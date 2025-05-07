Galaxy Z Flip 7 Battery and Charging: All expected changes

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 , expected to debut this summer, might not look wildly different from its predecessor, but there are signs that Samsung is working to improve the user experience — and that includes battery life and charging.





Leaks suggest a larger battery is on the way, and that could make this stylish foldable a much more dependable daily companion.





Galaxy Z Flip 7 rumored battery upgrades





Similarly to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may get a battery capacity bump. According to credible leaks, Samsung is planning to increase the battery size from 4,000 mAh (Flip 6) to 4,300 mAh for the Flip 7 .





Will the Galaxy Z Flip 7 have better battery life?

16h 10m in web browsing

9h 8m in video streaming

10h 20m in gaming



With a larger 4,300 mAh battery and the more efficient Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the Flip 7 could surpass these numbers, potentially hitting 7 hours in our battery score.



Z Flip 7 . Samsung increased the battery capacity with the Z Flip 6 by 300 mAh, and it seems another such increase is on its way with the

Admittedly. 4,300 mAh is still a bit behind the 4,700 mAh on the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) , but this upgrade would give Samsung’s Flip series a much-needed boost.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 rumored charging upgrades



25W wired charging, same as the Flip 6.

15W wireless charging with standard Qi support.

That’s still decent, but it’s falling behind the 68W wired charging of the Razr Ultra (2025). There are no reliable leaks suggesting faster charging, so we expect things to remain unchanged:That’s still decent, but it’s falling behind the 68W wired charging of the Razr Ultra (2025).

How fast will the Galaxy Z Flip 7 charge?

If Samsung keeps the 25W cap, we expect it to charge to around 50% in 30-40 minutes, and 100% in a little over 90 minutes.

Will the Galaxy Z Flip 7 have wireless charging?

Yes, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will have wireless charging. Expect the same 15W wireless charging as on the Flip 6.





Samsung uses the Qi standard, so you don't need a proprietary charger — any decent Qi-certified pad will do. We don't expect to see any magnetic alignment with the Z Flip 7 .

Will the Galaxy Z Flip 7 have reverse wireless charging?

Yes, reverse wireless charging is expected again. It’s a feature Samsung has supported for years — you’ll likely be able to charge buds, watches, or even other phones at up to 4.5W.

As always, it’s more of a convenience than a primary charging method. No word on whether the speed or efficiency of reverse charging will be improved in the Flip 7 .

What charger will the Galaxy Z Flip 7 use?

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 will use USB-C with USB Power Delivery + PPS, just like other Samsung flagships.



That means you don’t need to use Samsung’s charger to get near-maximum speeds. Any high-quality third-party USB PD/PPS charger (like those from Anker, Ugreen, or Baseus) will deliver solid results.



As usual, no charger will be included in the box, though, so you will have to get a 25W (or better) separately if you don't already have one. With a larger 4,300 mAh battery and the more efficient Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, thecould surpass these numbers, potentially hitting 7 hours in our battery score.

Yes — at least that’s the expectation.The Flip 6 already showcased respectable battery life for a foldable, scoring an estimated battery life of 6 hours and 45 minutes in our tests. It's individual scores were: