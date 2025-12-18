Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs Huawei Mate XT: Main differences

8comments
By , with contribution from
Orhan Chakarov
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Huawei
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs Huawei Mate XT: Main differences
The latest foldable phone in Samsung's portfolio is the Galaxy Z TriFold, and it's the perfect example of tech decadence. A foldable phone that unfolds to essentially become a decent Android tablet is something a very exclusive club of Android devices can do, with the only other active player in the field being Huawei. 

The Mate XT and its subsequent versions were the first devices to offer a triple-folding design language, and it was a pretty adequate first attempt. Arguably better than Samsung's first triple-folding phone, which is more crude in comparison. 

Which of these excessive foldables is the better one?

The Galaxy Z TriFold is now available for purchase in the US, making it the only triple-foldable phone on the market in the foreseeable future. 

Galaxy Z TriFold: sign up at the Samsung Store

$2899 99
Users seeking to experience the latest Samsung foldable technology can now sign up to receive notifications. The model was sold out almost immediately after getting released, but you can now sign up to receive a notification when it becomes available again.
Buy at Samsung


Galaxy Z TriFold vs Huawei Mate XT differences:

Galaxy Z TriFoldHuawei Mate XT
Design
Triple-folding foldable
12.9 mm thick, 309 gr
Aluminum frame
Design
Z-style foldable
12.8 mm thick, 298 gr
Aluminum frame
Displays
10-inch internal, 6.5-inch cover
Dynamic AMOLED 120 Hz, HDR
1600 nits		Displays
10.2-inch/7.9-inch/6.4-inch
OLED 90Hz, HDR
Chipset
Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm)
16GB LPDDR5X RAM
512GB/1TB storage		Chipset
Kirin 9010 (7nm) 
16GB RAM
512GB/1TB
Camera
200 MP main
12 MP ultrawide
10 MP 3x telephoto		Camera
50 MP main
12 MP ultrawide
12 MP 5.5x telephoto
Battery & charging
5,600 mAh
45 W wired
15 W wireless		Battery & charging
5,600 mAh
66 W wired proprietary
50 W wireless proprietary


Table of Contents:

Design and Size

One of these is more fleshed-out, and it's not the Samsung phone

Although both devices are technically triple-folding, there's a pretty major difference in terms of their folding design language. 

The Galaxy Z TriFold is more of a U-shaped device with a separate cover screen, and its panels unfold to the sides to reveal its massive 10-inch display. This reveals the biggest shortcoming of the Galaxy Z TriFold––you can only use it fully folded or fully unfolded, so you don't get a middle-of-the-ground dual panel view, like the Huawei Mate XT does.

The Huawei foldable is a very different foldable. It basically has one screen that folds in a Z-shape. You can keep it fully folded and use just one panel (essentially a 6.4-inch cover screen), two panels revealing a 7.9-inch screen real estate, and finally, fully unfolded, the Mate XT boasts a 10.2-inch tablet display.

Both foldables are made of aluminum and feature glass backplates, but the overall aesthetics are slightly different. The Huawei foldable is definitely more stylish, available in red and black, both with snazzy golden frames. The bezels are way thinner and more appealing. In stark contrast, the Galaxy Z TriFold looks like an engineering prototype––thick bezels, a single understated black color, and less flashy overall appearance.

Galaxy Z TriFoldHuawei Mate XT
Thickness
3.9 / 12.9 mm
Thickness
3.6 / 12.8 mm
Dimensions
159.2 x 75 / 159.2 x 214.1 mm		Dimensions
156.7 x 73.5 / 156 x 143 / 156.7 x 219 mm
Weight
309 grams		Weight
298 grams

As mentioned, the Galaxy Z TriFold only comes in black, while the Mate XT can be yours in either red or black, but we should also mention the golden design elements as well, as these make the device essentially dual-tone ones. 

