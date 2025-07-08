Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results
It really does matter when you're calling your telco.
Do you know what's the best time to give your carrier a call? It's certainly not whenever you feel like it. If you want to get things done, you need to call Verizon, for example, at a certain time and on certain days – keep reading to learn all about it.
Having a phone service-related issue is so much worse than having an "ordinary" issue – that's because sooner or later, one has to pick up the phone and contact the carrier, be it Verizon, T-Mobile or AT&T (or one of the rest). At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter which company you're calling: I still haven't found a carrier with perfect customer service.
There's a secret code to all of this and this code has just been cracked by a Redditor who says they've just quit their job at Verizon. The user by the nickname of Organic-Affect4469 says they felt nothing but relief about leaving. Having held various roles over the years, including customer service, tech support, and offline support, they offered to answer questions and share honest opinions about their experience, while making it clear they would not reveal any confidential internal information. The author says – and that's pretty logical, actually – that they don't want to get sued.
One Reddit user expressed deep frustration with the poor quality of online chat support, describing how agents often waste time by repeatedly asking for information that was already provided earlier in the conversation. They shared an example of being stuck in a chat for over an hour, during which very little progress was made beyond providing basic details like their name, phone number, and a description of the problem.
Maybe you're the luckiest person in the world and your experience is totally different; maybe, the reps who answer your calls get things done in no time. However, I'm sure that many can relate to the opposite – incompetent reps, long wait times, confusing automated menus, unhelpful or scripted responses, not to mention the difficulty of reaching a real person who can actually resolve their issue.
Image source – Reddit
They also criticized the way phone support agents speak in overly scripted language, which they felt dragged out the interaction unnecessarily. Even when dealing with indirect stores rather than customers, these representatives seemed to stick to the same robotic tone, which the user found extremely irritating.
Yup, I can confirm that: it has happened to me so many times.
The OP (original poster) responded by explaining that most chat agents are required to juggle multiple conversations at the same time, which often leads to confusion, delays, and repetitive questions. They agreed that this process is inefficient and called it a terrible system.
They also pointed out that many chat representatives are based overseas, which can further affect the quality of service. As a tip, they suggested that the best time to call customer service is on weekday mornings, ideally between 8:00 and 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, since during those hours it's more likely to reach better-trained, onshore representatives instead of the offshore teams who usually handle later shifts and weekends.
So, there you have it: Bob's your uncle!
