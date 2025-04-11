Motorola Razr Plus (2025) vs Galaxy Z Flip 7 Preview: A closer battle than ever

Intro





Motorola and Samsung have been neck and neck in the race to make the most desired flip phone on the market. Each year, the Razr and the Z Flip have become more evenly matched, but one has always had something more than the other.









Both phones are shaping up to be so good, that choosing between them might come down to which software you fancy more. That's great news, though, as it means that no matter which one you get, you will probably won't feel like you are missing out on something.





Motorola Razr Plus (2025) Galaxy Z Flip 7 expected differences: vsexpected differences:



Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Design and Size

Motorola shines with its style while Samsung with its durability





Motorola seems set to double down on its stylish approach. Leaked renders showcase new premium materials, including a red vegan-leather finish with elegant stitching, and even a bold, unique wood finish.





However, the Razr Plus (2025) will likely retain IPX8 water resistance and lack of any dust resistance. The sturdy hinge could also see some improvements, as some reports have hinted.



Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 , meanwhile, should retain the flat aluminum edges and robust build we've come to expect. Leaked renders hint at an expanded, more practical 4-inch cover screen—finally matching Motorola’s—and a slimmer profile.





We also expect Samsung to further improve the hinge mechanism, aiming for an even less visible crease. Last year's model did somewhat improve in this regard, but with each closing and reopening, the crease became more and more visible.







Display Differences





The Razr Plus (2025) will likely stick to its proven formula with a 6.9-inch main foldable display boasting a smooth 165Hz refresh rate. The 4-inch cover screen will match that refresh rate.





Z Flip 7 . Leaks suggest a slightly larger 6.85-inch main screen (up from 6.7 inches). With a 4-inch cover screen also expected, Samsung will finally match Motorola in external display real estate, though likely at a lower 120Hz refresh rate.



Both phones should feature fingerprint sensors on the side and face unlock, providing fast and accurate biometric security. Samsung, however, may close the gap significantly with the. Leaks suggest a slightly larger 6.85-inch main screen (up from 6.7 inches). With a 4-inch cover screen also expected, Samsung will finally match Motorola in external display real estate, though likely at a lower 120Hz refresh rate.Both phones should feature fingerprint sensors on the side and face unlock, providing fast and accurate biometric security.





Performance and Software

Motorola may finally match Samsung’s power





Performance is an area where Motorola previously lagged behind Samsung’s Z Flip models, but that might change dramatically with the Razr Plus (2025).





Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also rumored to feature either the Exynos 2500 or the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip (with 12 GB of RAM). Historically,



Software remains Samsung’s strong suit, with One UI offering polished features like Rumors point to Motorola using Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, possibly paired with a massive 18 GB of RAM.Samsung’sis also rumored to feature either the Exynos 2500 or the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip (with 12 GB of RAM). Historically, Samsung prefers Snapdragon chips in the U.S., so we might see parity between the two models in performance this year.Software remains Samsung’s strong suit, with One UI offering polished features like Galaxy AI enhancements and excellent long-term support of up to 7 years.





Motorola is catching up, though, expected to introduce new Moto AI features (like live call summarization and intelligent notifications), but likely limiting software updates to 4 years.





Camera

Motorola still lacks an ultra-wide lens





The Razr Plus (2025) is rumored to stick with a dual-camera setup, featuring a 50 MP main camera and a 50 MP 2x telephoto lens, along with a high-resolution 32 MP selfie camera.









Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 will probably reuse its successful 50 MP main camera and the reliable 12 MP ultra-wide. Last year's model delivered pleasing photos, and while it wasn't exactly on the level of flagships, it still performed reliably.



The key difference here is Motorola’s unusual decision to omit an ultra-wide camera. If Motorola sticks to this approach, it could remain a downside, as you can always digitally zoom but you can never digitally create a wider field of view. Motorola might refine its image processing and add some AI-powered photography enhancements, addressing some of the shortcomings from the previous model, but no other upgrades are expected. Thankfully, we were already quite happy with the image quality from last year's model.Samsung’swill probably reuse its successful 50 MP main camera and the reliable 12 MP ultra-wide. Last year's model delivered pleasing photos, and while it wasn't exactly on the level of flagships, it still performed reliably.The key difference here is Motorola’s unusual decision to omit an ultra-wide camera. If Motorola sticks to this approach, it could remain a downside, as you can always digitally zoom but you can never digitally create a wider field of view.





Battery Life and Charging

Might be similar in battery life, but the Motorola will charge faster





Motorola is expected to slightly increase battery capacity to 4,275 mAh while keeping its ultra-fast 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The Razr Plus (2024) already provided excellent battery life, so we expect solid performance again this year, although the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip could impact efficiency slightly.



Samsung might surpass Motorola slightly in battery capacity with a 4,300 mAh battery in the Galaxy Z Flip 7 , but likely retains slower 25W wired charging. The new Flip should also get wireless charging, although the exact supported power input is still unclear.



Specs Comparison









