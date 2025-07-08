The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) has dropped to its lowest price in 2025 for Amazon Prime Day.
Looking for a budget-friendly Samsung tablet with an included S Pen for less than $230? The Galaxy Tab S6 (2024) fits the bill, especially this Prime Day. Yep, Amazon has slashed this fella by a stunning 43%, making it a top pick for budget-conscious users.
That's right: the ~$400 tablet with 128GB of onboard storage is diving just under $230 for a limited time, saving you a whopping $170. If that sounds like a bargain, act fast—after all, Prime Day won't last forever. And if you don't need 128GB of storage (for whatever reason), the 64GB variant is also on sale. You can currently save $140 on the model in Chiffon Pink. Just a note: both promos are Prime-exclusive.
This isn't just any deal, too—it's an extremely rare one. Amazon has only dropped the price this low once before, all the way back in December 2024.
Under the hood, the refreshed Tab S6 Lite features an Exynos 1280 chip, offering great performance with everyday tasks. It also supports Samsung DeX for desktop-like productivity and Quick Share, which lets you seamlessly share files between compatible Samsung devices.
Ultimately, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a fantastic pick at 43% off this Prime Day. It offers smooth performance, mostly decent visuals, and the added bonus of Samsung DeX support gives you plenty of productivity options. Grab yours and save $170 at Amazon—or browse other Prime Day tablet deals before making the final decision.
Featuring a compact 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate, the Android tablet delivers mostly decent visuals for its price. While 60Hz might be a drawback for some, even the considerably pricier iPad Air M3 doesn't give you any smoother scrolling.
Let's not ignore the long battery life (up to 14 hours) and the S Pen support for quick note-taking and creative tasks. And with its slim metal design, the device is super easy to use on the go.
Ultimately, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a fantastic pick at 43% off this Prime Day. It offers smooth performance, mostly decent visuals, and the added bonus of Samsung DeX support gives you plenty of productivity options. Grab yours and save $170 at Amazon—or browse other Prime Day tablet deals before making the final decision.