Display Differences


Both phones have similarly sized 10-inch internal displays. Only the TriFold has a separate cover screen, while the leftmost portion of the Mate XT's screen doubles as a cover display when you fold the phone. The latter is definitely the more efficient design and also gives you more options in terms of screen configurations. 

In terms of properties, the Galaxy Z TriFold comes with the better display. It's a Dynamic AMOLED one and goes up to 120 Hz. The peak brightness is said to be 1,600 nits, which should be higher than the Mate XT's peak brightness that we measured to be just 850 nits. The Huawei foldable also only goes up to 90 Hz.

Galaxy Z TriFoldHuawei Mate XT
Main size
10.0"
Main size
10.2"
Cover size
6.5"		Cover size
6.4" / 7.9"
Brightness
1,600 nits (peak)		Brightness
850 nits (poor)

Performance and Software

Decent, but not the best

For more than half a decade, Huawei has been in the Entity List, restricting US companies without the necessary license to conduct business with it. That's the reason why Huawei has been largely cut off from the grander chipset market and has been essentially forced into relying on its own line of chips. 

This is the reason why the Mate XT is equipped with the 7nm Kirin 9010. It's not a slow chip at all, but it lacks the efficiency that tinier fabrication processes have introduced in the meantime. As a reference, the last Snapdragon chip to rely on the 7nm fabrication was the Snapdragon 865+/870 chips from 2021. 

The TriFold is equipped with Qualcomm's ex-flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. It's a much faster and more efficient 3nm chip that is still exceptionally capable, even though the faster Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 exists. 

Galaxy Z TriFoldHuawei Mate XT
Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite		Chip
Huawei Kirin 9010
Process
3nm		Process
7nm
RAM, Storage
16/256GB
16/512GB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 4.0 storage		RAM, Storage
16/256GB
16/512GB
16/1TB


The Mate XT and the TriFold both come with 16GB of RAM, which might soon become a thing of the past due to the exorbitant pricing and shortage of DRAM chips. Storage starts at 256GB on the Huawei and the TriFold, and both are available with 512GB as well. The Mate XT can also be yours with 1TB of storage as well. 

The Galaxy comes with One UI 8, probably the best and most feature-rich Android interface at the moment. The Huawei Mate XT, on the other hand, arrives with HarmonyOS. The Galaxy will enjoy seven years of software support, while our guess as to how many years of software updates the Mate XT has remaining is as good as yours. Our review unit has hardly received a major update in 2025 at all, which doesn't exactly inspire confidence in the company's support policy. 

Camera

Triple-camera shenanigans

Either one of these two foldables comes with triple-camera systems, but they are a bit different from one another. 

The TriFold arrives with a 200MP main camera utilizing a 1/1.3" sensor and an F1.7 aperture, while the Mate boasts a 50MP camera with switching F4/F1.4 aperture. The Huawei foldable also has a much more intriguing 12MP telephoto with long 5.5x zoom, better than the Galaxy's 3x 10MP telephoto. Both phones have 12MP ultrawides. 

The Galaxy has dual 10MP selfie cameras, one on the internal screen and one on the cover screen, while the Mate XT has a single 8MP selfie camera. 

Galaxy Z TriFoldHuawei Mate XT
Main
200 MP
Main
50 MP
Ultrawide
12 MP		Ultrawide
12 MP
Telephoto
10 MP
3X zoom		Telephoto
12 MP
5.5X zoom

Battery Life and Charging

The Galaxy might have the upper-hand

Intriguingly, both the Galaxy Z TriFold and the Huawei Mate XT come with 5,600 mAh batteries. While such a coincidence usually suggests the devices should have similar battery life, this could be an exception here. That's because the 7nm chip on the Mate is most certainly way less efficient, so it would use more power. We'd expect the TriFold to have a better battery life. 

