Amazon makes the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S25 FE almost impossible to resist with discount AND gift card

This not only makes the new Android phone 's 256GB storage variant exactly as affordable as an entry-level 128 gig configuration, also throwing in a complimentary $100 gift card to slash a grand total of 160 bucks off a normal combined price of $809.99. This not only makes the new's 256GB storage variant exactly as affordable as an entry-level 128 gig configuration, also throwing in a complimentary $100 gift card to slash a grand total of 160 bucks off a normal combined price of $809.99.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE $160 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Protection, Armor Aluminum Frame, Android 16 with One UI 8, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon





iPhone 17 The S25 Fan Edition is thus a whopping 150 bucks cheaper than an equivalentmodel (as far as storage is concerned), and that's before you consider the $100 voucher you'll be able to use on a future Amazon.com shopping session of choice.





iPhone 17 is not this bad boy's direct rival, and with the 's value proposition right now. Of course, theis not this bad boy's direct rival, and with the iPhone 16e priced at a higher $699 in a 256 gig storage configuration (sans any cool freebies included), it's mighty hard to argue with the Galaxy S25 FE 's value proposition right now.

highlights quite a few key strengths and selling points that are only made more impressive by Amazon's $60 discount and gratis $100 gift card. If you hurry, you can opt for a Navy, Icyblue, Jetblack, or White colorway at the exact same massively reduced price, and although the design may seem repetitive and boring at first glance, our Galaxy S25 FE hands-on preview highlights quite a few key strengths and selling points that are only made more impressive by Amazon's $60 discount and gratis $100 gift card.









The pre-loaded Android 16 software injected with proprietary One UI 8 goodies and guaranteed to get seven (!!!) major OS promotions over the next seven or eight years is probably the most remarkable thing about Samsung 's latest budget-friendly flagship, followed by a hefty 4,900mAh battery somehow squeezed into a 7.4mm thin body and capable of blazing fast 45W charging.





Android 16 and an 8GB RAM count are involved to help with your multitasking and overall system performance. Oh, and did I mention that the I'm not going to lie to you, that Exynos 2400 processor remains a bitter disappointment, but it's not like you're going to notice any lag or stutter in your day-to-day activities whenand an 8GB RAM count are involved to help with your multitasking and overall system performance. Oh, and did I mention that the S25 FE also sports a gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate technology? That's a positively dreamy spec sheet... for the phone's heavily discounted price.



