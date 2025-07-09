Pre-order the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 and save up to $1,120 at the official store

Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 7 for up to $840 off $379 99 $1219 99 $840 off (69%) Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at Samsung and save $120 as a free storage upgrade on the 512GB variant. On top of that, you'll save up to $720 with eligible device trade-ins. Pre-order at Samsung Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE for up to $670 off $289 99 $959 99 $670 off (70%) For the first time, Samsung is expected to release a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE alongside the flagship flip phone. Pre-order the budget flip phone at the Samsung Store and save up to $610 with eligible trade-ins. On top of that, the 256GB model is $60 off before trade-ins, helping you save up to $670. Pre-order at Samsung



For a limited time—July 9 to July 25—you can pre-order the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 for as much as $1,120 off, which brings the pricey $2,119.99 512GB variant down to only $999.99.



Prefer Samsung's latest flip? The flagship Galaxy Z Flip 7 also gets a pretty generous pre-order promo. For a limited time, you can buy this one for up to $840 off its original $1,219.99 price. That lands the 512GB model to only $379.99, provided you've got the right trade-in. As for the affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, it can be yours for as much as $670 off its $959.99 asking price. For a limited time—July 9 to July 25—you can pre-order the newfor as much as $1,120 off, which brings the pricey $2,119.99 512GB variant down to only $999.99.Prefer Samsung's latest flip? The flagshipalso gets a pretty generous pre-order promo. For a limited time, you can buy this one for up to $840 off its original $1,219.99 price. That lands the 512GB model to only $379.99, provided you've got the right trade-in. As for the affordableFE, it can be yours for as much as $670 off its $959.99 asking price.

How to get the best pre-order discounts at Samsung





As you can see, Samsung is offering some pretty generous pre-order deals on its latest foldable gems. But how can you get the deepest discount? Let's break it down: the Galaxy Z Fold 7 arrives with a free storage upgrade, saving you $120, while eligible device trade-ins help you shave off an extra up to $1,000.





The Galaxy Z Flip 7 shoppers also gets a free storage upgrade right off the bat, while trade-ins can save you an extra up to $720, bringing your total savings to $840. As for the Z Flip 7 FE, it arrives with a $60 discount in its 256GB variant, while trade-ins help unlock an additional maximum discount of $610.





Users who have reserved a device will also get a $50 Reservation credit, which is redeemable toward accessory purchases at the time of pre-order.





Galaxy Z Flip and Fold: What's changed?

The new Galaxy Z Series offers significant upgrades over the Z Flip 6 , and we're not just saying that because there's now a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in the mix.



Starting off with the new Fold, it sports a significantly thinner design, the new Fold packs a larger 6.5-inch display and a massive 8-inch inner touchscreen. As usual, Samsung isn't making compromises with display quality, and the Z Fold 7 boasts vivid visuals thanks to the Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels. Not only that, but both touchscreens get incredibly bright, making outdoor use effortless.



Recommended Stories Galaxy Z Fold 6 successor packs a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, promising incredible performance across the board. And with a new 200MP main camera on the back, you can expect stunning photos packed with detail.



It's not just the Galaxy Z Fold 7 that's a substantial upgrade over the previous model—the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is just as exciting. It boasts a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED display and a 6.9-inch main touchscreen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The latest flip phone is also equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, delivering a substantial performance boost over the



This year, Samsung also added a new Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE to the lineup, bringing the foldable experience to more users for the first time ever. This new flip model features a 6.7-inch main display and a 50MP FlexCam for gorgeous selfies in Flex Mode.



As if that's not enough, all of the latest Galaxy Z models run on



With solid upgrades across the board—from sleeker designs and powerhouse chips to enhanced cameras and AI features—Samsung's new foldables are shaping up to be quite amazing. Add the limited-time pre-order deals already live in the mix, and you've got foldable flagships that you just can't resist. Secure your Galaxy Z Fold 7 , Z Flip 7 , or the more affordable Z Flip 7 FE and save big with these pre-order bargains. The new Galaxy Z Series offers significant upgrades over the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the, and we're not just saying that because there's now aFE in the mix.Starting off with the new Fold, it sports a significantly thinner design, the new Fold packs a larger 6.5-inch display and a massive 8-inch inner touchscreen. As usual, Samsung isn't making compromises with display quality, and theboasts vivid visuals thanks to the Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels. Not only that, but both touchscreens get incredibly bright, making outdoor use effortless.Upgrades have been added under the hood as well. Just like the Galaxy S25 Series, thesuccessor packs a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, promising incredible performance across the board. And with a new 200MP main camera on the back, you can expect stunning photos packed with detail.It's not just thethat's a substantial upgrade over the previous model—theis just as exciting. It boasts a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED display and a 6.9-inch main touchscreen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The latest flip phone is also equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, delivering a substantial performance boost over the Galaxy Z Flip 6 This year, Samsung also added a newFE to the lineup, bringing the foldable experience to more users for the first time ever. This new flip model features a 6.7-inch main display and a 50MP FlexCam for gorgeous selfies in Flex Mode.As if that's not enough, all of the latest Galaxy Z models run on One UI 8 and Android 16 out of the box. That brings improved multimodal AI features, Gemini Live, and more customizations for a smoother everyday experience.With solid upgrades across the board—from sleeker designs and powerhouse chips to enhanced cameras and AI features—Samsung's new foldables are shaping up to be quite amazing. Add the limited-time pre-order deals already live in the mix, and you've got foldable flagships that you just can't resist. Secure your, or the more affordableFE and save big with these pre-order bargains.



