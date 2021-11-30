Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the S22 chipset, with 10 Gigabit 5G



Here's a list of the most important new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 features:





As you can see, Qualcomm isn't playing around, and offers some unique 5G connectivity and other features that Apple will have to catch up with when its next generation A16 processor hits the iPhone 14 in the fall of 2022. That one is reportedly also being done on the 4nm process, but until then the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 may stay the undisputed connectivity king for the 5G era..





We are also very curious to test the new 18-bit ISP and the 8K HDR10+ video capture it brings, not to mention the digital keys and cards or the integrated iSIM multi-SIM functionality. Theres is little doubt that the Galaxy S22 series will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but the chip maker also lists many other manufacturers lining up for it.





Black Shark, Honor, iQOO, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, Redmi, SHARP, Sony, vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE are all in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mix, with the first phones powered by the new chipset expected as soon as next month.