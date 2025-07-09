Pre-order the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 and save up to $1,120 at the official store
Samsung's new foldable gems, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, have finally been announced at today's Galaxy Unpacked event. The new Z Fold is not only sleeker than ever, but it's also Samsung's thinnest Fold yet. And surprise: there’s a new contender joining the lineup—the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, bringing the foldable experience to a whole new price tier.
Packing new Galaxy AI features, improved design, and more horsepower, these new foldable models are ready to turn heads. And the best part? You can already pre-order these new Samsung phones at the official store.
For a limited time—July 9 to July 25—you can pre-order the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 for as much as $1,120 off, which brings the pricey $2,119.99 512GB variant down to only $999.99.
Prefer Samsung's latest flip? The flagship Galaxy Z Flip 7 also gets a pretty generous pre-order promo. For a limited time, you can buy this one for up to $840 off its original $1,219.99 price. That lands the 512GB model to only $379.99, provided you've got the right trade-in. As for the affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, it can be yours for as much as $670 off its $959.99 asking price.
How to get the best pre-order discounts at Samsung
As you can see, Samsung is offering some pretty generous pre-order deals on its latest foldable gems. But how can you get the deepest discount? Let's break it down: the Galaxy Z Fold 7 arrives with a free storage upgrade, saving you $120, while eligible device trade-ins help you shave off an extra up to $1,000.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 shoppers also gets a free storage upgrade right off the bat, while trade-ins can save you an extra up to $720, bringing your total savings to $840. As for the Z Flip 7 FE, it arrives with a $60 discount in its 256GB variant, while trade-ins help unlock an additional maximum discount of $610.
Users who have reserved a device will also get a $50 Reservation credit, which is redeemable toward accessory purchases at the time of pre-order.
Galaxy Z Flip and Fold: What's changed?
The new Galaxy Z Series offers significant upgrades over the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6, and we're not just saying that because there's now a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in the mix.
Starting off with the new Fold, it sports a significantly thinner design, the new Fold packs a larger 6.5-inch display and a massive 8-inch inner touchscreen. As usual, Samsung isn't making compromises with display quality, and the Z Fold 7 boasts vivid visuals thanks to the Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels. Not only that, but both touchscreens get incredibly bright, making outdoor use effortless.
It's not just the Galaxy Z Fold 7 that's a substantial upgrade over the previous model—the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is just as exciting. It boasts a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED display and a 6.9-inch main touchscreen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The latest flip phone is also equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, delivering a substantial performance boost over the Galaxy Z Flip 6.
This year, Samsung also added a new Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE to the lineup, bringing the foldable experience to more users for the first time ever. This new flip model features a 6.7-inch main display and a 50MP FlexCam for gorgeous selfies in Flex Mode.
As if that's not enough, all of the latest Galaxy Z models run on One UI 8 and Android 16 out of the box. That brings improved multimodal AI features, Gemini Live, and more customizations for a smoother everyday experience.
With solid upgrades across the board—from sleeker designs and powerhouse chips to enhanced cameras and AI features—Samsung's new foldables are shaping up to be quite amazing. Add the limited-time pre-order deals already live in the mix, and you've got foldable flagships that you just can't resist. Secure your Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, or the more affordable Z Flip 7 FE and save big with these pre-order bargains.
