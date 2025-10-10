Galaxy S25 FE is still a hot choice at its lowest price on Amazon
The phone ticks all the right boxes and is a no-brainer at its current price. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra are the best Samsung phones money can buy, but they’re not the go-to choice for bargain hunters—unless they’re offered at steep discounts.
You see, for a savvy shopper, a phone must be powerful, have great camera capabilities, boast a gorgeous display, offer dependable battery life, and most importantly, come at a bargain price. Only one Samsung phone ticks all of these boxes, and that is the Galaxy S25 FE.
With its high-end Exynos 2400 chipset and 8GB of RAM, this bad boy can handle anything you throw its way. Its silicon is actually the same chipset that powers the Galaxy S24 outside the US, so it’s proper flagship-grade hardware.
Additionally, the phone boasts almost the same camera setup as the Galaxy S24, except for the telephoto lens. This means it takes stunning photos with its 50MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide snapper. Plus, it can record videos in 8K, letting you capture every moment in exceptional clarity.
You’ll then be able to enjoy your photos, captured clips, or just the latest video from your favorite YouTuber on its breathtaking 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution and HDR support. The screen also supports a variable 120Hz refresh rate, making the phone feel even more responsive. Meanwhile, its 4,900mAh power cell has enough juice to get you through the day without recharging.
Everything we just mentioned comes in at only $650, which is already an incredible deal. But you won’t even need to pay that much if you take advantage of Amazon’s post-Prime Day offer. The 128GB version of the phone is currently discounted by a whopping $150, bringing it down to just under $500, which is its lowest price ever. That’s the same deal it received during Prime Day, meaning you’re still getting Prime Day-level savings even after the event.
If you ask us, the Galaxy S25 FE is simply unmissable, especially now that it can be yours for just under $500. So don’t hesitate. Get one for less today.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: