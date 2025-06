Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may have one cool new feature thanks to the Exynos 2500

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Exynos 2500 specs and features





Recommended Stories

2,012

7,563

2,251

7,131

Will the Galaxy Z Flip 7 have satellite connectivity?

Is this the return of the Exynos to Galaxy flagship phones?





Z Flip 7

Galaxy S25

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Galaxy S26

Galaxy Z Flip 7





Which chipset would you rather have on your Galaxy Z Flip 7? Exynos 2500 5G Snapdragon 8 Elite Other (leave a comment) Exynos 2500 5G 7.41% Snapdragon 8 Elite 92.59% Other (leave a comment) 0%

Skylo also works with HARMAN Automotive satellite connectivity to provide satellite connectivity for cars, and some of the partners of the company include LG Electronics, China Mobile, Tecno, OPPO, and now Samsung.The Exynos 2500 is the first 3nm chip in the Samsung portfolio, following its predecessor, the Exynos 2400 used in the Galaxy S24 series. It's believed to bring some serious performance and efficiency gains along with the aforementioned satellite connectivity.However, a leaked Geekbench 6 score of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 painted a different picture. The phone was able to score justin the Geekbench single-core test andin the multi-core benchmark.For comparison, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 -equippedmanagedandin the same tests, respectively, which puts the Exynos 2500 score in some perspective. We should bear in mind that these leaked early scores are usually lower than the scores of the production units due to optimization and fine-tuning the silicon.It's hard to say, even with the information above and the new partnership between Skylo and Samsung. The Exynos 2500 chip will certainly have the option to connect to satellites, but whether Samsung will unlock it and offer it to the public might depend on various business factors.The Exynos 2500 silicon platform was touted to debut with the Galaxy S25 series, but rumor has it that Samsung Foundry had problems with dye yields and couldn't supply the necessary volumes for that to happen. Which, subsequently, cost Samsung a lot of money to make the switch to Snapdragon 8 Elite.The latest information suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, while themay get the Exynos 2500 in some markets (some even say including the US).This may signal a return of the Exynos silicon inside Samsung's flagship phones and a possible diversification of the Galaxy S26 hardware, for better or for worse.In terms of the satellite connectivity support, therange has it onboard via Qualcomm's Snapdragon Satellite services. So, whichever platform Samsung chooses for the(and thefor that matter), the satellite connectivity feature is almost a certainty.What do you think about all this? Which chipset would you like to see inside the? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.