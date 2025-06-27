Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
With these display upgrades, Galaxy Z Flip 7 is the ultimate Samsung clamshell

Has Samsung perfected the clamshell foldable with the Flip 7?

By
1comment
Samsung Display Galaxy Z Series
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 leaked render red
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be unveiled next month, and become available for purchase in August. Much like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung has drastically improved the design of its clamshell foldable phone, and it’s basically as good as it gets for now.

A new leak (translated source) adds on to previous reports about the phone’s display upgrades over the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The exterior screen is going up from 3.5 inches to four inches, while the main display is going from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches. When unfolded, the Flip 7 will be just as large as most flagship smartphones nowadays.

Do you prefer smaller or larger clamshell foldables?

Vote View Result


Furthermore, corroborating the recent leaked Flip 7 renders, the outer display will have more screen real estate, as the camera cutout has been removed. That design will now be seen on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Samsung’s budget foldable that is also going to be announced next month. The FE will become available for purchase in August as well.



Lastly, the report claims that the bezels of the main display have been further narrowed down. The Flip 7 is basically as good as clamshell foldable smartphones can get, except for the battery, of course. In classic Samsung fashion, the battery is expected to be pretty small compared to the competition, and the charging speeds will be slow as well.

Speaking of the competition, the Flip 7 reminds me of the Xiaomi Mix Flip. That phone is almost as large as the Flip 7, and doesn’t have a large camera cutout either. Its bezels are pretty narrow as well, and its battery is bigger too. The Mix Flip is also powered by a Snapdragon processor. Samsung will be using the Exynos 2500 for the Flip 7, while the upcoming Mix Flip 2 will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

After the Flip 7, all Samsung needs to do now is improve its battery capacity and charging speeds. If long-term software support or One UI aren’t that important to you, then the Mix Flip 2 is probably a much better choice. But the Flip 7 will definitely give Xiaomi a run for its money.

Abdullah Asim
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
