T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers









T-Mobile While so-called "retention offers" are obviously nothing new in the US wireless landscape, a trusted source tells me's generosity has gotten a big boost recently. This is the same insider that correctly anticipated last month's price increase before it was announced back in March, and a screenshot of a little chat with T-Mo support essentially confirms the new claims.





Upon asking to cancel a bunch of lines, this still T-Mobile subscriber was offered a $10 a month credit for six months, as well as a $10 one-time credit upfront, which amounts to a total discount of $70. The obvious condition is for the hero of today's story to not go through with terminating his lines, and although these deals can differ from account to account and from plan to plan, it's probably a good idea to try and see if you'll get a similar offer.





You can even bluff and have no intention of leaving T-Mo in the first place, but it's naturally important to know your cards and how much you're willing to risk beforehand.





In the past, the "Un-carrier" has typically only offered retention discounts for two or three months, which highlights T-Mobile 's current issues with keeping its subscriber numbers up.





My inside source is far from the only T-Mo user who's been offered these vastly improved deals, mind you, with Tech life Channel over on X even claiming some customers can get $20 monthly credits for "up to six months." Clearly, the least thing you can do is ask if you're eligible for this type of promo before jumping ship and carefully consider your options. After all, there's nothing stopping you from accepting the discounts and then leaving anyway after six months, right?