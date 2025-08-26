Samsung Galaxy S25 FE specs and images leak ahead of launch
The Galaxy S25 FE has popped up in a premature retail listing in Portugal, shedding light on all the specs and also showing us a picture of the device.
The Galaxy S25 FE has popped up in a premature retail listing in Portugal (now removed), shedding light on all the specs and also showing us a picture of the device.
The culprit is the online retail store MediaMarkt, and the only missing piece of the puzzle seems to be the price of the Galaxy S25 FE.
The Galaxy S25 FE is listed with a 6.7-inch 1080x2340 Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on top of the screen.
The silicon inside is, unsurprisingly, the Exynos 2400 (the same used in the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE), coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (more storage options should be available).
The front camera of the Galaxy S25 FE is listed as a 12MP snapper, with no further details available.
According to the listing, the Galaxy S25 FE will boast an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner, an upgrade compared to the optical one used on the previous generation.
There's another upgrade, this time in the battery and charging department. The S25 FE is listed with a 4,900 mAh battery (up from 4,700 mAh on the S24 FE), and the wired charging caps at 45W. There's also 15W wireless charging support.
In terms of dimensions and weight, the Galaxy S25 FE is slightly more compact than its predecessor, clocking in at 161.3 x 76.6 x 7.4 mm and 190 grams.
The listing only shows the Navy Blue color variant of the phone, but we're pretty sure Samsung will launch the phone in other hues as well. We expect the Galaxy S25 FE to be officially revealed in the coming weeks.
The culprit is the online retail store MediaMarkt, and the only missing piece of the puzzle seems to be the price of the Galaxy S25 FE.
However, this leak corroborates dozens and dozens of rumors from the past couple of weeks concerning the S25 FE's specs.
The Galaxy S25 FE is listed with a 6.7-inch 1080x2340 Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on top of the screen.
The silicon inside is, unsurprisingly, the Exynos 2400 (the same used in the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE), coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (more storage options should be available).
In the camera department, the Galaxy S25 FE relies on a 50MP main camera sensor with optical image stabilization, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a modest 8MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom.
The front camera of the Galaxy S25 FE is listed as a 12MP snapper, with no further details available.
According to the listing, the Galaxy S25 FE will boast an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner, an upgrade compared to the optical one used on the previous generation.
There's another upgrade, this time in the battery and charging department. The S25 FE is listed with a 4,900 mAh battery (up from 4,700 mAh on the S24 FE), and the wired charging caps at 45W. There's also 15W wireless charging support.
In terms of dimensions and weight, the Galaxy S25 FE is slightly more compact than its predecessor, clocking in at 161.3 x 76.6 x 7.4 mm and 190 grams.
The listing only shows the Navy Blue color variant of the phone, but we're pretty sure Samsung will launch the phone in other hues as well. We expect the Galaxy S25 FE to be officially revealed in the coming weeks.
The Galaxy S25 FE price
The only missing piece of the puzzle is the price of the Galaxy S25 FE. It's a very important piece of information, though, as we think it will largely determine the success of the device.
Even though the listing was removed, we understand the retail price of the 128GB model was displayed for a brief period and it clocks in at the eye-watering 789.99 euros. If we use direct conversion this translates to $918, which is a bit steep for an FE model.
Recommended Stories
However, due to shipping, taxes and other considerations, the phone will most likely cost more in Europe than in the US. We expect the price of the Galaxy S25 FE in the US to be around $799, which again is quite a hike, compared to the $649.99 of the previous generation.
There's another theory at play here. The 256GB version of the S24 FE launched at the same 789.99 euros last year in Portugal, so the listing might've mixed the prices and storage options. There's still a chance the Galaxy S25 FE to mimic the price of its predecessor, especially in the US, coming in at $649.99. What do you think about it, considering the specs?
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: