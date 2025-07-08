Prime Day drops the powerful Pixel 9 Pro to its lowest price
The phone is discounted by $250, making it an absolute bargain. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We're seeing plenty of unmissable Prime Day phone deals right now, including hefty discounts on Pixel phones. For instance, the Pixel 9 is selling for $250 off, making it an irresistible deal. However, if you're looking for one of the Pro models, then Prime Day's deal on the Pixel 9 Pro is definitely the one you should take advantage of.
As a true 'Pro' phone, our friend here rocks a powerful Tensor G4 chip and 16GB of RAM, offering high-end performance. Thanks to that ample RAM, it can also handle on-device AI-powered tasks with ease. And with it being a proper Pixel, it features a capable 50MP main camera backed by Google's image-processing magic. The result? Gorgeous photos with vibrant colors and plenty of detail—perfect for capturing every moment in stunning quality.
Meanwhile, its beautiful 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2856 × 1280 resolution and HDR support offers an incredible viewing experience, allowing you to enjoy your photos and videos in crisp clarity and rich, lifelike tones.
So, yeah! The Pixel 9 Pro is an absolute no-brainer at its current Prime Day price. That's why we encourage you not to hesitate! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and save today!
The 128GB variant is currently selling for $250 off as well, bringing it down to under the $750 mark. This is a phenomenal deal, as it lets you get one of the best phones on the market at its lowest price ever. That said, given that Amazon is full of bargain hunters right now, acting fast is crucial as this sweet Prime Day discount may not last long. You definitely don't want to miss out on this deal.
