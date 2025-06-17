Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may have one cool new feature thanks to the Exynos 2500

Is this the return of the Exynos silicon inside Galaxy flagship devies?

0comments
Samsung Android Galaxy Z Series
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may have one cool new feature thanks to the Exynos 2500
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to debut next month (July, 2025), and it will also serve as a launching pad for Samsung's first 3nm chip, the Exynos 2500. The Korean company hinted at the new silicon last year, and now a third-party source has revealed one cool new feature that may come to its next flip phone thanks to this in-house developed processor.

A recent press release by a company called Skylo has confirmed that the Exynos 5400 5G modem inside the 2500 chip will support NB-IoT NTN connectivity with low-earth orbit satellites. This means that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may come equipped with emergency satellite communication support.

Who is Skylo?



Skylo Technologies is a global provider of Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) services based in Mountain View, CA. The company provides services that allow smartphones and IoT devices with cellular connectivity to hook up directly to satellites.

Skylo services work with existing satellite operators, network operators, and device manufacturers, providing the necessary bridge between these parties. The company has a rich portfolio of partners, and Samsung is just one of the more recent partnerships that Skylo scored.

Samsung’s partnership with Skylo is built upon 3GPP NTN standards to unlock connectivity everywhere. Through our collaboration on the Samsung Exynos Modem 5400 and the Exynos 2500 mobile processor, mainstream devices worldwide will now have the underlying technology to connect to satellites wherever cellular networks are unavailable, ushering in a new era of ubiquitous connectivity - Hui Won Je, VP of Modem Development Team at Samsung Electronics.

Skylo also works with HARMAN Automotive satellite connectivity to provide satellite connectivity for cars, and some of the partners of the company include LG Electronics, China Mobile, Tecno, OPPO, and now Samsung.

Exynos 2500 specs and features



The Exynos 2500 is the first 3nm chip in the Samsung portfolio, following its predecessor, the Exynos 2400 used in the Galaxy S24 series. It's believed to bring some serious performance and efficiency gains along with the aforementioned satellite connectivity.

However, a leaked Geekbench 6 score of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 painted a different picture. The phone was able to score just 2,012 in the Geekbench single-core test and 7,563 in the multi-core benchmark.

For comparison, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-equipped Galaxy Z Flip 6 managed 2,251 and 7,131 in the same tests, respectively, which puts the Exynos 2500 score in some perspective. We should bear in mind that these leaked early scores are usually lower than the scores of the production units due to optimization and fine-tuning the silicon.

Will the Galaxy Z Flip 7 have satellite connectivity?


It's hard to say, even with the information above and the new partnership between Skylo and Samsung. The Exynos 2500 chip will certainly have the option to connect to satellites, but whether Samsung will unlock it and offer it to the public might depend on various business factors.

Is this the return of the Exynos to Galaxy flagship phones?



The Exynos 2500 silicon platform was touted to debut with the Galaxy S25 series, but rumor has it that Samsung Foundry had problems with dye yields and couldn't supply the necessary volumes for that to happen. Which, subsequently, cost Samsung a lot of money to make the switch to Snapdragon 8 Elite.

The latest information suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, while the Z Flip 7 may get the Exynos 2500 in some markets (some even say including the US).

This may signal a return of the Exynos silicon inside Samsung's flagship phones and a possible diversification of the Galaxy S26 hardware, for better or for worse.

In terms of the satellite connectivity support, the Galaxy S25 range has it onboard via Qualcomm's Snapdragon Satellite services. So, whichever platform Samsung chooses for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 (and the Galaxy S26 for that matter), the satellite connectivity feature is almost a certainty.

What do you think about all this? Which chipset would you like to see inside the Galaxy Z Flip 7? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.

Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless