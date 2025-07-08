Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Regret is setting in for some AT&T customers who left T-Mobile

What looked like a better deal is now leaving users stuck and frustrated.

T-Mobile AT&T Wireless service
A person hand holding a phone with AT&T's logo on the display.
Picking the right phone carrier isn't easy and sometimes the switch ends up way messier than you expect. And right now, AT&T is getting called out by a wave of frustrated former T-Mobile users who say they were misled, overcharged and left with no real way out.

A bunch of recent posts online paint a picture that is sadly familiar in the carrier world: big promises, confusing deals and zero accountability once you've signed on the dotted line.

One user shared how they were drawn away from T-Mobile with the promise of a better deal – only to watch their monthly bill creep higher and higher with mysterious charges they never agreed to.

We got pulled from t-mobile with a deal and have had nothing but horror since, att has kept sneaking in deals we haven't asked for or agreed to and have spent hours of our lives in stores to only be told we have to call the help line, spent hours on hold to be told we have to go in store, and we can never go back to t-mobile because we had a grandfathered in sprint line, AT&T has done nothing but lie to us. And doesn't seem to want to help in any meaningful way.
– ra7ar, Reddit, July 2025

The user claims AT&T added extras they never requested, failed to deliver all the phone replacements they were promised and left them stuck bouncing between in-store visits and customer service calls that led nowhere.

And unfortunately, this isn't just a one-off. Another user chimed in with their own regret over switching.

Same thing happened to me recently. ATT is awful. I regret leaving T-mobile immensely. Now I'm trapped for a while since it has and will cost me a fortune to go back this soon. Lied to repeatedly about credits, gift cards, monthly fees, etc. Bait and switch. Every time I speak or chat with someone, they find a way to make it even worse.
– KnowledgeSwapper, Reddit, July 2025

Others mentioned similar issues: monthly bills that don't match what was quoted, endless customer service loops and a general feeling of being trapped – especially since some of these users had older T-Mobile or Sprint plans they can't go back to.

I'm in the same boat as I switched over from T-Mobile as well. Att quoted me a different price than what I'm paying monthly. Every month I'm in the phone with them and I'm sure it will the same this month.
– kubbie2004, Reddit, July 2025

Recommended Stories
And while this latest wave of complaints is centered on AT&T, let's be honest – this kind of stuff happens across the board. Plenty of people have also shared similar frustrations after switching to T-Mobile or Verizon. But it is the switch itself – and who sells it to you – that seems to be a recurring pain point.

Have you ever regretted switching phone carriers?

Vote View Result


If you're stuck in one of these messy situations, the first thing to try is escalating within customer support – ask to speak to supervisors or use the carrier's official complaint channels. If that doesn't get you anywhere, filing a complaint with the FCC might help, but make sure you've got some kind of documentation. Verbal promises from reps are hard to prove.

And if you haven't made the switch yet? Be extra cautious, especially if the deal is coming from a third-party store rep. A lot of users report being misled not by AT&T itself, but by reps trying to hit their sales targets – which leads to overselling and underdelivering.

So always double-check the fine print, make sure everything is in writing and don't assume a great-sounding offer will actually play out that way on your bill. If you are shopping around and don't want to end up in a similar mess, be sure to check out our detailed guides:


We've reached out to At&T for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.

