Black Friday slashes the Galaxy S25 FE down to its best price ever

A person holds the Galaxy S25 FE, showing its beautiful large display.
View now at Amazon
Black Friday Week is finally here, and let me tell you, the phone deals are more than crazy! Take the Galaxy S25 FE, for instance. This bad boy isn’t the most affordable mid-ranger at its standard $650 price, but now it’s a whopping 27% off and as cheap as it can possibly get.

Galaxy S25 FE: down $175 at Amazon

$175 off (27%)
Black Friday is here, and it brings you the best Galaxy S25 FE deal I've ever seen at Amazon. Right now, the upper mid-ranger is down $175 at the e-commerce giant, making it absolutely impossible to resist. This deal could sell out fast, so be quick and save while it lasts.
Buy at Amazon



In case you didn’t know, Amazon has never slashed this particular Samsung phone under $475 before. And I doubt it’ll do it again soon. So, if you’re after a high-class mid-ranger with a premium build and a gorgeous display, now’s the time to act.

While the Pixel 9a might be more suitable for users seeking a compact device, this fella impresses those after more screen real estate. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED display with stunning colors and excellent 60-120Hz refresh rates ensures a premium-grade visual experience. And while Google’s mid-ranger gets brighter, this bad boy offers fantastic visibility under the blazing sun.

Performance-wise, this Android phone absolutely crushes the Pixel. As our performance tests show (check out the Galaxy S25 FE review), the Exynos 2400 chipset has enough potential for everyday and demanding tasks. Sure, it’s less capable than the flagship Galaxy S25 lineup, but it holds its own quite impressively against other mid-rangers.

What about the camera? The device comes with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto unit on the rear. It takes gorgeous photos, too — expect superb detail, lifelike colors, and excellent exposure.

And with Android 16 right out of the gate and seven years of OS upgrades, the Galaxy S25 FE gets even more impressive. Simply put, this is one of the best mid-range phones.

Best of all, the handset has plunged to its lowest price ever for Black Friday Week. Amazon is now letting you save $175 on the 128GB variants — don’t miss it!

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15215 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers.
