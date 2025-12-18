Garmin Vivosmart 6 vs Vivosmart 5: One big upgrade coming our way!

There's a new affordable fitness band on the horizon. It's the Garmin Vivosmart 6, and according to the latest rumors, this upcoming model will shake up the affordable fitness tracker scene with some new and exciting features.The previous generation, the Garmin Vivosmart 5, is a well-known entity. This $149 fitness tracker comes in a lightweight body and covers almost all of your workout needs, but there are some omissions. The tracker doesn't have a GPS chip, the screen is covered with a polycarbonate layer, and the display is monochrome with not the best resolution out there.Fortunately, it seems that Garmin is about to rectify some of those with the Vivosmart 6. According to the latest info, Garmin will probably show the Vivosmart 6 at CES 2026, but it will be interesting to see how the new model stacks up against the previous generation. Let's dive in.

Table of Contents:

Sadly, we don't have any idea of how the new Garmin Vivosmart 6 would look, as the only leaks on the subject concern press materials without the actual device in them. The Vivosmart 5 sported a rather modest design, with a polycarbonate body and lens over the display, a plastic button, and not many premium materials in its construction.The plastic materials used in the Vivosmart 5 have some advantages, though. The device weighs only around 25 grams, which makes a big difference for a device placed on your wrist. Every movement of your hand emphasizes the weight on your wrist due to the lever effect.We don't expect premium materials to make their way to the Vivosmart 6, although there were some rumors about at least a scratch-resistant tempered glass over the display. Garmin will most likely keep the two sizes—large and medium/small—and the overall size and weight of the Vivoactive 6 will most likely remain very close to that of its predecessor.

Bands

Third-party heaven









The design of the Vivosmart fitness tracker is such that you can easily pop off the body of the device out of the band. Garmin offers silicon bands in different colors—black, white, and cool mint—but you can find a plethora of third-party bands on Amazon.



The stock silicon band is quite comfortable, but you can make the device more stylish by opting for a woven one or even getting a metal wristband and turning the Vivosmart 5 into a piece of jewelry.



We don't know the exact size of the upcoming Vivosmart 6, but chances are the new model will be backward compatible with all the bands designed for the previous one. Even if it turns out to be different, expect a wide variety of third-party bands pretty soon after the official launch.



Software & Features

New tricks?









According to the latest leaks, the Vivosmart 6 will be able to track 30 different sports—including walking, running, cycling, swimming, and even wheelchair user activities. The info comes from lines buried inside the code of an Indonesian site listing the Vivosmart 6.



In comparison, the Vivosmart 5 lacks a standalone GPS and requires a connection to your phone to be able to track outdoor activities with precision. The last gen can also track only 14 activities—walking, running, cardio, strength training, yoga, Pilates, elliptical, indoor rowing, treadmill, HIIT, and pool swimming—and you can only have 10 of them on the tracker.



In terms of smart features, you get the basic ones on the Vivosmart 5—like notifications, weather reports, music controls, find my phone, reject calls, and text replies. We don't expect much improvement in this area, although some people in the industry suggested deeper health insights, including HRV (heart rate variability) or even ECG. We don't see that happening if Garmin wants to keep the price down on the Vivosmart 6.



There's sleep and stress tracking available on the previous model, the Vivosmart 5, and Garmin's composite Body Battery index, so expect those to be present on the Vivosmart 6 as well. The big news here is that the Vivosmart 6 is expected to sport a dedicated GPS chip. This will change everything, from the ability to leave your phone and go for a run to expanding the activities that the device can track substantially.According to the latest leaks, the Vivosmart 6 will be able to track 30 different sports—including walking, running, cycling, swimming, and even wheelchair user activities. The info comes from lines buried inside the code of an Indonesian site listing the Vivosmart 6.In comparison, the Vivosmart 5 lacks a standalone GPS and requires a connection to your phone to be able to track outdoor activities with precision. The last gen can also track only 14 activities—walking, running, cardio, strength training, yoga, Pilates, elliptical, indoor rowing, treadmill, HIIT, and pool swimming—and you can only have 10 of them on the tracker.In terms of smart features, you get the basic ones on the Vivosmart 5—like notifications, weather reports, music controls, find my phone, reject calls, and text replies. We don't expect much improvement in this area, although some people in the industry suggested deeper health insights, including HRV (heart rate variability) or even ECG. We don't see that happening if Garmin wants to keep the price down on the Vivosmart 6.There's sleep and stress tracking available on the previous model, the Vivosmart 5, and Garmin's composite Body Battery index, so expect those to be present on the Vivosmart 6 as well.



Battery and Charging Wireless charging not likely





The Vivosmart 5 charges via the aforementioned cable, and it's not the best user experience, as you need to bring it with you everywhere you go. As it's not a standard USB connector, if you happen to lose it, you need to buy a replacement. Using the cable, charge the Vivosmart 5 from zero to full in about two hours.



Speaking of the battery life, Garmin says the Vivosmart 5 can last up to 7 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode, which is pretty decent longevity. We don't expect the Vivosmart 6 to offer any significant upgrades in battery life, especially if the company decides to go for a color OLED screen, but seven days is pretty decent as it is.



What we're hoping for is a different charging method, a magnetic connector or wireless charging, but it's highly unlikely. One of the annoying things about many Garmin fitness bands and smartwatches is the way they charge. Most of them, especially the more affordable models, use a proprietary charging cable, which is a big nuisance.The Vivosmart 5 charges via the aforementioned cable, and it's not the best user experience, as you need to bring it with you everywhere you go. As it's not a standard USB connector, if you happen to lose it, you need to buy a replacement. Using the cable, charge the Vivosmart 5 from zero to full in about two hours.Speaking of the battery life, Garmin says the Vivosmart 5 can last up to 7 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode, which is pretty decent longevity. We don't expect the Vivosmart 6 to offer any significant upgrades in battery life, especially if the company decides to go for a color OLED screen, but seven days is pretty decent as it is.What we're hoping for is a different charging method, a magnetic connector or wireless charging, but it's highly unlikely.





Models and Prices







The price of the successor remains a mystery at the moment, but if Garmin wants to stay competitive in this segment, the company should try and stick to the same $149 price tag for the Vivosmart 6. Given the GPS upgrade, though, we might see a slight bump up in the price. There are two Vivosmart 5 models, but they're basically one device with different-sized bands. The launch price for the model was $149.99, but you can get the Vivosmart 5 on a deal if you're patient and spend a little time looking for discounts.The price of the successor remains a mystery at the moment, but if Garmin wants to stay competitive in this segment, the company should try and stick to the same $149 price tag for the Vivosmart 6. Given the GPS upgrade, though, we might see a slight bump up in the price.





Voice Calls and Haptics

There's no support for voice calls on the Vivosmart 5, as the device lacks a microphone and a loudspeaker. You can only reject calls or answer with a text message. The haptics are quite good for such an affordable device, though; you can adjust the strength by choosing one of the three settings—low, medium, and high—or turn the haptics off altogether.



We don't expect the Vivosmart 6 to come with a mic or a loudspeaker either, so chances are Garmin will keep the same features as the ones on the predecessor. Both devices connect via Bluetooth and also support ANT+ heart rate data broadcast to other devices.



