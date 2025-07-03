New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
T-Mobile is now letting customers not currently financing a device save $830 on a flagship.
The telecom industry is becoming fiercely competitive, not just because of the rising threat from Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) and cable operators, but also because the overall customer base is not growing at the same clip as before. Add to that the fact that customers are growing weary of the Big Three due to rate hikes and it's easy to see why they are desperate to lock users into long-term commitments. T-Mobile previously made a couple of changes to make customers stay longer and is now running a new promo.
Though there's a trade-in requirement, customers will be delighted to know that even phones as old as the iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 9 Pro, and Pixel 6 qualify. It doesn't matter if the device is broken.
Customers who aren't considering leaving the company anytime soon probably won't mind though, considering they will get an iPhone 16, Pixel 9, or Galaxy S25 for free or a discounted price, depending on the model they go for.
If you are wondering whether you are eligible, don't expect T-Mobile to notify you. The offer will instead show up when you are shopping for a device in the T-Life app, assuming you qualify for it.
Additionally, store reps might be able to help you find out if you are eligible and assist you in claiming it. You can let them know that eligible customers have the "2025 Loyalty Trade" segment on their accounts, which can help them look it up.
The deal doesn't exclude any plan, including grandfathered legacy plans. Customers with active Equipment Installment Plans (EIP) don't qualify though.
This deal is yet another sign that T-Mobile is afraid of losing customers to rivals. The company is allegedly contemplating extending the duration of EIPs to 36 months. The company has also stopped giving discount bill credits to customers who pay off their devices ahead of time.
