Regret is setting in for some AT&T customers who left T-Mobile

T-Mobile

The user claimsadded extras they never requested, failed to deliver all the phone replacements they were promised and left them stuck bouncing between in-store visits and customer service calls that led nowhere.And unfortunately, this isn't just a one-off. Another user chimed in with their own regret over switching.

Others mentioned similar issues: monthly bills that don't match what was quoted, endless customer service loops and a general feeling of being trapped – especially since some of these users had olderor Sprint plans they can't go back to.

Have you ever regretted switching phone carriers? Yes, the new carrier was a total headache. Nope, the switch actually worked out great. Kind of – mixed experience, but I'm managing. I haven't switched yet, but now I'm extra cautious. Yes, the new carrier was a total headache. 0% Nope, the switch actually worked out great. 0% Kind of – mixed experience, but I'm managing. 0% I haven't switched yet, but now I'm extra cautious. 100%

AT&T

If you're stuck in one of these messy situations, the first thing to try is escalating within customer support – ask to speak to supervisors or use the carrier's official complaint channels. If that doesn't get you anywhere, filing a complaint with the FCC might help, but make sure you've got some kind of documentation. Verbal promises from reps are hard to prove.And if you haven't made the switch yet? Be extra cautious, especially if the deal is coming from a third-party store rep. A lot of users report being misled not byitself, but by reps trying to hit their sales targets – which leads to overselling and underdelivering.So always double-check the fine print, make sure everything is in writing and don't assume a great-sounding offer will actually play out that way on your bill. If you are shopping around and don't want to end up in a similar mess, be sure to check out our detailed guides: