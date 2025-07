Galaxy Z Flip 7 colors: all the official hues

Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 7 for up to $840 off $379 99 $1219 99 $840 off (69%) Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at Samsung and save $120 as a free storage upgrade on the 512GB variant. On top of that, you'll save up to $720 with eligible device trade-ins. Pre-order at Samsung Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE for up to $670 off $289 99 $959 99 $670 off (70%) For the first time, Samsung is expected to release a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE alongside the flagship flip phone. Pre-order the budget flip phone at the Samsung Store and save up to $610 with eligible trade-ins. On top of that, the 256GB model is $60 off before trade-ins, helping you save up to $670. Pre-order at Samsung

The Mint color is an exclusive Samsung.com color. It's fresh, trendy, and different. If you want something fresh, this one is exactly for you. The frame is painted in the same color for a stylish and seamless look.



Galaxy Z Flip 7 colors: this year, it's simplicity

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung's new clamshell foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 , is now here, announced on July 9 during Samsung's Unpacked event. The phone now has a bigger cover screen and is thinner and lighter, in line with Samsung's new strategy of polished thinness.The phone looks frankly amazing and despite being available in a more limited color palette this year, it's still pretty exceptional when it comes to design. The color palette is traditional, which showcases the phone's looks and manages to complement the new design without overshadowing it.If you're wondering whichcolor is for you, you've come to the right place.We have three main colors for thethis time: Blue Shadow, Jet-black, and Coral-red. The Coral-red is not available in every market or carrier, so keep that in mind. Meanwhile, we have an exclusive color, Mint, only available for purchase from Samsung.com.colors:Blue Shadow on theis a deep blue shade, the same shade is available for the Fold 7 as well. It's dark but in certain lighting conditions it can look lighter and brighter. The frame is also painted in the same hue for a seamless look. It's fresh and polished with a matte finish.Jetblack is a more traditional color for the. It's a deep black color, pretty sophisticated. It is ideal for people who don't want the color of their phone to stand out too much (black is pretty basic and doesn't catch too much attention as a color). It's also simple and minimalistic.This one is a more daring color for the. Probably, the most eye-catching from thecolor palette this year. Keep in mind that this color is not available for every market, region, and carrier, but Samsung has yet to disclose the markets it's available in.The Coralred shade is saturated and vivid and attracts attention. Ideal if that's what you like about your new phone. It's also trendy and different. The frame is painted in the same shade for consistency.Alongside the more premium, Samsung's also announced the Galaxy Z Flip FE, the first 'Fan Edition'-branded foldable. The phone is more affordable and takes over the Flip 6 in terms of looks. It's available in two simple colors: Black and White.Black is pretty traditional, and theFE in black is simple and conservative. Although the color may be in itself a bit less eye-catchy and definitely more on the simple side, just the plain fact that we're dealing with a foldable here will attract some eyes to the phone anyway.The second color option for theFE is white. Again, a conservative color, traditional. But the foldable does look great in it, it looks fresh and neat. The frame is silver, not white, so do keep that in mind, but it looks good with the white anyway.Yep, we're not seeing tons of fancy colors this year for the, but I can't blame Samsung for it: after all, many people may put a case on their phone anyway and the colors Samsung is offering are far from boring. If you're the daring type, you'll love the Coral-red (I love it too), but the blue is also special with the way it reflects light. I'm less of a fan of black or silver, but I'm sure plenty of people appreciate their classic, minimalist look – and hey, it's all about personal taste in the end.