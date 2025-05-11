Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
NEW MOTOROLA RAZR ALERT
Pre-order your Razr Ultra now and get a free 1TB of storage upgrade!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers

If you're thinking of switching from T-Mo to a different carrier, you might get a deal you can't refuse.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile logo
According to T-Mobile's latest quarterly financial report, the "Un-carrier" continues to "lead the industry" in terms of customer growth. Of course, the numbers released by the top three US wireless service providers don't always paint a complete and detailed picture of the sentiment among many long-time mobile users, who are very clearly angry with Magenta's seemingly endless line of profit-hungry moves over the last year or so.

If you're fed up with T-Mo's price hikes, misleading and overly convoluted promotions, and price hikes disguised as tax "adjustments", you might now receive some totally unprecedented discounts on your bill simply by threatening to switch to a different operator.

While so-called "retention offers" are obviously nothing new in the US wireless landscape, a trusted source tells me T-Mobile's generosity has gotten a big boost recently. This is the same insider that correctly anticipated last month's price increase before it was announced back in March, and a screenshot of a little chat with T-Mo support essentially confirms the new claims.


Upon asking to cancel a bunch of lines, this still T-Mobile subscriber was offered a $10 a month credit for six months, as well as a $10 one-time credit upfront, which amounts to a total discount of $70. The obvious condition is for the hero of today's story to not go through with terminating his lines, and although these deals can differ from account to account and from plan to plan, it's probably a good idea to try and see if you'll get a similar offer.

You can even bluff and have no intention of leaving T-Mo in the first place, but it's naturally important to know your cards and how much you're willing to risk beforehand.

In the past, the "Un-carrier" has typically only offered retention discounts for two or three months, which highlights T-Mobile's current issues with keeping its subscriber numbers up. 

My inside source is far from the only T-Mo user who's been offered these vastly improved deals, mind you, with Tech life Channel over on X even claiming some customers can get $20 monthly credits for "up to six months." Clearly, the least thing you can do is ask if you're eligible for this type of promo before jumping ship and carefully consider your options. After all, there's nothing stopping you from accepting the discounts and then leaving anyway after six months, right?
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful

Latest News

List reveals which subscription-based apps subscribers want to stop paying for
List reveals which subscription-based apps subscribers want to stop paying for
What happens to many other Verizon customers happened to me today and it wasn't pretty (UPDATE)
What happens to many other Verizon customers happened to me today and it wasn't pretty (UPDATE)
Apple already working to restore the App Store’s payment cuts
Apple already working to restore the App Store’s payment cuts
The iPhone’s iOS 18.5 update is on deck as a modest update to fix your annoyances
The iPhone’s iOS 18.5 update is on deck as a modest update to fix your annoyances
WWDC 2025: what to expect from Apple as the company takes a cautious approach
WWDC 2025: what to expect from Apple as the company takes a cautious approach
The iPhone has lost its sparkle as the competition rages on, experts warn
The iPhone has lost its sparkle as the competition rages on, experts warn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless