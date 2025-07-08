Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch

The Apple Pencil might be getting a major upgrade.

By
0comments
Apple iPhone Apple Watch
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
Apple has been granted a new patent that could radically change how the Apple Pencil works, allowing it to be used with any iPhone, MacBook Pro, or even Apple Watch. The key to Apple’s idea is that all the sensors needed for the Apple Pencil to function would be integrated into the accessory.

A future version of the Apple Pencil might feature optical sensors that could allow it to generate content on any surface. Such a version of the stylus won’t require the sensors currently part of every iPad with Apple Pencil support, and might work even outside of the device. 



The newly-granted patent is called “Input device with optical sensors” and includes multiple ideas for how such a device might work. One way is through systems of optical sensors and LED lights or lasers that directly detect the surfaces and the movements of the stylus. Another idea is the use of a combination of optical sensors that track a trackball and other sensors gathering information for all movement.

All versions would allow sketching on any surface, making it possible to work on your desk while the Apple Pencil tracks the movements and transmits the data to the device. That way, you could potentially use the Apple Pencil with any Apple device.

Are we really getting Apple Pencil support on Apple Watch?


A newly granted patent doesn’t mean Apple will actually release the technology inside its consumer products. The company applies for and is granted numerous patents every year, and many of them are for ideas that never make it to its products. 

However, patents are usually a good indication of the ideas that Apple might be pursuing. The idea of an iPhone that supports Apple Pencil is nothing new, so this might be part of the company’s goals. 

On the other hand, this particular patent not only includes very broad language but also an example with a media player resembling an iPod. That’s why it’s safe to say that not everything inside it will be part of actual products.

What device would you want to support Apple Pencil the most?

Vote View Result


What I think is likely is to see a version of that stylus that would work with the Apple Vision Pro. While the patent doesn’t include any examples with an augmented reality device in the vein of the Vision Pro, it describes many features that would fit it perfectly.

For example, the pencil would allow you to move a cursor around, scroll, open files, and answer phone calls, among other things. Combined with the ability to draw anywhere and maybe use it as a high-accuracy pointer, such features might be a useful addition to the Vision Pro. Of course, any product based on that patent is in a very early stage of development, so it is very unlikely to see it anytime soon.

Loading Comments...

