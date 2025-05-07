Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera: All you need to know

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is the next high-profile foldable phone that Samsung will be releasing this summer.

Already a well-established brand in the foldable phone space, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will seemingly be yet another minor upgrade that won't stray too far away from the order established by previous phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5

Aside from a spec bump, we don't really expect a revolutionary new experience from the compact foldable phone. Sadly, this means that we'd also get few improvements in one of the key aspects of any modern smartphone––its camera. 

Previous Galaxy Z Flip phones have boasted fairly adequate, but by no means trend-setting dual camera systems. It appears that the situation will be identical with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 as well. 

How many cameras will the Galaxy Z Flip 7 have?


Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will feature two rear cameras at the back, consistent with previous Galaxy Z Flip devices, as well as the standard front-facing camera.

That's pretty much par for the course with Samsung's compact foldable phone, which will likely always be a dual-camera phone. Every year, we keep hoping that Samsung will add a proper telephoto, but time and time again this has eventually remained a pipe dream. 

Of course, the reason for that is the fairly limited internal space inside the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is probably preventing Samsung in its options and limiting the room for improvement on the Flip.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera upgrades: What we expect


Here's how we expect the Galaxy Z Flip 7 to compare with the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Spoiler alert: no changes are expected.

Galaxy Z Flip 7Galaxy Z Flip 6
Main camera
50MP 23mm
F1.8 1/1.57"		Main camera
50MP 23mm
F1.8 1/1.57"
Ultrawide camera
12MP 13mm
F2.2 1/3.2"		Ultrawide camera
12MP 13mm
F2.2 1/3.2"
Front camera
10MP		Front camera
10MP

Main camera

The main camera of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will reportedly be identical to the one found on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. We are expecting the 50MP F1.8 sensor with a fairly large 1/1.57" size and a fairly standard 23mm field-of-view. 

This most certainly means that the image quality between the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be mostly similar. That's logical to expect, even though Samsung has proven that it can majorly alter image quality between generations with identical hardware by tuning the image-processing algorithms. 

Recommended Stories

Ultrawide camera

The ultrawide camera on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be the ol' reliable, the same 12MP F2.2 one that has been featured on many a Galaxy phone over the years. It's a reliable and solid in terms of image quality, albeit not exactly awe-inspiring in terms of overall capabilities. A case could be made that a telephoto would have been a bit more useful instead of an ultrawide, but that's what we're getting instead. 

Front camera

Up front, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to feature a standard 10MP selfie camera, which should be more than sufficient for video calls and the occasional selfie. 

Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the PhoneArena Camera Score test: Our expectations


Ever since the inception of the dedicated PhoneArena Camera Score test, we've put every new phone in for a review through its paces (and even many notable older devices as well). The Galaxy Z Flip 7 won't escape the same treatment. 

While it's tempting to assume that due to the allegedly identical hardware, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will perform just as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung has already proved that you can never be certain of such an assumption. For example, the Galaxy S25 performed worse in our test in comparison with the Galaxy S24 despite the identical camera hardware.  

As software plays a larger and larger part of a camera's overall performance, little changes in the processing algorithms can affect the image quality quite drastically. Thus, there's no real way of telling if the Galaxy Z Flip 7 image quality will be better than the Galaxy Z Flip 6––or worse. 
