OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: David vs Goliath

Intro









Could the OnePlus 13 deal a fatal blow to the iPhone 16 Pro Max and make this a perfect analogy? Today we'll try to find out. We're still a week or so away from the official debut of the OnePlus 13 , so some of the info could be a little shaky, but overall we know almost everything about OnePlus' new flagship.



This is our preliminary OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16 Pro Max comparison. We all know the David versus Goliath story; it's a metaphor for the improbable victory of the underdog, the outsider, the small kid in the classroom. And even though the OnePlus 13 is far form an underdog, put next to the iPhone 16 Pro Max , it feels like the little David with its tiny slingshot.Could thedeal a fatal blow to theand make this a perfect analogy? Today we'll try to find out. We're still a week or so away from the official debut of the, so some of the info could be a little shaky, but overall we know almost everything about OnePlus' new flagship.This is our preliminaryvscomparison.





Design and Display Quality

Playing it safe





iPhone 16 and the things that actually stayed the same. Nevertheless, there are some minor changes in the design—a new Camera Control button, a bigger screen, and new cameras but overall, the iPhone 16 Pro Max looks very similar to its predecessors.



The OnePlus 13 also follows in the design footsteps of the previous flagship from the company, and even though the phone is still not official, we have an official teaser video plus some real-life shots from an alleged gaming event. The curvature on the screen is now almost non-existent; the phone looks much flatter and, subsequently, similar to what Samsung and Apple have been doing in the past couple of years.



Where these two phones differ is the materials. The iPhone is, of course, using a Grade 5 titanium frame, while the OnePlus 13 is expected to come with good old aluminum. There's glass on the back of both phones, but the OnePlus 13 is rumored to feature a green faux leather option.



Speaking of colors, here are the hues of both phones.



OnePlus 13 expected colors:

While Dawn

Blue Moment

Obsidian Black

Green Leather (rumored)

iPhone 16 Pro Max available colors:

Black Titanium

White Titanium

Natural Titanium

Desert Titanium

The camera housing on the back is in line with what these two brands have been doing design-wise in the past couple of years; in the case of the OnePlus 13 , it's a circular camera bump offset to the left. The iPhone relies on the same squarish camera housing we know back from the



Moving to the display portion of the comparison, we see some differences, but not as many as one might expect.



The OnePlus 13 is likely coming with a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED screen that can hit a super bright 6,000 nits, or 1,600 nits in high brightness mode (HBM). But as always, real-life brightness may differ due to the way companies measure these things (usually on a very small patch of the screen for a very short time). The resolution is expected to be 3168 x 1440, giving it a sharp pixel density of around 510 PPI.



The iPhone 16 Pro Max , on the other hand, sports one of the biggest panels out there, a 6.9-inch monstrosity with a 2868 x 1320 pixel resolution, which results in about 460 pixels per inch density. On paper, the OnePlus 13 panel beats the iPhone 16 Pro Max in terms of brightness and PPI, but we need to run our display tests to be sure. The iPhone 16 series unveiling was a bit of a downer. We're already accustomed to incremental changes in the smartphone world year on year, but Apple outdid itself with theand the things that actually stayed the same. Nevertheless, there are some minor changes in the design—a new Camera Control button, a bigger screen, and new cameras but overall, thelooks very similar to its predecessors.Thealso follows in the design footsteps of the previous flagship from the company, and even though the phone is still not official, we have an official teaser video plus some real-life shots from an alleged gaming event. The curvature on the screen is now almost non-existent; the phone looks much flatter and, subsequently, similar to what Samsung and Apple have been doing in the past couple of years.Where these two phones differ is the materials. The iPhone is, of course, using a Grade 5 titanium frame, while theis expected to come with good old aluminum. There's glass on the back of both phones, but theis rumored to feature a green faux leather option.Speaking of colors, here are the hues of both phones.The camera housing on the back is in line with what these two brands have been doing design-wise in the past couple of years; in the case of the, it's a circular camera bump offset to the left. The iPhone relies on the same squarish camera housing we know back from the iPhone 12 series days.Moving to the display portion of the comparison, we see some differences, but not as many as one might expect.Theis likely coming with a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED screen that can hit a super bright 6,000 nits, or 1,600 nits in high brightness mode (HBM). But as always, real-life brightness may differ due to the way companies measure these things (usually on a very small patch of the screen for a very short time). The resolution is expected to be 3168 x 1440, giving it a sharp pixel density of around 510 PPI.The, on the other hand, sports one of the biggest panels out there, a 6.9-inch monstrosity with a 2868 x 1320 pixel resolution, which results in about 460 pixels per inch density. On paper, thepanel beats thein terms of brightness and PPI, but we need to run our display tests to be sure.





