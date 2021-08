Xiaomi to ditch 'Mi' branding on future smartphones and other products

Xiaomi won't be launching any new 'Mi' products

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Xiaomi is currently the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer. It reached the top spot with the help of three main sub-brands — Mi, Redmi, and Poco — but soon one of them will be ditched in favor of a simple lineup.In a statement to, Xiaomi has announced that starting this quarter it will start dropping the ‘Mi’ sub-brand from new smartphones and instead default to using the full ‘Xiaomi’ name.The recently released Xiaomi Mix 4 flagship is the first product to ditch the ‘Mi’ branding, though eventually every smartphone launched outside of the Redmi and Poco families will use Xiaomi’s branding.Importantly, this change doesn’t only apply to smartphones. Xiaomi also sells smart home products, laptops, TVs, smartwatches, and much more. Anything that currently uses the ‘Mi’ name will eventually be replaced with something under Xiaomi brand.It’s unclear when the full name change process will be complete, but considering how often Xiaomi churns out new smartphones, it should be complete within twelve months at most.As for how each brand will be positioned, Xiaomi says devices under its own name will “represent the pinnacle of technology and offer a premium experience.” Redmi products, on the other hand, “bring big innovation at a more accessible price point and are aimed at younger audience.”Xiaomi’s full statement on its updated branding strategy is as follows: