Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Galaxy Unpacked on July 9 2025
Upcoming event
Galaxy Unpacked on July 9 2025
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Tune in to watch the reveal of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Fold 7 and more!

The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late

Once the king, now the iPhone takes photos that seem more fake than real.

By
2comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Camera iPhone
Taking a photo with the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Cameras — their sensor sizes, megapixel counts, and lenses — are a huge part of marketing for modern flagship smartphones. The iPhone, which was arguably once the king of mobile photography (if you ignore some Chinese phones), has now become simply awful at that one very important job.

This stems from Apple Intelligence: the incomplete and, in many aspects, relatively inferior suite of AI features provided by Apple. Software enhancement is a very common trick that phone manufacturers use to help their devices take better photos, but Apple Intelligence has done the opposite.

There are now multiple user accounts of Apple Intelligence processing and “enhancing” a photo after it’s been taken, only to turn all the letters into gibberish. Sometimes it works fine, other times it completely spoils a perfectly good image. As one user put it, we are just basically “estimating reality” at this point.

Have you noticed this on your AI-enabled iPhone?

Vote View Result


In my opinion, as someone who has used many different AI models for various tasks, this is something that usually occurs on a model that isn’t very powerful. The AI tries to estimate what the image should be showing, but doesn’t possess a comprehensive enough dataset to do that satisfactorily.

If Apple’s AI isn’t able to enhance lettering with a 100 percent success rate, then it should either not carry out this “enhancement” or the user should have an option to disable it. The cameras on modern iPhone models are powerful enough that they don’t need phony processing to improve the pictures they take.

Video Thumbnail
iPhone 16 has excellent cameras, but not so excellent AI. | Video credit — Apple

Apple is very aware of its shortcomings when it comes to Artificial Intelligence, and has been making a number of moves to overcome them. The company briefly considered buying Perplexity AI for Apple Intelligence, and has also recently asked Anthropic and OpenAI for help with Siri. Apple may also take a page out of Samsung’s book, and bring Google’s flagship AI model Gemini to iOS.

Compromised photography due to awful post-processing is just yet another example of Apple’s recent bad software updates. Apple is more of a software company than a hardware company, but it’s having a hard time showing it as of late.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
Three Pixel 10 Pro features that could make me switch back to Google in 2025
Three Pixel 10 Pro features that could make me switch back to Google in 2025
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable

Latest News

Grab the budget JBL Endurance Peak 3 and save 40% this Prime Day
Grab the budget JBL Endurance Peak 3 and save 40% this Prime Day
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
Prime Day drops the powerful Pixel 9 Pro to its lowest price
Prime Day drops the powerful Pixel 9 Pro to its lowest price
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
Foldable gem Razr+ (2024) gets a sweet $100 discount for Prime Day
Foldable gem Razr+ (2024) gets a sweet $100 discount for Prime Day
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless