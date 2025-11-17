Black Friday slashes the Galaxy S25 FE down to its best price ever
Save $175 on the Galaxy S25 FE with this epic Black Friday offer at Amazon!
Galaxy S25 FE, for instance. This bad boy isn’t the most affordable mid-ranger at its standard $650 price, but now it’s a whopping 27% off and as cheap as it can possibly get.Black Friday Week is finally here, and let me tell you, the phone deals are more than crazy! Take the
While the Pixel 9a might be more suitable for users seeking a compact device, this fella impresses those after more screen real estate. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED display with stunning colors and excellent 60-120Hz refresh rates ensures a premium-grade visual experience. And while Google’s mid-ranger gets brighter, this bad boy offers fantastic visibility under the blazing sun.
What about the camera? The device comes with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto unit on the rear. It takes gorgeous photos, too — expect superb detail, lifelike colors, and excellent exposure.
Best of all, the handset has plunged to its lowest price ever for Black Friday Week. Amazon is now letting you save $175 on the 128GB variants — don’t miss it!
In case you didn’t know, Amazon has never slashed this particular Samsung phone under $475 before. And I doubt it’ll do it again soon. So, if you’re after a high-class mid-ranger with a premium build and a gorgeous display, now’s the time to act.
Performance-wise, this Android phone absolutely crushes the Pixel. As our performance tests show (check out the Galaxy S25 FE review), the Exynos 2400 chipset has enough potential for everyday and demanding tasks. Sure, it’s less capable than the flagship Galaxy S25 lineup, but it holds its own quite impressively against other mid-rangers.
And with Android 16 right out of the gate and seven years of OS upgrades, the Galaxy S25 FE gets even more impressive. Simply put, this is one of the best mid-range phones.
