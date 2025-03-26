Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE vs Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Everything that's changed

Intro









We also have a comparison with the Plus model, so be sure to check that one out as well if you like Plus-sized devices. But the focus now is on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and what new hardware and features it brings compared to the Galaxy Tab S9 FE.



Galaxy Tab S10 FE vs Galaxy Tab S9 FE differences explained :



Galaxy Tab S10 FE vs Galaxy Tab S9 FE Design and Display Wait, which is which?



We expect the Tab S10 FE to feature the same size and weight as its predecessor, or to be precise, dimensions coming in at 165.8 x 254.3 x 6.5 mm and the slate weighing in at 524 grams. We have the same aluminum back and frame, similarly sized bezels, and the placement of the rear camera is the same; you get the picture. These two look like the same device, at least from a distance.



When it comes to the display, there aren't any differences listed, at least as far as leaked specs for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE. Both feature a 10.9-inch (which Samsung rounds up to 11-inch in press materials) IPS LCD display, and both have the same 2304 x 1440 resolution, resulting in around 249 PPI.



Galaxy Tab S10 FE vs Galaxy Tab S9 FE Keyboard and Stylus









However, there's a new case called Book Cover Keyboard that you can get for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE (we assume you can use the same case on the Tab S9 FE but don't quote us on this one yet). This case will set you back an additional $200, so there's that.



Galaxy Tab S10 FE vs Galaxy Tab S9 FE Performance Faster but still Exynos?



Galaxy Tab S9 FE launched with the Exynos 1380 chipset onboard, which is a midrange silicon found on many low-midrange phones, including the new Galaxy A26. This 8-core chipset is perfectly fine for daily tasks and casual gaming but won't break any performance records.



The new model, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, upgrades the chipset to the Exynos 1580, which is again an 8-core silicon but uses a different design. It features one Cortex A-720 core that's clocked at 2.9 GHz, alongside the three slightly slower A-720 cores (2.6 GHz) and the four Cortex A-520 efficiency cores. This is different from the 4x Cortex-A78 at 2.4 GHz + 4x Cortex-A55 at 2.0 GHz configuration of the Tab S9 FE.



Galaxy Tab S10 FE vs Galaxy Tab S9 FE Software





The Galaxy Tab S10 FE might follow the same scheme and launch with Android 14 , but there's a possibility for Samsung to skip the hassle of updating the slate in a month or two and launch it running Android 15 out of the box.





Galaxy Tab S10 FE vs Galaxy Tab S9 FE Battery and Charging

Galaxy Tab S9 FE comes with a decently sized 8,000 mAh battery onboard and supports 45W of wired charging power. There are no wireless coils onboard.



Another copy-paste situation can be found in the battery and charging department. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE comes with a decently sized 8,000 mAh battery onboard and supports 45W of wired charging power. There are no wireless coils onboard.

According to the latest info about the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, the slate will launch with identical specs—featuring the same 8,000 mAh battery and the same 45W wired charging support. Whether or not the new Exynos 1580 chipset will provide more efficiency and better battery life remains to be seen.





Galaxy Tab S10 FE vs Galaxy Tab S9 FE Camera The basics







The older Galaxy Tab S9 FE comes with a pretty modest 8MP camera on its back and a 12MP selfie camera. This is kind of logical, as you often would use a tablet for conference meetings, video chats, etc.



The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is expected with an upgrade in the camera system, but don't hold your breath. There's a new 13MP camera on the back, nothing groundbreaking, and still a single shooter. The selfie camera is identical to the one found on the previous mode.



Should you upgrade?



Galaxy Tab S9 FE? No. There's no reason; the upgrades are so incremental that you won't feel any difference in day-to-day experience.



