Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket

Galaxy Z Flip 7 Battery and Charging: All expected changes

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Foldable laying on a table while folded, with charging port showing.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7, expected to debut this summer, might not look wildly different from its predecessor, but there are signs that Samsung is working to improve the user experience — and that includes battery life and charging.

Leaks suggest a larger battery is on the way, and that could make this stylish foldable a much more dependable daily companion.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 rumored battery upgrades


Similarly to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may get a battery capacity bump. According to credible leaks, Samsung is planning to increase the battery size from 4,000 mAh (Flip 6) to 4,300 mAh for the Flip 7.

Will the Galaxy Z Flip 7 have better battery life?


Yes — at least that’s the expectation.

The Flip 6 already showcased respectable battery life for a foldable, scoring an estimated battery life of 6 hours and 45 minutes in our tests. It's individual scores were:
  • 16h 10m in web browsing
  • 9h 8m in video streaming
  • 10h 20m in gaming

With a larger 4,300 mAh battery and the more efficient Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the Flip 7 could surpass these numbers, potentially hitting 7 hours in our battery score.

Will the Galaxy Z Flip 7 have better battery life?


ModelExpected Battery Capacity
Galaxy Z Flip 74,300 mAh
Galaxy Z Flip 64,000 mAh
Galaxy Z Flip 53,700 mAh

Samsung increased the battery capacity with the Z Flip 6 by 300 mAh, and it seems another such increase is on its way with the Z Flip 7.

Admittedly. 4,300 mAh is still a bit behind the 4,700 mAh on the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025), but this upgrade would give Samsung’s Flip series a much-needed boost.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 rumored charging upgrades


There are no reliable leaks suggesting faster charging, so we expect things to remain unchanged:
  • 25W wired charging, same as the Flip 6.
  • 15W wireless charging with standard Qi support.

That’s still decent, but it’s falling behind the 68W wired charging of the Razr Ultra (2025).

How fast will the Galaxy Z Flip 7 charge?


If Samsung keeps the 25W cap, we expect it to charge to around 50% in 30-40 minutes, and 100% in a little over 90 minutes.

Will the Galaxy Z Flip 7 have wireless charging?


Yes, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will have wireless charging. Expect the same 15W wireless charging as on the Flip 6.

Samsung uses the Qi standard, so you don’t need a proprietary charger — any decent Qi-certified pad will do.

Recommended Stories
We don't expect to see any magnetic alignment with the Z Flip 7.

Will the Galaxy Z Flip 7 have reverse wireless charging?


Yes, reverse wireless charging is expected again. It’s a feature Samsung has supported for years — you’ll likely be able to charge buds, watches, or even other phones at up to 4.5W.

As always, it’s more of a convenience than a primary charging method. No word on whether the speed or efficiency of reverse charging will be improved in the Flip 7.

What charger will the Galaxy Z Flip 7 use?


The Galaxy Z Flip 7 will use USB-C with USB Power Delivery + PPS, just like other Samsung flagships.

That means you don’t need to use Samsung’s charger to get near-maximum speeds. Any high-quality third-party USB PD/PPS charger (like those from Anker, Ugreen, or Baseus) will deliver solid results.

As usual, no charger will be included in the box, though, so you will have to get a 25W (or better) separately if you don't already have one.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful

Recommended Stories

Latest News

Best budget and affordable phones in 2025: a buyer's guide
Best budget and affordable phones in 2025: a buyer's guide
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera: All you need to know
Samsung is tipped to bid for an unlikely title with the incredibly thin Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year
Samsung is tipped to bid for an unlikely title with the incredibly thin Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year
Guess what? T-Mobile's Starlink satellite service is now coming on iPhone 13
Guess what? T-Mobile's Starlink satellite service is now coming on iPhone 13
Is your phone charging slowly? Your charger isn’t the problem… unless it is
Is your phone charging slowly? Your charger isn’t the problem… unless it is
iPhone 17 Battery and Charging: All expected changes
iPhone 17 Battery and Charging: All expected changes
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless