusiasts have often complained about Samsung falling behind in the foldable industry. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 looks positively ancient compared to modern rivals like the Oppo Find N5 and the upcoming Honor Magic V5. However, I think that the company has finally caught up this year.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is leagues ahead of the Fold 6, and is barely 0.1 mm thicker than the Magic V5, which will be the world’s slimmest foldable. While the rumored battery capacity (4,400 mAh) on the Fold 7 leaves a lot to be desired, the long-term software support coupled with Samsung’s fantastic One UI will make these phones irresistible for many.
I think it can be said that the Flip 7, the Flip 7 FE, and the Fold 7 will genuinely give rivals a run for their money this year.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE leaked renders
The Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is expected to be powered by Samsung’s own in-house Exynos 2500 chipset, will be available in at least these colors:
- Jet black
- Blue shadow
- Coral red
It will mostly retain the look of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 before it, but with minor cosmetic tweaks.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 in different colors. | Image credit — Evan Blass
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will look more like the Flip 6. It will likely contain a lot of the same hardware found on the Flip 6, but will come with software support that will last longer than Samsung’s previous Flip phone. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will be available in at least black and white, according to Blass.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, a more affordable Galaxy foldable for 2025. | Image credit — Evan Blass
A test for the Exynos 2500
Samsung originally planned to debut the Exynos 2500 in the Galaxy S25 series, but was reportedly unable to get the processor ready on time. The 3 nm chip now has to prove itself on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 instead. How it performs will shape people’s opinions on Samsung using the 2 nm Exynos 2600 on the Galaxy S26 series.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will probably also use an Exynos chip, albeit an older one. This is part of Samsung’s attempts to move away from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors, which cost the company a pretty penny.
Flip 7 and Fold 7 have potential
Tech enthusiasts have often complained about Samsung falling behind in the foldable industry. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 looks positively ancient compared to modern rivals like the Oppo Find N5 and the upcoming Honor Magic V5. However, I think that the company has finally caught up this year.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is leagues ahead of the Fold 6, and is barely 0.1 mm thicker than the Magic V5, which will be the world’s slimmest foldable. While the rumored battery capacity (4,400 mAh) on the Fold 7 leaves a lot to be desired, the long-term software support coupled with Samsung’s fantastic One UI will make these phones irresistible for many.
I think it can be said that the Flip 7, the Flip 7 FE, and the Fold 7 will genuinely give rivals a run for their money this year.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: