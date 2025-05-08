Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: Is it time to upgrade?

Intro





The next big thing in flip phones is just around the corner! We're nearing the official announcement of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 , the next flagship flip phone Samsung is going to offer to all fans of the design around the world.





With the Motorola Razr Ultra already making rounds and getting a lot of attention, Samsung needs to bring some upgrades to the table in order to compete. And most importantly, convince its longtime fans to stay inside the ecosystem.





Galaxy Z Flip 7 or look elsewhere? Let's find out! Speaking of which, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be two years old soon, and people might already be on the lookout for a replacement. So, should they upgrade to the upcomingor look elsewhere? Let's find out!





Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5 differences:

*rumored

Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

Slightly bigger dimensions?





According to the most recent leaks and rumors, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 follows in the same footsteps as its predecessors, including the Galaxy Z Flip 5 . The rumored dimensions suggest that the new model will be a tad wider, probably to accommodate the larger main screen. We're talking 3 millimeters, so nothing drastic.





The weight of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is still a mystery but we expect a slight increase here as well, mainly due to the bigger footprint and the larger battery, but more on this later. For what it's worth, the new phone will probably be thinner when folded, as Samsung reduced the gap between the two sides of the phone in a folded state from the Z Flip 5 to the Z Flip 6 . No reason for this to change in the opposite direction, it's more likely for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 to be even thinner when folded.





*rumored





Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to feature a new Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with Victus 2. Both phones rely on aluminum frames.



The color situation is still a bit vague, but we do have some rumors about the potential hues of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 . There's a new Coral Red color option that's expected on the new device, but other than that, most of the shades mimic previous generations. That said, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available in some really hip colors, such as Yellow and Lavender. In terms of materials, we don't expect any radical changes—it's the same glass and metal sandwich design all over again. Theis expected to feature a new Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic, while thecomes with Victus 2. Both phones rely on aluminum frames.The color situation is still a bit vague, but we do have some rumors about the potential hues of the. There's a new Coral Red color option that's expected on the new device, but other than that, most of the shades mimic previous generations. That said, theis available in some really hip colors, such as Yellow and Lavender.

*rumored





Display Differences

Bigger screens all around





We expect Samsung to bring some changes to both displays of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 , compared to last generation, and, of course, compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 . The main flexible screen is expected to grow in size to 6.85 inches, and the cover screen is believe to stretch edge-to-edge coming in at 4 inches.





*rumored





Galaxy Z Flip 5 .



In our display test, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 managed only 857 nits of brightness at 100% APL, which, by 2025 standards, is average. We can't wait to test the Galaxy Z Flip 7 , but if we extrapolate from the previous generation, we should expect something in the ballpark of 1200 nits at 100% APL.



We expect both screens on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 to be able to go up to 120 Hz, but the main one is believed to be an LTPO covering 1-120 Hz, while the cover will have a fixed 120 Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 , on the other hand, can do only 60 Hz on its cover screen but features the same LTPO tech on the main display. Stay tuned for lab tests soon. In terms of brightness, the latest leaks and rumors point toward the same 2600 nits of peak brightness as the previous model, which in turn still means an upgrade from the advertised 1750 nits on theIn our display test, themanaged only 857 nits of brightness at 100% APL, which, by 2025 standards, is average. We can't wait to test the, but if we extrapolate from the previous generation, we should expect something in the ballpark of 1200 nits at 100% APL.We expect both screens on theto be able to go up to 120 Hz, but the main one is believed to be an LTPO covering 1-120 Hz, while the cover will have a fixed 120 Hz refresh rate. The, on the other hand, can do only 60 Hz on its cover screen but features the same LTPO tech on the main display. Stay tuned for lab tests soon.





Performance and Software

Snapdragon Elite club





No surprises here; the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is rumored to have the newest Qualcomm chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Due to the Samsung Z Flip series' release schedule, the models will miss out on the next flagship Qualcomm processor.



The increase in performance from the Gen 2 on the Z Flip 5 to the Elite on the new model, though, will be more than enough to justify an upgrade.



The Galaxy Z Flip 5 managed around 2000 and 5000 points in Geekbench 6 single- and multicore tests, respectively, and for reference, the Snapdragon 8 Elite-equipped Motorola Razr Ultra did 3000 and 8600 in the same tests. So, there's a huge leap to be made, but stay tuned for hard numbers and real benchmarks soon.



*rumored





The RAM situation is in favor of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 , the phone will mimic the RAM of the previous model coming in at 12GB, which is still more than what the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has to offer, which is just 8GB of RAM.



The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to launch with OneUI 8 out of the box over Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is almost two years old now, was announced with OneUI 5 and Theis expected to launch with OneUI 8 out of the box over Android 15 . In contrast, thewas announced with OneUI 5 and Android 13 but was brought up to the latest OS with subsequent updates.





Speaking of updates, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will get only four years of major OS updates, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to be supported for seven years.





Camera

Main wide camera upgrades





Galaxy Z Flip 7 , compared to the last generation, Samsung already upgraded the main camera on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 , if we compare it to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 . Well, while we don't expect any hardware upgrades to the camera of the, compared to the last generation, Samsung already upgraded the main camera on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 , so in practice, we've got a better main camera on the, if we compare it to the





*rumored





The Galaxy Z Flip 5 managed a camera score of 136 overall (the current best is 158) in our test, which is not very far from its direct successor (137 for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 ), so we can't wait to see how the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will fare in our lab tests.



As always, we have to keep in mind that hardware alone isn't the deciding factor when we talk about smartphone photography, and different post-processing algorithms are in play. So, we'll have to snap some side-by-side photos to see how the Galaxy Z Flip 7 fares against its older sibling in the camera department.





Battery Life and Charging

A substantial increase?





The Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes equipped with a 3700 mAh battery, which even at launch was a bit on the lower side. The phone managed only 5h 11m composite battery score in our test, which currently ranks it #117 in this department.





Now, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to bring a substantial upgrade (at least compared to the Z Flip 5). The speculated battery capacity is 4174 mAh, almost 500 mAh more than the Z Flip 5. This will inevitably lead to better battery life figures but we'll have to test it to see the exact numbers.





*rumored





Samsung seems so reluctant to upgrade the charging speeds of its phones. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 supports only 25W wired, and it seems that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will come with the same support, even after two long years between these generations. The wireless charging support is also carried over for another consecutive year; it's 15W.





Specs Comparison





Here's a quick specs comparison between the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 :





*rumored





Summary





Even though the upgrades on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 aren't huge compared to the previous generation, they shape up to be just enough to convince people coming from older Z Flip devices to upgrade.



Next to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 , the new model is expected to offer a better main camera, bigger inner and cover screens, a larger battery and potentially better battery life, the best Qualcomm silicon to date, and the latest software with seven long years of support.



We will update this comparison with all the tests, benchmarks, camera samples, and display scores once we lay our hands on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 , so stay tuned for the final verdict.



