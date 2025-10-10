Galaxy S25 FE is still a hot choice at its lowest price on Amazon





Samsung phone ticks all of these boxes, and that is the Galaxy S25 FE. You see, for a savvy shopper, a phone must be powerful, have great camera capabilities, boast a gorgeous display, offer dependable battery life, and most importantly, come at a bargain price. Only oneticks all of these boxes, and that is the





With its high-end Exynos 2400 chipset and 8GB of RAM, this bad boy can handle anything you throw its way. Its silicon is actually the same chipset that powers the Galaxy S24 outside the US, so it’s proper flagship-grade hardware.





128GB Galaxy S25 FE in Icyblue: Save $150! $150 off (23%) Amazon is still offering a $150 discount on the 128GB version of the Galaxy S25 FE. This allows you to get the model in Icyblue for just under $500. We don't know how long this deal will last, so be sure to act fast and save while you can! Buy at Amazon





Additionally, the phone boasts almost the same camera setup as the Galaxy S24 , except for the telephoto lens. This means it takes stunning photos with its 50MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide snapper. Plus, it can record videos in 8K, letting you capture every moment in exceptional clarity.





You’ll then be able to enjoy your photos, captured clips, or just the latest video from your favorite YouTuber on its breathtaking 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution and HDR support. The screen also supports a variable 120Hz refresh rate, making the phone feel even more responsive. Meanwhile, its 4,900mAh power cell has enough juice to get you through the day without recharging.

Everything we just mentioned comes in at only $650, which is already an incredible deal. But you won’t even need to pay that much if you take advantage of Amazon’s post-Prime Day offer. The 128GB version of the phone is currently discounted by a whopping $150, bringing it down to just under $500, which is its lowest price ever. That’s the same deal it received during Prime Day, meaning you’re still getting Prime Day-level savings even after the event.





If you ask us, the Galaxy S25 FE is simply unmissable, especially now that it can be yours for just under $500. So don’t hesitate. Get one for less today.







