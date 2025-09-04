Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Galaxy S25 FE: Is it waterproof, what's in the box, and which is the best color?

The Galaxy S25 FE is finally here. Here's what IP rating it's sporting, what's in its box, and what colors you can choose from.

Samsung Galaxy S Series
The Galaxy S25 FE was just announced, bringing flagship features in a more affordable package. The phone brings Galaxy AI and a big battery with improved cooling, so you can enjoy better performance and the Galaxy S look without losing an arm and a leg to get it. 

Samsung's Fan Edition smartphones usually pack flagship features with some corners cut in order to achieve a more affordable price tag. And the Galaxy S25 FE lives up to the expectations, becoming a great option if you're looking for a solid mid-ranger. 

Galaxy S25 FE: Is it waterproof? 


The Galaxy S25 FE comes with an IP68 rating. This is a standard rating for most flagship and even mid-range phones nowadays. Yep, this is not completely waterproof, but it's water-resistant and dust-proof. 

The IP68 rating means that the Galaxy S25 FE can withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes, and it should be safe from dust.

It's important to note that seawater, pool water, or mineral water aren't 'freshwater', so you should still be careful around the beach or the pool with your Galaxy S25 FE. Certain chemicals in the water can mess with the phone's protection if it's not freshwater.

Galaxy S25 FE: What's in the box 


It's now standard not to include a charger brick or headphones in phone boxes, so the Galaxy S25 FE doesn't stray from the tradition. 

In the Galaxy S25 FE box, you'll find:
  • A Galaxy S25 FE phone
  • A USB-C charging and data transfer cable
  • A SIM ejection tool
  • Paper inserts

You will not find a charger brick or earbuds. 

Galaxy S25 FE colors: Which color is the best one


The colors for the Galaxy S25 FE are nothing new, but still, they look elegant and fresh. You have four colors to choose from: Navy, Jetblack, Icyblue, and White. And each of them could be the best for you, depending on your style and preferences.

Navy



The Navy color for the Galaxy S25 FE is a cool blue color that's been quite trendy on tech in the past couple of years. A similar shade is also available for the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus. The Navy color is simple and elegant, complemented by a frame painted in a dark gray-silver hue. The camera rings around the lenses are also in the same gray-silver color for consistency. Also, Navy is probably my favorite color of the bunch. 

Jetblack



Jetblack on the Galaxy S25 FE is a simple black color, a conservative color option for those of you who are more focused on the tech inside rather than its looks. Again, we have a frame painted in a silver color and matching camera rings. 

Icyblue



Icyblue for the Galaxy S25 FE is a fresh color that's light and youthful. You can choose this one if you like your tech in a light color, but you find white a little bit too conservative. There's a gentle blue tint to the paint job, and it looks elegant and fresh. 

White



Conservative and never out of style, white is another Galaxy S25 FE color you may choose. It's matched with a silver frame yet again, and it looks simple and perfect if you want something conservative, but you find black way too dark. 

Which Galaxy S25 FE color is the best for you? 


Of course, choosing the right color is all about preference. Personally, I'm a fan of the Navy color, as I'm tired of black and white tech, but I would've loved some more color options to choose from. We look very often at our phones daily, and I'm a firm believer that I must like the color my phone is (even if I put a case on, I tend to prefer transparent cases). 

At the end of the day, the Galaxy S25 FE gives you a solid mix of flagship vibes, good durability, and some nice color choices without breaking the bank. If you want a phone that feels premium but keeps things practical, this one's worth a look.