Performance and Software

The Snapdragon 8 Elite is a serious weapon!





OnePlus 13 scores put the chip ahead of the A18 Pro in multicore performance and very close in single core.



This battle is yet to be fought in our test lab, so we'll wait until we get our own numbers, but it's closer than ever! In terms of RAM, there's an inherited advantage for the Android flagship, due to the way iOS handles apps and optimizes things for RAM usage.



Recommended Stories OnePlus 13 comes with 12GB of RAM in the base 256GB configuration, and according to the latest rumors, there will be a 24GB model as well. The iPhone 16 Pro Max uses 8GB of RAM, but it doesn't affect performance negatively.



Stay tuned for performance benchmarks and the winner of this intense battle soon! This is probably one of the most interesting sections of this comparison, as initial Geekbench results put the Snapdragon 8 Elite up there with Apple's A18 silicon. Leaked Xiaomi 15 andscores put the chip ahead of the A18 Pro in multicore performance and very close in single core.This battle is yet to be fought in our test lab, so we'll wait until we get our own numbers, but it's closer than ever! In terms of RAM, there's an inherited advantage for the Android flagship, due to the way iOS handles apps and optimizes things for RAM usage.Thecomes with 12GB of RAM in the base 256GB configuration, and according to the latest rumors, there will be a 24GB model as well. Theuses 8GB of RAM, but it doesn't affect performance negatively.Stay tuned for performance benchmarks and the winner of this intense battle soon!



In terms of software, Apple still polishes and updates its Apple Intelligence, so it's a work in progress. The OnePlus 13 will launch with

In terms of software, Apple still polishes and updates its Apple Intelligence, so it's a work in progress. Thewill launch with Android 14 out of the box and receive Android 15 swiftly when it becomes globally available early next year. We expect the company to rely on Google and Gemini for AI magic, which might be the best way to do it.



Camera Hasselblad branded versus a good old iPhone?

This section is nothing without samples, and we don't have those at the moment, so we'll just list the specs for now. The OnePlus 13 is expected to have a triple camera system with three 50MP sensors—wide, ultrawide, and a conventional telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The iPhone 16 Pro Max features largely the same camera system as last year, with some touches here and there.



The main camera still uses the 48 MP sensor that was an excellent upgrade a couple of years ago but now relies on software magic to stay sharp. The 12 MP zoom camera comes with that 5x tetraprism lens from last year. And now, we get a 48 MP ultra-wide camera to match that main one. It will be interesting to pit the two and show you some side-by-side samples, especially as the OnePlus uses Hasselblad lenses, but you'll have to wait a few more days for that.

Battery Life and Charging Potentially awesome

OnePlus 13 is rumored to be of 6,000 mAh capacity, which is amazing for a flagship of this size and style. Normally, such capacities are limited to



The iPhone 16 Pro Max comes with a relatively small 4,685 mAh battery, but Apple manages to optimize battery life well, so the phone competes with other flagships with much larger cells. It remains to be seen how those two fare against each other, and the final result could be pretty close.



One thing won't be, for certain, and it's fast charging. Despite the uproar in the past couple of years, Apple still offers a shamefully slow charging on its flagship phones, and the upcoming OnePlus 13 won't have any problems obliterating the iPhone 16 Pro Max , at least in this particular area. The battery inside theis rumored to be of 6,000 mAh capacity, which is amazing for a flagship of this size and style. Normally, such capacities are limited to gaming phones and big chunks of smartphone gear.Thecomes with a relatively small 4,685 mAh battery, but Apple manages to optimize battery life well, so the phone competes with other flagships with much larger cells. It remains to be seen how those two fare against each other, and the final result could be pretty close.One thing won't be, for certain, and it's fast charging. Despite the uproar in the past couple of years, Apple still offers a shamefully slow charging on its flagship phones, and the upcomingwon't have any problems obliterating the, at least in this particular area.





Specs Comparison





Here's a preliminary specs comparison for the number nerds out there.





*rumored specs

Which one should you buy?



