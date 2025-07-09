Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Pre-order the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 and save up to $1,120 at the official store

Pre-orders for Samsung's latest foldable phones are live! Secure your Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 or the Z Flip 7 FE and save up to $1,120.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy Z Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 models on a wooden table.
Samsung's new foldable gems, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, have finally been announced at today's Galaxy Unpacked event. The new Z Fold is not only sleeker than ever, but it's also Samsung's thinnest Fold yet. And surprise: there’s a new contender joining the lineup—the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, bringing the foldable experience to a whole new price tier.

Packing new Galaxy AI features, improved design, and more horsepower, these new foldable models are ready to turn heads. And the best part? You can already pre-order these new Samsung phones at the official store.

Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 for up to $1,120 off

$999 99
$2119 99
$1120 off (53%)
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at Samsung and grab a free storage upgrade on the 512GB model. On top of that, you can save an extra up to $1,000 with eligible device trade-ins.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 7 for up to $840 off

$379 99
$1219 99
$840 off (69%)
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at Samsung and save $120 as a free storage upgrade on the 512GB variant. On top of that, you'll save up to $720 with eligible device trade-ins.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE for up to $670 off

$289 99
$959 99
$670 off (70%)
For the first time, Samsung is expected to release a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE alongside the flagship flip phone. Pre-order the budget flip phone at the Samsung Store and save up to $610 with eligible trade-ins. On top of that, the 256GB model is $60 off before trade-ins, helping you save up to $670.
Pre-order at Samsung


For a limited time—July 9 to July 25—you can pre-order the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 for as much as $1,120 off, which brings the pricey $2,119.99 512GB variant down to only $999.99.

Prefer Samsung's latest flip? The flagship Galaxy Z Flip 7 also gets a pretty generous pre-order promo. For a limited time, you can buy this one for up to $840 off its original $1,219.99 price. That lands the 512GB model to only $379.99, provided you've got the right trade-in. As for the affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, it can be yours for as much as $670 off its $959.99 asking price. 

How to get the best pre-order discounts at Samsung


As you can see, Samsung is offering some pretty generous pre-order deals on its latest foldable gems. But how can you get the deepest discount? Let's break it down: the Galaxy Z Fold 7 arrives with a free storage upgrade, saving you $120, while eligible device trade-ins help you shave off an extra up to $1,000. 

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 shoppers also gets a free storage upgrade right off the bat, while trade-ins can save you an extra up to $720, bringing your total savings to $840. As for the Z Flip 7 FE, it arrives with a $60 discount in its 256GB variant, while trade-ins help unlock an additional maximum discount of $610.

Users who have reserved a device will also get a $50 Reservation credit, which is redeemable toward accessory purchases at the time of pre-order.

Galaxy Z Flip and Fold: What's changed?


The new Galaxy Z Series offers significant upgrades over the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6, and we're not just saying that because there's now a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in the mix.

Starting off with the new Fold, it sports a significantly thinner design, the new Fold packs a larger 6.5-inch display and a massive 8-inch inner touchscreen. As usual, Samsung isn't making compromises with display quality, and the Z Fold 7 boasts vivid visuals thanks to the Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels. Not only that, but both touchscreens get incredibly bright, making outdoor use effortless.

Recommended Stories
Upgrades have been added under the hood as well. Just like the Galaxy S25 Series, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 successor packs a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, promising incredible performance across the board. And with a new 200MP main camera on the back, you can expect stunning photos packed with detail.

It's not just the Galaxy Z Fold 7 that's a substantial upgrade over the previous model—the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is just as exciting. It boasts a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED display and a 6.9-inch main touchscreen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The latest flip phone is also equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, delivering a substantial performance boost over the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

This year, Samsung also added a new Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE to the lineup, bringing the foldable experience to more users for the first time ever. This new flip model features a 6.7-inch main display and a 50MP FlexCam for gorgeous selfies in Flex Mode.

As if that's not enough, all of the latest Galaxy Z models run on One UI 8 and Android 16 out of the box. That brings improved multimodal AI features, Gemini Live, and more customizations for a smoother everyday experience.

With solid upgrades across the board—from sleeker designs and powerhouse chips to enhanced cameras and AI features—Samsung's new foldables are shaping up to be quite amazing. Add the limited-time pre-order deals already live in the mix, and you've got foldable flagships that you just can't resist. Secure your Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, or the more affordable Z Flip 7 FE and save big with these pre-order bargains.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
The next king of foldables might materialize at the very beginning of 2026
The next king of foldables might materialize at the very beginning of 2026
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results

Latest News

I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless