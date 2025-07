New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company

T-Mobile

T-Mobile









Are you skeptical of deals like these? Yes, I want to be able to leave whenever I want No, it's a great way to get phones I can't afford Depends on how I feel about the company at the time Yes, I want to be able to leave whenever I want 55.56% No, it's a great way to get phones I can't afford 11.11% Depends on how I feel about the company at the time 33.33%



If you are wondering whether you are eligible, don't expect T-Mobile to notify you. The offer will instead show up when you are shopping for a device in the T-Life app, assuming you qualify for it.



Additionally, store reps might be able to help you find out if you are eligible and assist you in claiming it. You can let them know that eligible customers have the "2025 Loyalty Trade" segment on their accounts, which can help them look it up.



The deal doesn't exclude any plan, including grandfathered legacy plans. Customers with active Equipment Installment Plans (EIP) don't qualify though.



This deal is yet another sign that T-Mobile is afraid of losing customers to rivals. The company is allegedly contemplating If you are wondering whether you are eligible, don't expectto notify you. The offer will instead show up when you are shopping for a device in the T-Life app, assuming you qualify for it.Additionally, store reps might be able to help you find out if you are eligible and assist you in claiming it. You can let them know that eligible customers have the "2025 Loyalty Trade" segment on their accounts, which can help them look it up.The deal doesn't exclude any plan, including grandfathered legacy plans. Customers with active Equipment Installment Plans (EIP) don't qualify though.This deal is yet another sign thatis afraid of losing customers to rivals. The company is allegedly contemplating extending the duration of EIPs to 36 months . The company has also stopped giving discount bill credits to customers who pay off their devices ahead of time.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99! Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

The telecom industry is becoming fiercely competitive, not just because of the rising threat from Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) and cable operators, but also because the overall customer base is not growing at the same clip as before. Add to that the fact that customers are growing weary of the Big Three due to rate hikes and it's easy to see why they are desperate to lock users into long-term commitments. T-Mobile previously made a couple of changes to make customers stay longer and is now running a new promo.has learned that the carrier is targeting customers who don't currently finance devices through a new deal. The promo will let those customers save $830 on a new flagship phone if they trade in an old device.Though there's a trade-in requirement, customers will be delighted to know that even phones as old as the iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 9 Pro, and Pixel 6 qualify. It doesn't matter if the device is broken.The catch here is that customers who go for the deal will have to stay withfor two years. But then again, this is the whole point of the promo.doesn't want to lose customers who aren't bound to it already.