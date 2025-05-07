Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera: All you need to know

foldable phone

Galaxy Z Flip 7





Aside from a spec bump, we don't really expect a revolutionary new experience from the compact foldable phone. Sadly, this means that we'd also get few improvements in one of the key aspects of any modern smartphone––its camera.





Previous Galaxy Z Flip phones have boasted fairly adequate, but by no means trend-setting dual camera systems. It appears that the situation will be identical with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 as well.





How many cameras will the Galaxy Z Flip 7 have?





Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will feature two rear cameras at the back, consistent with previous Galaxy Z Flip devices, as well as the standard front-facing camera.





That's pretty much par for the course with Samsung's compact foldable phone , which will likely always be a dual-camera phone. Every year, we keep hoping that Samsung will add a proper telephoto, but time and time again this has eventually remained a pipe dream.

Of course, the reason for that is the fairly limited internal space inside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 , which is probably preventing Samsung in its options and limiting the room for improvement on the Flip.





Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera upgrades: What we expect





Here's how we expect the Galaxy Z Flip 7 to compare with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 . Spoiler alert: no changes are expected.









Main camera

The main camera of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will reportedly be identical to the one found on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 . We are expecting the 50MP F1.8 sensor with a fairly large 1/1.57" size and a fairly standard 23mm field-of-view.





This most certainly means that the image quality between the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be mostly similar. That's logical to expect, even though Samsung has proven that it can majorly alter image quality between generations with identical hardware by tuning the image-processing algorithms.



Ultrawide camera

Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be the ol' reliable, the same 12MP F2.2 one that has been featured on many a The ultrawide camera on thewill be the ol' reliable, the same 12MP F2.2 one that has been featured on many a Galaxy phone over the years. It's a reliable and solid in terms of image quality, albeit not exactly awe-inspiring in terms of overall capabilities. A case could be made that a telephoto would have been a bit more useful instead of an ultrawide, but that's what we're getting instead.





Front camera

Up front, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to feature a standard 10MP selfie camera, which should be more than sufficient for video calls and the occasional selfie.





Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the PhoneArena Camera Score test: Our expectations