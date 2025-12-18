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Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs Galaxy Z Fold 7: Main differences

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Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs Galaxy Z Fold 7: Main differences
Samsung's latest Galaxy Z TriFold has successfully stirred the foldable market by allowing a wider audience to enjoy a device that packs a triple-unfolding 10-inch internal display (previously, it was the Huawei Mate XT/XTs that stood alone as the world's only triple-folding devices). 

Granted, not all the chatter has been positive. Our own Rad Slavov had the chance to take the Galaxy Z TriFold for a spin, and the verdict was lukewarm at best. Samsung's spic-and-span new device has a lot of catching up to do in comparison with its more sophisticated and better-designed Huawei Mate XT rival. 

But how does the Galaxy Z TriFold compare to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, the slightly less flashy but more mature foldable alternative in the same ecosystem?

The phone is already on sale in the US; foldable enthusiasts rejoice! The device starts at $2,900 and will be available at Samsung Experience Stores near you. 

Galaxy Z TriFold: sign up at the Samsung Store

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

8.0-inch
Triple camera
4400 mAh
12GB
$1659 at eBay

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

10.0-inch
Triple camera
5600 mAh
16GB
$7500 at eBay

Galaxy Z TriFold vs Galaxy Z Fold 7 differences:

Galaxy Z TriFoldGalaxy Z Fold 7
Design
Triple-folding foldable
12.9 mm thick, 309 gr
Aluminum frame
Design
Book-styled foldable
8.9 mm thick, 215 gr
Aluminum frame
Displays
10-inch internal, 6.5-inch cover
Dynamic AMOLED 120 Hz, HDR
1600 nits		Displays
8.0-inch internal, 6.5-inch cover
Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz, HDR
2600 nits
Chipset
Snapdragon 8 Elite
16GB LPDDR5X RAM
512GB/1TB storage		Chipset
Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
12GB LPDDR5X
256GB/512GB
Camera
200 MP main
12 MP ultrawide
10 MP telephoto		Camera
200 MP main
12 MP ultrawide
10 MP telephoto
Battery & charging
5,600 mAh
45 W wired
15 W wireless		Battery & charging
4,400 mAh
25 W wired
15 W wireless


Table of Contents:

Design and Size

The TriFold has some catching up to do

The Galaxy Z TriFold is unlike your regular book-style foldable; it's U-shaped with one of the screen panels folding on itself. The internal screen is a massive 10-inch one, making the device essentially a pretty decent Android tablet size-wise. 

This essentially makes the "TriFold" name a bit misleading, as you don't really have access to three separate folding scenarios. You have two options here: either use it folded or unfolded. That's unlike the other triple-folding out there, the Huawei Mate XT, which gives you a secondary, middle-ground state where two display panels can be used (like a regular book-style foldable).

The frame of the TriFold is made of aluminum, and the glass for the back panel is Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The bezels on the internal screen are a bit on the thicker side, especially when you compare them against other current-gen foldables. 

When folded, the device is 12.9 mm thick, which is normally expected since we are talking about a triple-folding device here. However, when unfolded, the TriFold measures an impressive 3.9 mm thick. Granted, the compact size is further reinforced by the relatively low weight of 309 grams. It's essentially a 10-inch tablet, after all. 

Galaxy Z TriFoldGalaxy Z Fold 7
Thickness
12.9 mm / 3.9 mm
Thickness
8.9 mm /4.2 mm
Dimensions
159.2 x 75 mm / 159.2 x 214.1 mm		Dimensions
158.4 x 72.8 mm / 158.4 x 143.2 mm
Weight
309 gr		Weight
215 gr

In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a traditional-style foldable. Unlike previous Galaxy Z Fold devices, this one scored some major design improvements, making it much thinner and sleeker than before, with a greatly minimized display crease and a zero-wedge design. 

Both the Galaxy Z TriFold and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 are IP48-rated, meaning they'd survive most dust particles, but ideally keep them away from water. 

And, interestingly, while both phones have "Z" in their names, neither one opens in a Z-pattern. Interestingly, it's the Huawei Mate XT that is the one capable of making a Z pattern.

In terms of colors, the new TriFold is available in a Crafted Black color, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 can be had in Jetblack, Silver Shadow, Blue Shadow, or Mint colors.

Display Differences


The Galaxy Z TriFold comes with a 10-inch main screen, a Dynamic AMOLED one with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. We're definitely in flagship tablet territory here. 

The Galaxy Z Fold 7, on the other hand, comes with a slightly smaller 8.0-inch screen, once again with a 120 Hz refresh rate but a significantly higher 2,600 nits peak brightness. 

The cover screens of both phones are identical: 6.5 inches, 120 Hz refresh rate, 2520 x 1080 pixels. Fairly wide and usable, but still on the compact side, so you don't have to feel compelled to unfold either one for just about any task. 

Galaxy Z TriFoldGalaxy Z Fold 7
Main size
10.0"
Main size
8.0"
Cover size
6.5"		Cover size
6.5"
Brightness
1,600 nits (peak)		Brightness
2600 nits (peak)

Performance and Software

Snapdragon's finest, almost

Both of these high-profile foldables come with Qualcomm's ex-flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. This 3nm chip is pretty much still kicking strong, even in the wake of the newer and faster Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Both the efficiency and the performance are top-notch as well, and we don't really feel the need for anything faster. 

Galaxy Z TriFoldGalaxy Z Fold 7
Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite		Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
Process
3nm		Process
3nm
RAM, Storage
16/256GB
16/512GB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 4.0 storage		RAM, Storage
12/256GB
12/512GB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 3.1 storage

Both devices come with Samsung's exceptional and feature-rich One UI interface, probably the best one available on the western market. It comes with a ton of AI features, if you're into that thing.

Both phones will be supported for seven years, or until 2032, which is as good as they come right now. 

Camera

Same cameras, same image quality

The shared DNA between the Galaxy Z TriFold and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 continues in the camera department, as both of these foldable champs share the same camera setups.

We get a high-res 200MP main camera, joined by a 12 MP ultrawide and a 10MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom. Samsung has been reusing this exact setup on many of its phones for a hot minute, so we have a pretty good understanding of what the TriFold image quality would be: pretty much identical to the Galaxy Z Fold 7

This means a pretty decent camera quality that's a bit lacking in terms of zoom quality. But hey, nobody buys a foldable phone for the camera, and then again, this shouldn't be used as an excuse to ship these devices with subpar cameras. 

Galaxy Z TriFoldGalaxy Z Fold 7
Main
200 MP
Main
200 MP
Ultrawide
12 MP		Ultrawide
12 MP
Telephoto
10 MP
3X zoom		Telephoto
10 MP
3X zoom

Battery Life and Charging

Not that well-endowed

The Galaxy Z TriFold and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 come with relatively small batteries when you compare them against other foldable phones out there. The TriFold packs a 5,600 mAh battery, and the Z Fold 7 has a 4,400 mAh one. Not particularly large, but should be enough to last you a day of usage. 

Galaxy Z TriFoldGalaxy Z Fold 7
Battery size
5,600 mAh		Battery size
4,400 mAh
Charging speeds
45W wired
15 W wireless charging
Charging speeds
25W wired
15W wireless charging

In terms of charging, the Galaxy Z TriFold boasts 45 W wired charging, while the Z Fold 7 is slower at 25 W. Wireless charging is 15 W on both devices. 

Specs Comparison


Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Design
Dimensions
159.2 x 214.1 x 3.9 (~9 mm with camera bump) 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2 mm (~8.6 mm with camera bump)
Weight
309.0 g 215.0 g
Display
Size
10.0-inch 8.0-inch
Type
Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz
Hardware
System chip
Snapdragon 8 Elite SM8750-AC (3 nm) Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SM8750-AB (3 nm)
Memory
16GB (LPDDR5X)/512GB (UFS)
16GB/1TB 		12GB (LPDDR5X)/256GB (UFS 4.0)
12GB/512GB
16GB/512GB
OS
Android (16) Android (16)
Battery
Type
5600 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge speed
Wired: 45.0W
Wireless: 15.0W 		Wired: 25.0W
Wireless: 15.0W
Camera
Main camera
200 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.7
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm 		200 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.7
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm
Second camera
12 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 13 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 1.4 μm 		12 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Third camera
10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Focal Length: 67 mm
Sensor size: 1/3.94"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm 		10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Focal Length: 67 mm
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Front
10 MP 10 MP (HDR)
See the full Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool

Summary


Starting at $2,900, the Galaxy Z TriFold feels uncannily similar to the very first Galaxy Fold released back in 2019: a slightly crude device that's more of a proof of concept and a clear statement by Samsung that it is willing to populate this niche as well. It's a bit rough around the edges; the successor will hopefully improve the formula.

Add the exorbitant price tag, and you get just that, a very niche device aimed at a tiny range of consumers.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7, on the other hand, is a much more fleshed-out device that finally doesn't lag the competition. In fact, it's one of the nicer foldables you can get, especially so if great software is a priority.
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Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
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