Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may have one cool new feature thanks to the Exynos 2500
Is this the return of the Exynos silicon inside Galaxy flagship devies?
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to debut next month (July, 2025), and it will also serve as a launching pad for Samsung's first 3nm chip, the Exynos 2500. The Korean company hinted at the new silicon last year, and now a third-party source has revealed one cool new feature that may come to its next flip phone thanks to this in-house developed processor.
Skylo Technologies is a global provider of Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) services based in Mountain View, CA. The company provides services that allow smartphones and IoT devices with cellular connectivity to hook up directly to satellites.
Skylo services work with existing satellite operators, network operators, and device manufacturers, providing the necessary bridge between these parties. The company has a rich portfolio of partners, and Samsung is just one of the more recent partnerships that Skylo scored.
A recent press release by a company called Skylo has confirmed that the Exynos 5400 5G modem inside the 2500 chip will support NB-IoT NTN connectivity with low-earth orbit satellites. This means that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may come equipped with emergency satellite communication support.
Who is Skylo?
Skylo services graph | Image by Skylo
Samsung’s partnership with Skylo is built upon 3GPP NTN standards to unlock connectivity everywhere. Through our collaboration on the Samsung Exynos Modem 5400 and the Exynos 2500 mobile processor, mainstream devices worldwide will now have the underlying technology to connect to satellites wherever cellular networks are unavailable, ushering in a new era of ubiquitous connectivity - Hui Won Je, VP of Modem Development Team at Samsung Electronics.
Skylo also works with HARMAN Automotive satellite connectivity to provide satellite connectivity for cars, and some of the partners of the company include LG Electronics, China Mobile, Tecno, OPPO, and now Samsung.
The Exynos 2500 is the first 3nm chip in the Samsung portfolio, following its predecessor, the Exynos 2400 used in the Galaxy S24 series. It's believed to bring some serious performance and efficiency gains along with the aforementioned satellite connectivity.
However, a leaked Geekbench 6 score of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 painted a different picture. The phone was able to score just 2,012 in the Geekbench single-core test and 7,563 in the multi-core benchmark.
Exynos 2500 specs and features
The Exynos 5400 5G modem will have satellite connectivity on board | Image by Samsung
For comparison, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-equipped Galaxy Z Flip 6 managed 2,251 and 7,131 in the same tests, respectively, which puts the Exynos 2500 score in some perspective. We should bear in mind that these leaked early scores are usually lower than the scores of the production units due to optimization and fine-tuning the silicon.
Will the Galaxy Z Flip 7 have satellite connectivity?
Is this the return of the Exynos to Galaxy flagship phones?
Is this the return of Exynos silicon inside Galaxy flagships? | Image by Samsung
