The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is 43% off



This isn't just any deal, too—it's an extremely rare one. Amazon has only dropped the price this low once before, all the way back in December 2024.



Featuring a compact 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate, the



Let's not ignore the long battery life (up to 14 hours) and the S Pen support for quick note-taking and creative tasks. And with its slim metal design, the device is super easy to use on the go.



Featuring a compact 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate, the Android tablet delivers mostly decent visuals for its price. While 60Hz might be a drawback for some, even the considerably pricier iPad Air M3 doesn't give you any smoother scrolling. Under the hood, the refreshed Tab S6 Lite features an Exynos 1280 chip, offering great performance with everyday tasks. It also supports Samsung DeX for desktop-like productivity and Quick Share, which lets you seamlessly share files between compatible Samsung devices. Let's not ignore the long battery life (up to 14 hours) and the S Pen support for quick note-taking and creative tasks. And with its slim metal design, the device is super easy to use on the go.

Looking for a budget-friendly Samsung tablet with an included S Pen for less than $230? The Galaxy Tab S6 (2024) fits the bill.