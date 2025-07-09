Galaxy Z Flip 7 arrives: bigger screens, thinner body, and ready to rule foldables
With an expanded edge-to-edge cover display, a larger inner screen, and a slimmer profile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 aims to redefine what a foldable phone can be.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
After months of leaks and talks, Samsung's 2025 premium clamshell foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, is finally here. Now with a refined design with a bigger cover screen and Samsung's favorite new take – thinness – the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is set to be a serious contender for the best foldable phone of 2025.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 keeps a familiar look with some notable improvements. First off, it's still an elegant clamshell foldable, but now its screen has grown in size while the thickness has shrunk. Actually, this is the thinnest Flip phone Samsung has made so far: just 6.5mm thin when opened, when folded, it's just 13.7mm.
The weight is around the same as the Flip 6 – 188g vs 187g on the Flip 6. The new Flip is also durable with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and a robust Armor Aluminum Frame.
You can choose between Blue Shadow, Jetblack, Coral Red and Mint (which is an online exclusive) color options.
Meanwhile, the display has gotten some serious upgrade love from Samsung too. Both the cover screen and the inner display have grown in size. The cover screen is now fully expanded and from 3.4 inches on the Flip 6, it's now grown to 4.1 inches on the Flip 7. This makes for a more functional cover screen that you can now use for more than just glances at notifications. It's also sharing peak brightness (2,600 nits) and refresh rate (120Hz) with the main screen.
On top of all that, the FlexWindow gets upgraded with Vision Booster, a feature that enhances outdoor visibility.
Also, there's a very thin 1.25mm bezel surrounding it.
The inner screen has also grown: from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches. Now, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 sports a 21:9 aspect ratio, very close to a traditional smartphone. As expected, we have a beautiful Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 120 Hz display refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 2,600 nits (which is the same as its predecessor). The bezel is the thinnest on a Flip as well, so the new model looks modern, sleek, and gorgeous.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 comes with a double camera system, just like its predecessor. We have a 50MP main camera with 2x optical zoom (software). The main camera is complemented by 12 MP ultra-wide. On the folding display, we have a 10MP selfie camera, but as you know with the Flip models, you can use the main camera to take a selfie when you fold the phone.
Meanwhile, you get to take advantage of the cover screen for the camera as well. You can see real-time camera filters on the FlexWindows, as well as the zoom slider. For the ideal selfie (in a folded state), there's also Auto Zoom now, which allows you to take hands-free shots on the move.
Dual Preview, on the other hand, serves both you as a photographer and the model. With this feature, both you and the subject of your photo can see the composition live on the FlexWindow.
You can also now see Camera Hole Visualization, which displays the camera status.
If you need assistance from Gemini Live, you'll also be delighted to find out that you can now have Flex Cam mode: with the main camera and Gemini Live open at the same time. This way, Gemini can see what you're wearing and give you suggestions.
Samsung is not taking a break in the hardware department as well. We now have the biggest battery on a Flip so far: 4,300 mAh, which, according to Samsung, can deliver up to 31 hours of video playback. The phone is powered by the Exynos 2500, which is Samsung's own 3nm-built processor: we'll have to wait and see how it performs both in battery life and general performance when we test it, though.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 specs at a glance:
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 comes with One UI 8 out of the box. The new features take advantage of the redesigned cover screen, so you can do more even without opening the phone. For one, Gemini Live can now be used on the cover screen.
You can also take advantage of automatically curated wallpapers for the cover screen. You even get a customized emoji wallpaper if you're feeling like you need some fun. Meanwhile, the nice depth effect that has been rumored with One UI 8 is here: the clock can now fit harmoniously around the wallpaper picture for a personalized touch.
For security and privacy, Samsung now has a new Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP). The feature creates encrypted, app-specific storage environments and each app can access only its own sensitive info and nothing more. There's also Knox Matrix bringing a more user-friendly protection, and even post-quantum cryptography is now integrated into Secure Wi-Fi.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is now available for pre-order and will be hitting the shelves on July 25. The price is just like last year: starting at $1,099.
Design and Display
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 keeps a familiar look with some notable improvements. First off, it's still an elegant clamshell foldable, but now its screen has grown in size while the thickness has shrunk. Actually, this is the thinnest Flip phone Samsung has made so far: just 6.5mm thin when opened, when folded, it's just 13.7mm.
The weight is around the same as the Flip 6 – 188g vs 187g on the Flip 6. The new Flip is also durable with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and a robust Armor Aluminum Frame.
