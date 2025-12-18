Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs Huawei Mate XT: Main differences

foldable phone that unfolds to essentially become a decent The latest foldable phone in Samsung's portfolio is the Galaxy Z TriFold , and it's the perfect example of tech decadence. Athat unfolds to essentially become a decent Android tablet is something a very exclusive club of Android devices can do, with the only other active player in the field being Huawei.





The Mate XT and its subsequent versions were the first devices to offer a triple-folding design language, and it was a pretty adequate first attempt. Arguably better than Samsung's first triple-folding phone, which is more crude in comparison.





Which of these excessive foldables is the better one?





The Galaxy Z TriFold is now available for purchase in the US, making it the only triple- foldable phone on the market in the foreseeable future.





Galaxy Z TriFold: sign up at the Samsung Store $2899 99 Users seeking to experience the latest Samsung foldable technology can now sign up to receive notifications. The model was sold out almost immediately after getting released, but you can now sign up to receive a notification when it becomes available again. Buy at Samsung









Galaxy Z TriFold vs Huawei Mate XT differences:





Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

One of these is more fleshed-out, and it's not the Samsung phone





Although both devices are technically triple-folding, there's a pretty major difference in terms of their folding design language.





Galaxy Z TriFold is more of a U-shaped device with a separate cover screen, and its panels unfold to the sides to reveal its massive 10-inch display. This reveals the biggest shortcoming of the Galaxy Z TriFold ––you can only use it fully folded or fully unfolded, so you don't get a middle-of-the-ground dual panel view, like the Huawei Mate XT does.



The Huawei foldable is a very different foldable. It basically has one screen that folds in a Z-shape. You can keep it fully folded and use just one panel (essentially a 6.4-inch cover screen), two panels revealing a 7.9-inch screen real estate, and finally, fully unfolded, the Mate XT boasts a 10.2-inch tablet display.



Both foldables are made of aluminum and feature glass backplates, but the overall aesthetics are slightly different. The Huawei foldable is definitely more stylish, available in red and black, both with snazzy golden frames. The bezels are way thinner and more appealing. In stark contrast, the Galaxy Z TriFold looks like an engineering prototype––thick bezels, a single understated black color, and less flashy overall appearance. Theis more of a U-shaped device with a separate cover screen, and its panels unfold to the sides to reveal its massive 10-inch display. This reveals the biggest shortcoming of the––you can only use it fully folded or fully unfolded, so you don't get a middle-of-the-ground dual panel view, like the Huawei Mate XT does.The Huawei foldable is a very different foldable. It basically has one screen that folds in a Z-shape. You can keep it fully folded and use just one panel (essentially a 6.4-inch cover screen), two panels revealing a 7.9-inch screen real estate, and finally, fully unfolded, the Mate XT boasts a 10.2-inch tablet display.Both foldables are made of aluminum and feature glass backplates, but the overall aesthetics are slightly different. The Huawei foldable is definitely more stylish, available in red and black, both with snazzy golden frames. The bezels are way thinner and more appealing. In stark contrast, thelooks like an engineering prototype––thick bezels, a single understated black color, and less flashy overall appearance.









As mentioned, the Galaxy Z TriFold only comes in black, while the Mate XT can be yours in either red or black, but we should also mention the golden design elements as well, as these make the device essentially dual-tone ones.





Display Differences





Both phones have similarly sized 10-inch internal displays. Only the TriFold has a separate cover screen, while the leftmost portion of the Mate XT's screen doubles as a cover display when you fold the phone. The latter is definitely the more efficient design and also gives you more options in terms of screen configurations.





In terms of properties, the Galaxy Z TriFold comes with the better display. It's a Dynamic AMOLED one and goes up to 120 Hz. The peak brightness is said to be 1,600 nits, which should be higher than the Mate XT's peak brightness that we measured to be just 850 nits. The Huawei foldable also only goes up to 90 Hz.









Performance and Software

Decent, but not the best





For more than half a decade, Huawei has been in the Entity List, restricting US companies without the necessary license to conduct business with it. That's the reason why Huawei has been largely cut off from the grander chipset market and has been essentially forced into relying on its own line of chips.





