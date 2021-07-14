Xiaomi Mi 12 spec rumors hint at a flagship killer

Some specs have been leaked on the possibly upcoming Xiaomi Mi 12, thanks to NotebookCheck's report based on Chinese website MyDrivers . The allegedly next-level specs the leak attributes to Xiaomi's newest premium phone may very well make it a flagship killer. The report should be taken with a grain of salt, however, as there is no official information or confirmation from the company yet.





The entire report is based off of a new mysterious entry from Xiaomi in the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) dabatase, going under model code 2112123AC, and the theory is that it's related to none other than the Mi 12.





The specs which the phone is reported to have are on another level for a Xiaomi, which is generally seen as a budget or mid-range brand at best. For starters, the Mi 12 may boast the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 895 processor, which is the latest and greatest from Qualcomm and has not even been released yet (although it certainly will be by the end of the year).





The main camera may boast all of 200 Megapixels, the report claims, with the size of the sensor being a full inch—although whether or not that will be reserved for the Ultra variant of the Mi 12 remains to be seen.





The future handset may also support wireless charging at a rate of up to 100 Watts, and wired charging at 120 Watts. Not bad, by the sound of it!





The display of the Mi 12 also seems very promising, because if the leak holds true, the screen will consist of an LTPO panel which will support a variable frame rate with a range between 1 and 120 Hz. The resolution should stand at a quite decent 2K pixels.





The Mi 12 is reported to be released by the end of the year, although all of this is based off of leaks without official confirmation from Xiaomi. If the information proves reliable, the company may certainly be holding a flagship killer in its hands. The price is certain to be higher than what we are accustomed to from Xiaomi as well, if it is to support such high-standard specifications.











