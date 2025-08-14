$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite vs Galaxy Tab S10 FE: Main differences to expect

Intro


New Samsung tablets are coming soon, and while the Galaxy Tab S11 series will surely attract the most attention, there will be some movement in the lower tiers. 

A new entry-level, low-cost Samsung tablet under the name of Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is reportedly coming our way to offer decent specs at okay price tags.

However, inspecting the leaked specs reveals the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is an even lower-specced tablet that doesn't offer anything particularly noteworthy over the Galaxy Tab S10 FE that was released a few months ago.  

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite vs Galaxy Tab 10 FE differences explained:


Galaxy Tab S10 LiteGalaxy Tab S10 FE
10.9-inch LCD screen, 2112 x 1320-pixel resolution, likely 90Hz10.9-inch LCD screen, 2304 x 1440-pixel resolution, 90Hz
254.3 × 165.8 × 6.6 mm, 524 gr254.3 x 165.8 x 6.0 mm, 500 gr
Exynos 1380, 5nmExynos 1580, 5nm
6GB/128GB, 8GB/256GBSame 6GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB versions, microSDXC support
8,000 mAh battery8,000 mAh battery
25W charging45W charging
S Pen includedS Pen included
8MP rear, 5MP front camera13MP rear, 12MP front camera


Table of Contents:

Design and Display

Is this the exact same tablet? 

Well, to no surprise at all, we expect no visual changes between the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE. It's more likely to get the same exact aluminum slabs rather than not. 

In fact, the leaked dimension corroborates that story: the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite measures 254.3 × 165.8 × 6.6 mm and weighs 524 grams, while the Galaxy Tab S10 FE measures 165.8 x 254.3 x 6 mm and weighs 500 grams. Don't bother to look for the difference, it's just half a millimeter, which isn't such a big deal either way. You're more likely to notice the weight difference. 

So, for all intents and purposes, it appears that these two tablets will be pretty much identical in terms of exterior design and size. Totally unsurprisingly for the price bracket, keep in mind. 

Both tablets sport the same 10.9-inch LCD display up front. The rumor mill insists the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has a resolution of 2112 by 1320 pixels, whereas the Galaxy Tab S10 FE one is sharper at 2304 by 1440 pixels. This seems to be one of the few differences between the tablets, but it's doubtful you'd notice if we presented the two in front of you. 

We expect that both tablets will be sharing the same IP68 water and dust resistance.

In terms of colors, things are fun here. The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will be available in Gray, Silver, and Red, while the FE arrived in Black, Gray, and Blue. 

Keyboard and Stylus


Just like almost all Galaxy Tab S tablets so far, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will come with S Pen support, and the stylus itself will be included in the box. That is good news for all those who have grown accustomed to the useful accessory. 

In terms of other accessories, Samsung had a Book Cover Keyboard Slim for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, which is an add-on keyboard that doubles as a case and a kickstand. We are fairly certain the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite would score support for those as well. 

Performance & Benchmarks

A small downgrade

The Galaxy S10 Lite will reportedly score a downgrade to the 5nm Exynos 1380 chip, which is definitely a humbler performer than the Exynos 1580 that makes the rounds in the Galaxy Tab S10 FE. 

Will you be able to notice this difference in real life? Probably. The truth is, both chips are fairly humble mid-rangers, so don't expect stellar raw performance, and occasional stutters are common. Battery life could be good, though. 

Memory-wise, the new tablet is another step down. There will be a 6GB RAM version with 128GB of storage and an 8GB RAM variant with 256GB of storage. In contrast, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in the entry-level variant and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in the more upscale one. 

Software


The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is supposed to get four years of software support and five years of security patches, meaning it will be kept up-to-date by the end of the decade. We expect the same for the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 Lite. 

In terms of software, Android 15 and One UI 7 will probably be the software of choice on the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite. Expect the same user-friendly experience and Galaxy AI features, 

Battery and Charging


We expect the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite to arrive with an 8,000 mAh battery, just as large as the 8,000 mAh one inside the Galaxy Tab S10 FE. 

That's why we largely expect similar battery life between the two devices, even though the Exynos 1380 could technically be slightly more efficient. 

Charging-wise, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE came with snappy 45W wired charging, which is currently the fastest Samsung has in store for its users. However, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will come with a slightly slower 25W charging. 

Wireless charging isn't really a thing on tablets, especially aluminum slates. 

Camera


The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is expected to feature an 8MP rear camera and seemingly a humbler 5MP front camera, which doesn't inspire us with confidence about the quality of your video calls.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE came with 13MP rear and 12MP front cameras, which is definitely a camera setup inspiring more confidence. 
 

Which one should you buy?


Well, it appears that the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is yet another lowly Galaxy tablet that doesn't shine with anything in particular. 

What's more, it's shaping up to be making a hard case for itself when you consider the existing Galaxy Tab S10 FE sounds like a significantly better purchase with better specs and overall value.  

Of course, there's a chance the official specs differ from the leaked ones, but we find that rather doubtful. 