Recommended For You

Galaxy Z TriFoldHuawei Mate XT
Battery size
5,600 mAh		Battery size
5,600 mAh
Charging speeds
45W wired
15 W wireless charging
Charging speeds
25W wired
15W wireless charging

Charging-wise, the Galaxy can't match its Huawei counterpart: it's a decisive 45W versus 66W wired charging speed in favor of the Mate. The wireless charging margin is even wider: 50W versus 15W on the Galaxy! However, Huawei relies on proprietary technology for its charging solutions, so to achieve these speeds you'd better use the manufacturer-recommended chargers. 

Specs Comparison


Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold
Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design
Design
Dimensions
159.2 x 214.1 x 3.9 (~9 mm with camera bump) 156.7 x 219 x 3.6 mm
Weight
309.0 g 298.0 g
Display
Size
10.0-inch 10.2-inch
Type
Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz OLED
Hardware
System chip
Snapdragon 8 Elite SM8750-AC (3 nm) Kirin 9010 (7 nm)
Memory
16GB (LPDDR5X)/512GB (UFS)
16GB/1TB 		16GB/256GB
16GB/512GB
16GB/1024GB
OS
Android (16) HarmonyOS
Battery
Type
5600 mAh 5600 mAh
Charge speed
Wired: 45.0W
Wireless: 15.0W 		Wired: 66.0W
Wireless: 50.0W
Camera
Main camera
200 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.7
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm 		50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F4.0/F1.4
Focal length: 24 mm
Second camera
12 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 13 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 1.4 μm 		12 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 13 mm
Third camera
10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Focal Length: 67 mm
Sensor size: 1/3.94"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm 		12 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 5.5x
Aperture size: F3.4
Focal Length: 125 mm
Front
10 MP 8 MP
See the full Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool

Summary


Samsung is a bit late to the foldable party, and it doesn't come dressed in its best clothes yet––the Galaxy Z TriFold is a very impressive foldable phone, but it's a bit crude and rough around the edges. And starting at $2,900, it's not exactly affordable either.  

The Huawei Mate XT was the first tri-foldable phone, and in many ways, it's a better device than the TriFold. In many others, it's not. Samsung's appetite will come with eating, and we have no doubt that the next Samsung triple-folding phone will be even better than this one. 

Which one should you get? Currently, either one of these feels like a proof of concept rather than a device you should absolutely get. A regular book-style foldable is a more mature product, and still, a regular phone + a tablet still makes a lot of financial sense. 
Why you can trust PhoneArena
25+ Years of Experience
4161 Product Reviews
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.webp
Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
Read the latest from Peter Kostadinov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (8)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
Samsung forced to compensate some Galaxy S22 owners after throttling the flagship line in secret
Samsung forced to compensate some Galaxy S22 owners after throttling the flagship line in secret
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Sorry Google, but Messages still has a long way to go to become the Android texting king
Sorry Google, but Messages still has a long way to go to become the Android texting king

Related Content

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs Galaxy Z Fold 7: Main differences
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs Galaxy Z Fold 7: Main differences
Huawei Mate XT Review: The first tri-fold phone
Huawei Mate XT Review: The first tri-fold phone

Latest News

This Spring Sale deal on the Lenovo Idea Tab is my favorite budget tablet offer
This Spring Sale deal on the Lenovo Idea Tab is my favorite budget tablet offer
Amazon Spring Sale Pixel deals: Get a Pixel 10 Pro for $250 off and more
Amazon Spring Sale Pixel deals: Get a Pixel 10 Pro for $250 off and more
Amazon drops an insane lightning deal to bring the Apple Watch Series 9 back into the limelight
Amazon drops an insane lightning deal to bring the Apple Watch Series 9 back into the limelight
Samsung's new Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G are all about that 'enriched Awesome Intelligence'
Samsung's new Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G are all about that 'enriched Awesome Intelligence'
Best Amazon Spring Sale tablet deals: Save $199 on the iPad Air (M3), $120 on Galaxy Tab S11, and more
Best Amazon Spring Sale tablet deals: Save $199 on the iPad Air (M3), $120 on Galaxy Tab S11, and more
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is very much a “beautiful on the inside” kind of phone
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is very much a “beautiful on the inside” kind of phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless