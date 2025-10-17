Mid-range gem Galaxy S25 FE is back at its Prime Day Price on Amazon
The Galaxy S25 FE brings a lot to the table, making it a hot pick at its best price on Amazon.
One of the best mid-range Samsung phones is back to its Prime Day in October price, making it an absolute hit for Galaxy fans. We’re talking, of course, about the latest Fan Edition — the Galaxy S25 FE. This bad boy got $150 cheaper this October 7-8 and remarkably remained $150 off a couple of days after the event. The promo then vanished, and while we didn’t think it would come back anytime soon, it’s back now!
In other words, this is your next chance to grab this highly capable Pixel 9a rival at its best price. Even better, this massive $150 discount isn’t topped by the Samsung Store or Walmart. At the moment, only Best Buy matches Amazon’s incredible deal. Then again, since only the model in Navy is so generously discounted, we don’t think the sale will last long.
This device is bigger, more powerful, and more capable on the camera front than Google’s popular mid-range option. It has a larger 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 60-120Hz refresh rate and impressive color accuracy. While the Google phone gets much brighter, you won’t have any problems with outdoor visibility on the Samsung mid-ranger.
During our time with it, we were also pleasantly surprised by the camera. Our in-house tests actually position it among the top mid-rangers, and it’s indeed a fantastic choice for mobile photography. The rear setup includes a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP 3x telephoto unit, delivering photos with excellent detail and vivid colors.
While budget-conscious shoppers might still prefer the Pixel 9a despite the S25 FE’s clear advantages, the Samsung phone is now available at the same price as the Google Pixel. So, if you’re after a mid-range option that punches far above its weight and costs just under $500 right now, it's definitely the one for you. Get it at Amazon and save $150.
