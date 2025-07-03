Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company

T-Mobile is now letting customers not currently financing a device save $830 on a flagship.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile 830 loyalty
The telecom industry is becoming fiercely competitive, not just because of the rising threat from Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) and cable operators, but also because the overall customer base is not growing at the same clip as before. Add to that the fact that customers are growing weary of the Big Three due to rate hikes and it's easy to see why they are desperate to lock users into long-term commitments. T-Mobile previously made a couple of changes to make customers stay longer and is now running a new promo.

The Mobile Report has learned that the carrier is targeting customers who don't currently finance devices through a new deal. The promo will let those customers save $830 on a new flagship phone if they trade in an old device.

Though there's a trade-in requirement, customers will be delighted to know that even phones as old as the iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 9 Pro, and Pixel 6 qualify. It doesn't matter if the device is broken.

The catch here is that customers who go for the deal will have to stay with T-Mobile for two years. But then again, this is the whole point of the promo. T-Mobile doesn't want to lose customers who aren't bound to it already.



Customers who aren't considering leaving the company anytime soon probably won't mind though, considering they will get an iPhone 16, Pixel 9, or Galaxy S25 for free or a discounted price, depending on the model they go for.

Are you skeptical of deals like these?

Vote View Result


If you are wondering whether you are eligible, don't expect T-Mobile to notify you. The offer will instead show up when you are shopping for a device in the T-Life app, assuming you qualify for it.

Additionally, store reps might be able to help you find out if you are eligible and assist you in claiming it. You can let them know that eligible customers have the "2025 Loyalty Trade" segment on their accounts, which can help them look it up.

The deal doesn't exclude any plan, including grandfathered legacy plans. Customers with active Equipment Installment Plans (EIP) don't qualify though.

This deal is yet another sign that T-Mobile is afraid of losing customers to rivals. The company is allegedly contemplating extending the duration of EIPs to 36 months. The company has also stopped giving discount bill credits to customers who pay off their devices ahead of time.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 4

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Debate about whether T-Mobile or Verizon is the best may have finally been settled
Debate about whether T-Mobile or Verizon is the best may have finally been settled
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales
Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales
iPhone 17 Air displays cracking, Apple excludes BOE from supply
iPhone 17 Air displays cracking, Apple excludes BOE from supply
Samsung's groundbreaking tri-fold phone will cost a fortune and pack 'top-of-the-line' specs
Samsung's groundbreaking tri-fold phone will cost a fortune and pack 'top-of-the-line' specs

Latest News

Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless