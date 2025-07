Prime Day drops the powerful Pixel 9 Pro to its lowest price

Pixel 9 Pro 128GB: Save $250 off on Amazon! $250 off (25%) The Pixel 9 Pro with 128GB of storage is selling for $250 off on Amazon for Prime Day. This means you can snag one for just under $750, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for this model. The phone delivers fast performance, takes gorgeous photos, has a great display, and is an absolute bargain right now. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon



As a true 'Pro' phone, our friend here rocks a powerful Tensor G4 chip and 16GB of RAM, offering high-end performance. Thanks to that ample RAM, it can also handle on-device AI-powered tasks with ease. And with it being a proper Pixel, it features a capable 50MP main camera backed by Google's image-processing magic. The result? Gorgeous photos with vibrant colors and plenty of detail—perfect for capturing every moment in stunning quality.



We're seeing plenty of unmissable Prime Day phone deals right now, including hefty discounts on Pixel phones. For instance, the Pixel 9 is selling for $250 off, making it an irresistible deal. However, if you're looking for one of the Pro models, then Prime Day's deal on the Pixel 9 Pro is definitely the one you should take advantage of.The 128GB variant is currently selling for $250 off as well, bringing it down to under the $750 mark. This is a phenomenal deal, as it lets you get one of the best phones on the market at its lowest price ever. That said, given that Amazon is full of bargain hunters right now, acting fast is crucial as this sweet Prime Day discount may not last long. You definitely don't want to miss out on this deal.