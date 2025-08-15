Galaxy S25 FE colors just leaked fully – see every angle before you freak out or get excited

Galaxy S25

For all the color variants, we have aluminum sides with a silver-looking finish. Apparently, the bezels have been reduced somewhat, but apart from that, the phone looks quite a lot like its predecessor with three cameras on the back.

Previous rumors indicate that you can expect a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with a fast 120Hz display refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. The phone is said to boast an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, stereo speakers, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.





It may be lighter than its predecessor, though, with rumors suggesting a weight of 190g, 23g lighter than the S24 FE.





The same chip will likely power it, though, Samsung's Exynos 2400. You can expect 8 gigs of RAM and 128 or 256 gigs of storage. As for the cameras, no surprises here either: expect a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.





