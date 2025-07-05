Here are the latest rumored battery specs and IP ratings for 2025 Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 models
Battery capacities and IP ratings leak for Sammy's new 2025 foldable handsets.
We've got some big-name phones coming to the U.S. marketplace over the next three months. Let's start with the foldable trio made up of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Believe it or not, next Wednesday, July 9th, Samsung will unveil the latest iteration of its foldable models. As we told you the other day, reliable leaker Steve H.McFly says that pre-orders will begin on the same day at 3 PM EDT. The phones will supposedly ship starting on July 25th.
This coming Wednesday, besides the three foldables, we also expect to see Sammy call to the stage its three new timepieces. Those would be the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Ultra, and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.
According to a new report, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the lower priced Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (Fan Edition) will carry Ingress Protection ratings of IP 48. That matches the IP rating of last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6 and indicates that as a clamshell foldable, Samsung has not been able to make the device impervious to dust. The report says to also expect an IP48 Ingress
P rotection rating for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 which is the same exact IP rating that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 had. So all three of Sammy's new foldables will carry IP48 ratings. What does this mean? I'll tell you.
P rotection rating for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 which is the same exact IP rating that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 had. So all three of Sammy's new foldables will carry IP48 ratings. What does this mean? I'll tell you.
The IP 48 rating is broken down to two different components. The "4" is for dust ingress and means that the phones are protected against solid objects larger than 1mm like larger particles but not fine dust. The "8" for water protection allows the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and Galaxy Z Fold 7 can be submerged in fresh water to a depth of 1.5 meters (nearly 5 feet) for no longer than 30 minutes and emerge unscathed.
The rated battery capacity for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, according to a tweet from the aforementioned Steve H.McFly, will be 4272 mAh. That will match last year's model and will provide a maximum 40 hours and 28 minutes between charges. Leaker says that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will have a rated battery capacity of 4174 mAh and supply juice for a maximum of 42 hours and 4 minutes. The Galaxy Z Flip FE will feature a rated battery capacity of 3,887 mAh with maximum time between charges of 37 hours.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3,4,5, and 6 were the top selling foldable models over the last four years. This year, the clamshell has competition from the beefed up Razr Ultra from Motorola.
Recommended Stories
After Samsung releases its new foldables, Google is expected to release the Pixel 10 line on August 28th. The following month, we should see the launch of the iPhone 17 series including the new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: