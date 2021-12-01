Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy Watch4 for $115!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy Watch4 for $115!

 View
Processors Xiaomi Qualcomm

Xiaomi 12 will be the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone

Mariyan Slavov
By
1
Xiaomi 12 will be the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone
Qualcomm officially unveiled its next-generation flagship chipset yesterday - the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This new silicon will power a slate of top-tier devices, including the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series (or at least some of the models).

The first phone with the new processor, however, will be Xiaomi’s next flagship - the Xiaomi 12. The Chinese company announced on Twitter that its Xiaomi 12 series is “coming soon”, and boasted about the series being “the world's first smartphones powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform!”

You can also check out the small teaser video that Xiaomi has posted, showing the manufacturing process and the mounting of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 onto Xiaomi 12’s motherboard.

  
The official launch of the Xiaomi 12 remains a mystery but some sources think that a Chinese launch is imminent and will happen sometime in December. The global release date is believed to be set sometime in Q1 2022.

In typical Xiaomi fashion, there will be a slate of models, including the vanilla Xiaomi 12, a Pro version, a Xiaomi 12 Ultra top-of-the-line model, as well as a Lite offering for the budget-oriented customers.

There are two additional models that might be China-only - the Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12X Pro but there’s not much information at the moment.

Xiaomi 12 leaks and rumors


There are a ton of rumors about the upcoming Xiaomi flagship, and they’ve been multiplying in the past couple of weeks. Back in September, a leak coming from Digital Chat Station suggested that the Xiaomi 12 might get a 200MP sensor for its main camera. Furthermore, it’s believed that the sensor in question is Samsung’s recently announced ISOCELL HP1 with the innovative ChameleonCell technology.

There were numerous leaks hinting that the Xiaomi 12 will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 898 chipset (and now we know that these were partially true). The Xiaomi 12 should be able to charge with up to 100 Watts of power wirelessly, and wired at 120 Watts, making it one of the fastest charging phones on the market.

There’s also a year-old patent detailing the design of the Xiaomi 12, and last but not least, the display of the Xiaomi Mi 12 might feature the latest trend in the tech industry - an LTPO panel with a variable refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 specs at a glance:


  • Up to 3GHz Kryo CPU with Cortex-X2 cores.
  • 30% faster Adreno GPU with 25% lower power consumption.
  • The world’s first X65 5G modem to reach 10 Gigabit download speeds.
  • First 18-bit image signal processor for mobile.
  • First 8K HDR10+ video capture for mobile.
  • Mega low-light capture snaps 30 images and merges the best parts into one shot.
  • Always-On ISP for fast face unlocking and locking.
  • 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine for voice analysis and Leica Leitz Look bokeh filters.
  • Bluetooth Low Energy audio features like broadcasting, stereo recording, and voice back-channel for gaming.
  • First platform with Android Ready Secure Element support, the new standard for digital car keys or drivers’ licenses.

You may also find interesting:
Xiaomi Mi 12 spec rumors hint at a flagship killer
Xiaomi to ditch 'Mi' branding on future smartphones and other products

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Samsung to make even Galaxy A33 waterproof, aims for 22% of all 2022 phones
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung to make even Galaxy A33 waterproof, aims for 22% of all 2022 phones
You can’t install iOS 15.1 on your iPhone anymore
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
You can’t install iOS 15.1 on your iPhone anymore
Search bar placement and design changes are being tested for the Google app
by Alan Friedman,  0
Search bar placement and design changes are being tested for the Google app
In this one market, Apple was the only tablet producer to show growth during Q3
by Alan Friedman,  1
In this one market, Apple was the only tablet producer to show growth during Q3
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the S22 chipset, with 10 Gigabit 5G
by Daniel Petrov,  8
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the S22 chipset, with 10 Gigabit 5G
Photo shows that Google is testing Material You design for Android's YouTube app
by Alan Friedman,  0
Photo shows that Google is testing Material You design for Android's YouTube app
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless