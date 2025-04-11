Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!
Members-only articles read this month: 1/2
to browse without limitations.

Motorola Razr Plus (2025) vs Galaxy Z Flip 7 Preview: A closer battle than ever

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Diagonally split image, with one phone on each side.

Intro


Motorola and Samsung have been neck and neck in the race to make the most desired flip phone on the market. Each year, the Razr and the Z Flip have become more evenly matched, but one has always had something more than the other.

This year, however, the Razr Plus (2025) could catch up in terms of chip performance, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is rumored to introduce a larger cover display to match that on Motorola's foldable.

Both phones are shaping up to be so good, that choosing between them might come down to which software you fancy more. That's great news, though, as it means that no matter which one you get, you will probably won't feel like you are missing out on something.

Motorola Razr Plus (2025) vs Galaxy Z Flip 7 expected differences:

Motorola Razr Plus (2025) *Galaxy Z Flip 7*
Snapdragon 8 EliteSnapdragon 8 Elite or Exynos 2500
Up to 18GB RAM12 GB RAM
6.9-inch main display, 165Hz6.85-inch main display, 120Hz
4-inch cover screen, 165Hz4-inch cover screen, 60Hz
50 MP main
50 MP 2x telephoto
32 MP selfie		50 MP main
12 MP ultra-wide
10 MP selfie
4,275 mAh battery4,300 mAh
45W wired charging
15W wireless		25W wired charging
Supports wireless charging
Android 15
4 years OS updates
Android 15
7 years OS updates
Vegan leather w/stitching
wood finish options		Glass back
Gorilla Glass Victus 2
*expected

Table of Contents:

Design and Size

Motorola shines with its style while Samsung with its durability

Motorola seems set to double down on its stylish approach. Leaked renders showcase new premium materials, including a red vegan-leather finish with elegant stitching, and even a bold, unique wood finish.

However, the Razr Plus (2025) will likely retain IPX8 water resistance and lack of any dust resistance. The sturdy hinge could also see some improvements, as some reports have hinted.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7, meanwhile, should retain the flat aluminum edges and robust build we've come to expect. Leaked renders hint at an expanded, more practical 4-inch cover screen—finally matching Motorola’s—and a slimmer profile.

We also expect Samsung to further improve the hinge mechanism, aiming for an even less visible crease. Last year's model did somewhat improve in this regard, but with each closing and reopening, the crease became more and more visible.

Display Differences


The Razr Plus (2025) will likely stick to its proven formula with a 6.9-inch main foldable display boasting a smooth 165Hz refresh rate. The 4-inch cover screen will match that refresh rate.

Samsung, however, may close the gap significantly with the Z Flip 7. Leaks suggest a slightly larger 6.85-inch main screen (up from 6.7 inches). With a 4-inch cover screen also expected, Samsung will finally match Motorola in external display real estate, though likely at a lower 120Hz refresh rate.

Both phones should feature fingerprint sensors on the side and face unlock, providing fast and accurate biometric security.

Performance and Software

Motorola may finally match Samsung’s power

Performance is an area where Motorola previously lagged behind Samsung’s Z Flip models, but that might change dramatically with the Razr Plus (2025).

Rumors point to Motorola using Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, possibly paired with a massive 18 GB of RAM.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also rumored to feature either the Exynos 2500 or the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip (with 12 GB of RAM). Historically, Samsung prefers Snapdragon chips in the U.S., so we might see parity between the two models in performance this year.

Software remains Samsung’s strong suit, with One UI offering polished features like Galaxy AI enhancements and excellent long-term support of up to 7 years.

Motorola is catching up, though, expected to introduce new Moto AI features (like live call summarization and intelligent notifications), but likely limiting software updates to 4 years.

Camera

Motorola still lacks an ultra-wide lens

The Razr Plus (2025) is rumored to stick with a dual-camera setup, featuring a 50 MP main camera and a 50 MP 2x telephoto lens, along with a high-resolution 32 MP selfie camera.

Motorola might refine its image processing and add some AI-powered photography enhancements, addressing some of the shortcomings from the previous model, but no other upgrades are expected. Thankfully, we were already quite happy with the image quality from last year's model.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 will probably reuse its successful 50 MP main camera and the reliable 12 MP ultra-wide. Last year's model delivered pleasing photos, and while it wasn't exactly on the level of flagships, it still performed reliably.

The key difference here is Motorola’s unusual decision to omit an ultra-wide camera. If Motorola sticks to this approach, it could remain a downside, as you can always digitally zoom but you can never digitally create a wider field of view.

Battery Life and Charging

Might be similar in battery life, but the Motorola will charge faster

Motorola is expected to slightly increase battery capacity to 4,275 mAh while keeping its ultra-fast 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The Razr Plus (2024) already provided excellent battery life, so we expect solid performance again this year, although the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip could impact efficiency slightly.

Samsung might surpass Motorola slightly in battery capacity with a 4,300 mAh battery in the Galaxy Z Flip 7, but likely retains slower 25W wired charging. The new Flip should also get wireless charging, although the exact supported power input is still unclear.

Recommended Stories

Specs Comparison


Here's a quick overview of the expected Motorola Razr Plus (2025) vs Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Motorola Razr Plus (2025) *Galaxy Z Flip 7 specs *
Size, weight
171.4 x 74 x 7.1 mm
189 g		Size, weight
165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm
187 g
Screen
6.9" main display
165Hz refresh rate
4" cover display
165Hz refresh rate		Screen
6.7" main display
120Hz refresh rate
3.4" cover display
60Hz refresh rate
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite
3nm		Processor
Snapdragon Gen 3
4nm
Versions:
12/256 GB
18/256 GB
Versions:
12/128 GB
12/256 GB
12/512 GB
Cameras:
50 MP main
50 MP 2x zoom

32 MP front		Cameras:
50 MP main
12 MP ultra

10 MP front
Battery:
4275 mAh		Battery:
4000 mAh
Charging:
USB-C
45W wired
15W wireless		Charging:
USB-C
25W wired
15W wireless
*rumored

Summary


The Motorola Razr Plus (2025) is shaping up to be an extremely compelling foldable, potentially (finally) matching the Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series in raw power, but also beating it when it comes to charging speeds.

Yet Samsung is expected to deliver significant upgrades of its own, such as a less visible crease, larger screens, and better battery life. Its long-term software support remains unrivaled, and the dust resistance is nice to have on a foldable.

For buyers, the choice might come down to personal preference—Motorola’s bold style and fast charging versus Samsung’s refined software and proven reliability. Either way, 2025 is looking like an exciting year for flip phone enthusiasts.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7

Latest News

Millions of Galaxy phones await Android 14, while Xiaomi and OnePlus owners can now give Android 16 a try
Millions of Galaxy phones await Android 14, while Xiaomi and OnePlus owners can now give Android 16 a try
Motorola’s latest tease hints at more than just two Razr phones arriving later this month
Motorola’s latest tease hints at more than just two Razr phones arriving later this month
Huawei flip phones can beat Samsung Galaxy Z foldables at their own game
Huawei flip phones can beat Samsung Galaxy Z foldables at their own game
Weekly deals roundup: Get your Galaxy S25 Ultra, Pixel 9, and more discounts while you still can!
Weekly deals roundup: Get your Galaxy S25 Ultra, Pixel 9, and more discounts while you still can!
At $400 off, the JBL Partybox Ultimate redefines the whole concept of party speakers
At $400 off, the JBL Partybox Ultimate redefines the whole concept of party speakers
This first Pixel Watch 4 leak suggests Google means business this year
This first Pixel Watch 4 leak suggests Google means business this year

Related Content

Motorola Razr Plus (2025) vs Galaxy Z Flip 6 Preview: Motorola goes flagship to challenge Samsung
Motorola Razr Plus (2025) vs Galaxy Z Flip 6 Preview: Motorola goes flagship to challenge Samsung
Motorola Razr Plus (2025) vs Razr Plus (2024) Preview: The Razr steps into the big leagues
Motorola Razr Plus (2025) vs Razr Plus (2024) Preview: The Razr steps into the big leagues
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless