Galaxy S25 FE colors just leaked fully – see every angle before you freak out or get excited

The Galaxy S25 FE color palette just surfaced: all muted tones this time. Some will find it sleek, others will think it's too safe.

The Galaxy S25 FE, Samsung's next Fan Edition phone, has been in the leaks quite a lot nowadays. We recently learned that it may reuse the Galaxy S24's processor, and we've also seen quite a lot of renders of the device. Now, ahead of its possible September 19 announcement, the phone is showing up in the leaks again, this time in all its color variants.

The Galaxy S25 FE is reportedly going to launch in four colors: Black, Icy Blue, Navy, and White. A rather conservative color palette this time around. The Galaxy S24 FE, for reference, offered its buyers four colors to choose from, with some more fancy shades in the mix: Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint, and Yellow. 

The folks at Android Headlines are now sharing some detailed leaked renders of the Galaxy S25 FE's colors:



For all the color variants, we have aluminum sides with a silver-looking finish. Apparently, the bezels have been reduced somewhat, but apart from that, the phone looks quite a lot like its predecessor with three cameras on the back. 


Previous rumors indicate that you can expect a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with a fast 120Hz display refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. The phone is said to boast an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, stereo speakers, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. 


It may be lighter than its predecessor, though, with rumors suggesting a weight of 190g, 23g lighter than the S24 FE.


The same chip will likely power it, though, Samsung's Exynos 2400. You can expect 8 gigs of RAM and 128 or 256 gigs of storage. As for the cameras, no surprises here either: expect a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

What's your reaction to the Galaxy S25 FE’s leaked colors?

Vote View Result

The Galaxy S25 FE may sport a 4,900mAh battery and support 15W wireless and 45W wired charging. 

The phone is said to cost more or less the same as its predecessor, which means around $649.99. As an upper mid-range device, it's going to face the Pixel 9a, the iPhone 16e, the OnePlus 13R, and the fancy-looking Nothing Phone (3a) Pro for the title of the best mid-range phone

As for the colors, they're more on the muted side in my opinion. I like the Navy option, but at the same time, this color has been on tech everywhere in recent years, and I feel like I'm starting to get bored with it a little bit. Sadly, there seems not to be a yellow FE this year, which would've been the color I would've gone for if I were going to buy one. 

Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals.
