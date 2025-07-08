Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Galaxy Unpacked on July 9 2025
Upcoming event
Galaxy Unpacked on July 9 2025
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Tune in to watch the reveal of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Fold 7 and more!

Prime Day drops the powerful Pixel 9 Pro to its lowest price

The phone is discounted by $250, making it an absolute bargain. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google Amazon Prime Day Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person holding a Pixel 9 Pro
We're seeing plenty of unmissable Prime Day phone deals right now, including hefty discounts on Pixel phones. For instance, the Pixel 9 is selling for $250 off, making it an irresistible deal. However, if you're looking for one of the Pro models, then Prime Day's deal on the Pixel 9 Pro is definitely the one you should take advantage of.

The 128GB variant is currently selling for $250 off as well, bringing it down to under the $750 mark. This is a phenomenal deal, as it lets you get one of the best phones on the market at its lowest price ever. That said, given that Amazon is full of bargain hunters right now, acting fast is crucial as this sweet Prime Day discount may not last long. You definitely don't want to miss out on this deal.

Pixel 9 Pro 128GB: Save $250 off on Amazon!

$250 off (25%)
The Pixel 9 Pro with 128GB of storage is selling for $250 off on Amazon for Prime Day. This means you can snag one for just under $750, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for this model. The phone delivers fast performance, takes gorgeous photos, has a great display, and is an absolute bargain right now. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


As a true 'Pro' phone, our friend here rocks a powerful Tensor G4 chip and 16GB of RAM, offering high-end performance. Thanks to that ample RAM, it can also handle on-device AI-powered tasks with ease. And with it being a proper Pixel, it features a capable 50MP main camera backed by Google's image-processing magic. The result? Gorgeous photos with vibrant colors and plenty of detail—perfect for capturing every moment in stunning quality.

Meanwhile, its beautiful 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2856 × 1280 resolution and HDR support offers an incredible viewing experience, allowing you to enjoy your photos and videos in crisp clarity and rich, lifelike tones.

So, yeah! The Pixel 9 Pro is an absolute no-brainer at its current Prime Day price. That's why we encourage you not to hesitate! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and save today!

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
Three Pixel 10 Pro features that could make me switch back to Google in 2025
Three Pixel 10 Pro features that could make me switch back to Google in 2025
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable

Latest News

Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
Foldable gem Razr+ (2024) gets a sweet $100 discount for Prime Day
Foldable gem Razr+ (2024) gets a sweet $100 discount for Prime Day
Amazon is incredibly selling the gorgeous Galaxy S25 Edge at up to a $315 discount already
Amazon is incredibly selling the gorgeous Galaxy S25 Edge at up to a $315 discount already
A beloved Pixel feature is getting a small change in a beta release and not everyone approves
A beloved Pixel feature is getting a small change in a beta release and not everyone approves
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless