Samsung's latest Galaxy Z TriFold has successfully stirred the foldable market by allowing a wider audience to enjoy a device that packs a triple-unfolding 10-inch internal display (previously, it was the Huawei Mate XT/XTs that stood alone as the world's only triple-folding devices).





Granted, not all the chatter has been positive. Our own Rad Slavov had the chance to take the Galaxy Z TriFold for a spin , and the verdict was lukewarm at best. Samsung's spic-and-span new device has a lot of catching up to do in comparison with its more sophisticated and better-designed Huawei Mate XT rival.





Galaxy Z TriFold compare to Samsung's But how does thecompare to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 , the slightly less flashy but more mature foldable alternative in the same ecosystem?





The phone is already on sale in the US; foldable enthusiasts rejoice! The device starts at $2,900 and will be available at Samsung Experience Stores near you.





Galaxy Z TriFold: sign up at the Samsung Store $2899 99 Users seeking to experience the latest Samsung foldable technology can now sign up to receive notifications. The model was sold out almost immediately after getting released, but you can now sign up to receive a notification when it becomes available again. Buy at Samsung





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 8.0-inch Triple camera 4400 mAh 12GB $1659 at eBay

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold 10.0-inch Triple camera 5600 mAh 16GB $7500 at eBay





Galaxy Z TriFold vs Galaxy Z Fold 7 differences:





Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

The TriFold has some catching up to do





Galaxy Z TriFold is unlike your regular book-style foldable; it's U-shaped with one of the screen panels folding on itself. The internal screen is a massive 10-inch one, making the device essentially a pretty decent Theis unlike your regular book-style foldable; it's U-shaped with one of the screen panels folding on itself. The internal screen is a massive 10-inch one, making the device essentially a pretty decent Android tablet size-wise.





This essentially makes the "TriFold" name a bit misleading, as you don't really have access to three separate folding scenarios. You have two options here: either use it folded or unfolded. That's unlike the other triple-folding out there, the Huawei Mate XT, which gives you a secondary, middle-ground state where two display panels can be used (like a regular book-style foldable).





The frame of the TriFold is made of aluminum, and the glass for the back panel is Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The bezels on the internal screen are a bit on the thicker side, especially when you compare them against other current-gen foldables.





When folded, the device is 12.9 mm thick, which is normally expected since we are talking about a triple-folding device here. However, when unfolded, the TriFold measures an impressive 3.9 mm thick. Granted, the compact size is further reinforced by the relatively low weight of 309 grams. It's essentially a 10-inch tablet, after all.









In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a traditional-style foldable. Unlike previous Galaxy Z Fold devices, this one scored some major design improvements, making it much thinner and sleeker than before, with a greatly minimized display crease and a zero-wedge design.





Both the Galaxy Z TriFold and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 are IP48-rated, meaning they'd survive most dust particles, but ideally keep them away from water.





And, interestingly, while both phones have "Z" in their names, neither one opens in a Z-pattern. Interestingly, it's the Huawei Mate XT that is the one capable of making a Z pattern.





In terms of colors, the new TriFold is available in a Crafted Black color, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 can be had in Jetblack, Silver Shadow, Blue Shadow, or Mint colors.





Display Differences





The Galaxy Z TriFold comes with a 10-inch main screen, a Dynamic AMOLED one with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. We're definitely in flagship tablet territory here.





The Galaxy Z Fold 7 , on the other hand, comes with a slightly smaller 8.0-inch screen, once again with a 120 Hz refresh rate but a significantly higher 2,600 nits peak brightness.





The cover screens of both phones are identical: 6.5 inches, 120 Hz refresh rate, 2520 x 1080 pixels. Fairly wide and usable, but still on the compact side, so you don't have to feel compelled to unfold either one for just about any task.









Performance and Software

Snapdragon's finest, almost





Both of these high-profile foldables come with Qualcomm's ex-flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. This 3nm chip is pretty much still kicking strong, even in the wake of the newer and faster Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Both the efficiency and the performance are top-notch as well, and we don't really feel the need for anything faster.









Both devices come with Samsung's exceptional and feature-rich One UI interface, probably the best one available on the western market. It comes with a ton of AI features, if you're into that thing.





Both phones will be supported for seven years, or until 2032, which is as good as they come right now.





Camera

Same cameras, same image quality





The shared DNA between the Galaxy Z TriFold and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 continues in the camera department, as both of these foldable champs share the same camera setups.





We get a high-res 200MP main camera, joined by a 12 MP ultrawide and a 10MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom. Samsung has been reusing this exact setup on many of its phones for a hot minute, so we have a pretty good understanding of what the TriFold image quality would be: pretty much identical to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 .





This means a pretty decent camera quality that's a bit lacking in terms of zoom quality. But hey, nobody buys a foldable phone for the camera, and then again, this shouldn't be used as an excuse to ship these devices with subpar cameras.









Battery Life and Charging

Not that well-endowed





Galaxy Z TriFold and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 come with relatively small batteries when you compare them against other Z Fold 7 has a 4,400 mAh one. Not particularly large, but should be enough to last you a day of usage. Theand thecome with relatively small batteries when you compare them against other foldable phones out there. The TriFold packs a 5,600 mAh battery, and thehas a 4,400 mAh one. Not particularly large, but should be enough to last you a day of usage.









In terms of charging, the Galaxy Z TriFold boasts 45 W wired charging, while the Z Fold 7 is slower at 25 W. Wireless charging is 15 W on both devices.





Specs Comparison





Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Design Dimensions 159.2 x 214.1 x 3.9 (~9 mm with camera bump) 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2 mm (~8.6 mm with camera bump) Weight 309.0 g 215.0 g Display Size 10.0-inch 8.0-inch Type Dynamic AMOLED , 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED , 120Hz Hardware System chip Snapdragon 8 Elite SM8750-AC (3 nm) Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SM8750-AB (3 nm) Memory 16GB (LPDDR5X)/512GB (UFS)

16GB/1TB 12GB (LPDDR5X)/256GB (UFS 4.0)

12GB/512GB

16GB/512GB OS Android (16) Android (16) Battery Type 5600 mAh 4400 mAh Charge speed Wired: 45.0W

Wireless: 15.0W Wired: 25.0W

Wireless: 15.0W Camera Main camera 200 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.7

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.3"

Pixel size: 0.6 μm 200 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.7

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.3"

Pixel size: 0.6 μm Second camera 12 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 1.4 μm 12 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2

Pixel size: 1.4 μm Third camera 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Focal Length: 67 mm

Sensor size: 1/3.94"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Focal Length: 67 mm

Pixel size: 1.0 μm Front 10 MP 10 MP (HDR) See the full Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool





Summary