This is the reason why the Mate XT is equipped with the 7nm Kirin 9010. It's not a slow chip at all, but it lacks the efficiency that tinier fabrication processes have introduced in the meantime. As a reference, the last Snapdragon chip to rely on the 7nm fabrication was the Snapdragon 865+/870 chips from 2021.





The TriFold is equipped with Qualcomm's ex-flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. It's a much faster and more efficient 3nm chip that is still exceptionally capable, even though the faster Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 exists.









The Mate XT and the TriFold both come with 16GB of RAM, which might soon become a thing of the past due to the exorbitant pricing and shortage of DRAM chips. Storage starts at 256GB on the Huawei and the TriFold, and both are available with 512GB as well. The Mate XT can also be yours with 1TB of storage as well.





The Galaxy comes with One UI 8, probably the best and most feature-rich Android interface at the moment. The Huawei Mate XT, on the other hand, arrives with HarmonyOS. The Galaxy will enjoy seven years of software support, while our guess as to how many years of software updates the Mate XT has remaining is as good as yours. Our review unit has hardly received a major update in 2025 at all, which doesn't exactly inspire confidence in the company's support policy.





Camera

Triple-camera shenanigans





Either one of these two foldables comes with triple-camera systems, but they are a bit different from one another.





The TriFold arrives with a 200MP main camera utilizing a 1/1.3" sensor and an F1.7 aperture, while the Mate boasts a 50MP camera with switching F4/F1.4 aperture. The Huawei foldable also has a much more intriguing 12MP telephoto with long 5.5x zoom, better than the Galaxy's 3x 10MP telephoto. Both phones have 12MP ultrawides.





The Galaxy has dual 10MP selfie cameras, one on the internal screen and one on the cover screen, while the Mate XT has a single 8MP selfie camera.









Battery Life and Charging

The Galaxy might have the upper-hand





Intriguingly, both the Galaxy Z TriFold and the Huawei Mate XT come with 5,600 mAh batteries. While such a coincidence usually suggests the devices should have similar battery life, this could be an exception here. That's because the 7nm chip on the Mate is most certainly way less efficient, so it would use more power. We'd expect the TriFold to have a better battery life.



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Charging-wise, the Galaxy can't match its Huawei counterpart: it's a decisive 45W versus 66W wired charging speed in favor of the Mate. The wireless charging margin is even wider: 50W versus 15W on the Galaxy! However, Huawei relies on proprietary technology for its charging solutions, so to achieve these speeds you'd better use the manufacturer-recommended chargers.





Specs Comparison





Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Design Dimensions 159.2 x 214.1 x 3.9 (~9 mm with camera bump) 156.7 x 219 x 3.6 mm Weight 309.0 g 298.0 g Display Size 10.0-inch 10.2-inch Type Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz OLED Hardware System chip Snapdragon 8 Elite SM8750-AC (3 nm) Kirin 9010 (7 nm) Memory 16GB (LPDDR5X)/512GB (UFS)

16GB/1TB 16GB/256GB

16GB/512GB

16GB/1024GB OS Android (16) HarmonyOS Battery Type 5600 mAh 5600 mAh Charge speed Wired: 45.0W

Wireless: 15.0W Wired: 66.0W

Wireless: 50.0W Camera Main camera 200 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.7

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.3"

Pixel size: 0.6 μm 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F4.0/F1.4

Focal length: 24 mm Second camera 12 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 1.4 μm 12 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm Third camera 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Focal Length: 67 mm

Sensor size: 1/3.94"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm 12 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)

Optical zoom: 5.5x

Aperture size: F3.4

Focal Length: 125 mm Front 10 MP 8 MP See the full Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool





Summary





Samsung is a bit late to the foldable party, and it doesn't come dressed in its best clothes yet––the Galaxy Z TriFold is a very impressive foldable phone , but it's a bit crude and rough around the edges. And starting at $2,900, it's not exactly affordable either.





The Huawei Mate XT was the first tri- foldable phone , and in many ways, it's a better device than the TriFold. In many others, it's not. Samsung's appetite will come with eating, and we have no doubt that the next Samsung triple-folding phone will be even better than this one.





Which one should you get? Currently, either one of these feels like a proof of concept rather than a device you should absolutely get. A regular book-style foldable is a more mature product, and still, a regular phone + a tablet still makes a lot of financial sense.