The camera system has also been slightly tweaked to protrude less and ensure a slimmer, more elegant profile. But that's not all! Samsung's also retouched the hinge system and now the new Armor FlexHinge is 30% slimmer, further contributing to the slim-chic looks and feel. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is rated IP48, as expected.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7. | Image Credit – PhoneArena
You can choose between Blue Shadow, Jetblack, Coral Red and Mint (which is an online exclusive) color options.
Meanwhile, the display has gotten some serious upgrade love from Samsung too. Both the cover screen and the inner display have grown in size. The cover screen is now fully expanded and from 3.4 inches on the Flip 6, it's now grown to 4.1 inches on the Flip 7. This makes for a more functional cover screen that you can now use for more than just glances at notifications. It's also sharing peak brightness (2,600 nits) and refresh rate (120Hz) with the main screen.
On top of all that, the FlexWindow gets upgraded with Vision Booster, a feature that enhances outdoor visibility.
Also, there's a very thin 1.25mm bezel surrounding it.
The inner screen has also grown: from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches. Now, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 sports a 21:9 aspect ratio, very close to a traditional smartphone. As expected, we have a beautiful Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 120 Hz display refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 2,600 nits (which is the same as its predecessor). The bezel is the thinnest on a Flip as well, so the new model looks modern, sleek, and gorgeous.
Recommended Stories
Camera
Z Flip 7. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 comes with a double camera system, just like its predecessor. We have a 50MP main camera with 2x optical zoom (software). The main camera is complemented by 12 MP ultra-wide. On the folding display, we have a 10MP selfie camera, but as you know with the Flip models, you can use the main camera to take a selfie when you fold the phone.
There's also Enhanced Nightography for vivid photos in low-light scenarios and 10-bit HDR for rich color and deep contrast.
Meanwhile, you get to take advantage of the cover screen for the camera as well. You can see real-time camera filters on the FlexWindows, as well as the zoom slider. For the ideal selfie (in a folded state), there's also Auto Zoom now, which allows you to take hands-free shots on the move.
Dual Preview, on the other hand, serves both you as a photographer and the model. With this feature, both you and the subject of your photo can see the composition live on the FlexWindow.
You can also now see Camera Hole Visualization, which displays the camera status.
If you need assistance from Gemini Live, you'll also be delighted to find out that you can now have Flex Cam mode: with the main camera and Gemini Live open at the same time. This way, Gemini can see what you're wearing and give you suggestions.
Hardware and Specs
Samsung is not taking a break in the hardware department as well. We now have the biggest battery on a Flip so far: 4,300 mAh, which, according to Samsung, can deliver up to 31 hours of video playback. The phone is powered by the Exynos 2500, which is Samsung's own 3nm-built processor: we'll have to wait and see how it performs both in battery life and general performance when we test it, though.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 specs at a glance:
- Main display: 6.9-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Adaptive refresh rate, 2520 x 1080 (21:9)
- Cover display: 4.1-inch Super AMOLED, 1048 x 948, 60/120Hz refresh rate
- Dimensions: 75.2 x 85.5 x 13.7mm (folded), 75.2 x 166.7 x 6.5mm (unfolded)
- Weight: 188g
- Cameras: 50MP Wide-angle Camera (Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm), 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera (F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm), 10MP selfie camera
- Processor: Exynos 2500
- 12GB RAM, 256 or 512GB internal storage
- Battery: 4,300mAh
- IP48
Software
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 comes with One UI 8 out of the box. The new features take advantage of the redesigned cover screen, so you can do more even without opening the phone. For one, Gemini Live can now be used on the cover screen.
Samsung's new Now Bar is also available now on the cover screen. The feature can help you see your music, workout, and the Now Brief suggestions (for different times of the day). Now Brief can now expand on the cover screen, and you can see more information about the weather, browse your photos or workouts, and more. Now Brief also includes traffic, reminders, calendar events, and fitness summaries.
You can also take advantage of automatically curated wallpapers for the cover screen. You even get a customized emoji wallpaper if you're feeling like you need some fun. Meanwhile, the nice depth effect that has been rumored with One UI 8 is here: the clock can now fit harmoniously around the wallpaper picture for a personalized touch.
For security and privacy, Samsung now has a new Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP). The feature creates encrypted, app-specific storage environments and each app can access only its own sensitive info and nothing more. There's also Knox Matrix bringing a more user-friendly protection, and even post-quantum cryptography is now integrated into Secure Wi-Fi.
Price and Availability
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is now available for pre-order and will be hitting the shelves on July 25. The price is just like last year: starting at $1,099.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: