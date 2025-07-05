Here are the latest rumored battery specs and IP ratings for 2025 Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 models









Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the lower priced Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (Fan Edition) will carry Ingress Protection ratings of IP 48. That matches the IP rating of last year's

P rotection rating for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 which is the same exact IP rating that the According to a new report, theand the lower pricedFE (Fan Edition) will carry Ingress Protection ratings of IP 48. That matches the IP rating of last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6 and indicates that as a clamshell foldable, Samsung has not been able to make the device impervious to dust. The report says to also expect an IP48 IngressP rotection rating for thewhich is the same exact IP rating that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 had. So all three of Sammy's new foldables will carry IP48 ratings. What does this mean? I'll tell you.

Can Samsung do more to make Fold 7, Flip 7 a must buy? Yes, there are plenty of improvements that can be made. All that Sammy can do now is make tiny changes. I'm really not into foldables. Yes, there are plenty of improvements that can be made. 100% All that Sammy can do now is make tiny changes. 0% I'm really not into foldables. 0%





The IP 48 rating is broken down to two different components. The "4" is for dust ingress and means that the phones are protected against solid objects larger than 1mm like larger particles but not fine dust. The "8" for water protection allows the Galaxy Z Flip 7 , Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and Galaxy Z Fold 7 can be submerged in fresh water to a depth of 1.5 meters (nearly 5 feet) for no longer than 30 minutes and emerge unscathed.





The rated battery capacity for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 , according to a tweet from the aforementioned Steve H.McFly, will be 4272 mAh. That will match last year's model and will provide a maximum 40 hours and 28 minutes between charges. Leaker says that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will have a rated battery capacity of 4174 mAh and supply juice for a maximum of 42 hours and 4 minutes. The Galaxy Z Flip FE will feature a rated battery capacity of 3,887 mAh with maximum time between charges of 37 hours.







The Galaxy Z Flip 3,4,5, and 6 were the top selling foldable models over the last four years. This year, the clamshell has competition from the beefed up Razr Ultra from Motorola.



Recommended Stories