Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch









The newly-granted patent is called “Input device with optical sensors” and includes multiple ideas for how such a device might work. One way is through systems of optical sensors and LED lights or lasers that directly detect the surfaces and the movements of the stylus. Another idea is the use of a combination of optical sensors that track a trackball and other sensors gathering information for all movement.



All versions would allow sketching on any surface, making it possible to work on your desk while the Apple Pencil tracks the movements and transmits the data to the device. That way, you could potentially use the Apple Pencil with any Apple device.



A newly granted patent doesn’t mean Apple will actually release the technology inside its consumer products. The company applies for and is granted numerous patents every year, and many of them are for ideas that never make it to its products.



However, patents are usually a good indication of the ideas that Apple might be pursuing. The idea of an iPhone that supports Apple Pencil is



What I think is likely is to see a version of that stylus that would work with the Vision Pro , it describes many features that would fit it perfectly.



What I think is likely is to see a version of that stylus that would work with the Vision Pro, it describes many features that would fit it perfectly.

For example, the pencil would allow you to move a cursor around, scroll, open files, and answer phone calls, among other things. Combined with the ability to draw anywhere and maybe use it as a high-accuracy pointer, such features might be a useful addition to the Vision Pro. Of course, any product based on that patent is in a very early stage of development, so it is very unlikely to see it anytime soon.

