Samsung Galaxy S25 FE specs and images leak ahead of launch

The Galaxy S25 FE price





The only missing piece of the puzzle is the price of the Galaxy S25 FE. It's a very important piece of information, though, as we think it will largely determine the success of the device.





Even though the listing was removed, we understand the retail price of the 128GB model was displayed for a brief period and it clocks in at the eye-watering 789.99 euros. If we use direct conversion this translates to $918, which is a bit steep for an FE model.



However, due to shipping, taxes and other considerations, the phone will most likely cost more in Europe than in the US. We expect the price of the Galaxy S25 FE in the US to be around $799, which again is quite a hike, compared to the $649.99 of the previous generation.





There's another theory at play here. The 256GB version of the S24 FE launched at the same 789.99 euros last year in Portugal, so the listing might've mixed the prices and storage options. There's still a chance the Galaxy S25 FE to mimic the price of its predecessor, especially in the US, coming in at $649.99. What do you think about it, considering the specs?





How much should the Galaxy S25 FE cost? Around $599 (similar to the S23 FE) Around $649 (similar to the S24 FE) Around $699 (considering the specs) Other (leave a comment) Around $599 (similar to the S23 FE) 37.04% Around $649 (similar to the S24 FE) 40.74% Around $699 (considering the specs) 18.52% Other (leave a comment) 3.7%





