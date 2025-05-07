Galaxy Z Flip 7 Battery and Charging: All expected changes
The Galaxy Z Flip 7, expected to debut this summer, might not look wildly different from its predecessor, but there are signs that Samsung is working to improve the user experience — and that includes battery life and charging.
Leaks suggest a larger battery is on the way, and that could make this stylish foldable a much more dependable daily companion.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 rumored battery upgrades
Similarly to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may get a battery capacity bump. According to credible leaks, Samsung is planning to increase the battery size from 4,000 mAh (Flip 6) to 4,300 mAh for the Flip 7.
Will the Galaxy Z Flip 7 have better battery life?
Yes — at least that’s the expectation.
The Flip 6 already showcased respectable battery life for a foldable, scoring an estimated battery life of 6 hours and 45 minutes in our tests. It's individual scores were:
- 16h 10m in web browsing
- 9h 8m in video streaming
- 10h 20m in gaming
With a larger 4,300 mAh battery and the more efficient Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the Flip 7 could surpass these numbers, potentially hitting 7 hours in our battery score.
|Model
|Expected Battery Capacity
|Galaxy Z Flip 7
|4,300 mAh
|Galaxy Z Flip 6
|4,000 mAh
|Galaxy Z Flip 5
|3,700 mAh
Samsung increased the battery capacity with the Z Flip 6 by 300 mAh, and it seems another such increase is on its way with the Z Flip 7.
Admittedly. 4,300 mAh is still a bit behind the 4,700 mAh on the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025), but this upgrade would give Samsung’s Flip series a much-needed boost.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 rumored charging upgrades
There are no reliable leaks suggesting faster charging, so we expect things to remain unchanged:
- 25W wired charging, same as the Flip 6.
- 15W wireless charging with standard Qi support.
That’s still decent, but it’s falling behind the 68W wired charging of the Razr Ultra (2025).
How fast will the Galaxy Z Flip 7 charge?
If Samsung keeps the 25W cap, we expect it to charge to around 50% in 30-40 minutes, and 100% in a little over 90 minutes.
Will the Galaxy Z Flip 7 have wireless charging?
Yes, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will have wireless charging. Expect the same 15W wireless charging as on the Flip 6.
Samsung uses the Qi standard, so you don’t need a proprietary charger — any decent Qi-certified pad will do.
We don't expect to see any magnetic alignment with the Z Flip 7.
Will the Galaxy Z Flip 7 have reverse wireless charging?
Yes, reverse wireless charging is expected again. It’s a feature Samsung has supported for years — you’ll likely be able to charge buds, watches, or even other phones at up to 4.5W.
As always, it’s more of a convenience than a primary charging method. No word on whether the speed or efficiency of reverse charging will be improved in the Flip 7.
What charger will the Galaxy Z Flip 7 use?
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 will use USB-C with USB Power Delivery + PPS, just like other Samsung flagships.
That means you don’t need to use Samsung’s charger to get near-maximum speeds. Any high-quality third-party USB PD/PPS charger (like those from Anker, Ugreen, or Baseus) will deliver solid results.
As usual, no charger will be included in the box, though, so you will have to get a 25W (or better) separately if you don't already have one.
Things that are NOT allowed: