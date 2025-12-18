Garmin Vivosmart 6 vs Vivoactive 6: Expected differences

Garmin is gearing up to announce the next Vivosmart fitness tracker—the Vivosmart 6. This affordable fitness band will most likely make its official debut at the CES show early next year (January 2026), and there are some interesting upgrades on the horizon, if we're to believe the latest leaks and rumors.At the affordable end of the Garmin smartwatch spectrum, we find the latest Vivoactive watch, released earlier this year. There's some overlap between these two devices, and today we're going to explore all the similarities and differences.Is Garmin going to cannibalize the sales of the Vivoactive 6 with the upcoming Vivosmart 6? Are there enough features to distinguish the smartwatch from the fitness band and justify the $100 more you need to spend to get the Vivoactive 6? Let's dive in and find out!

Table of Contents:

The design of the Vivosmart 6 is still under wraps, but chances are the device will closely follow the design of its predecessor—the Vivosmart 5. We're talking about a pill-shaped, polymer case inside a silicon band. We expect the weight to be the same as well—between 24.5 and 26.5 grams, depending on the size of the strap.The Vivoactive 6, on the other hand, is rocking a circular design, just like the previous generations. This affordable Garmin also sports a polymer casing but has an aluminum bezel and Gorilla Glass 3 on top of the color AMOLED display.The Vivosmart 6 is expected to be all plastic with a silicon strap, and the lens over the display will most likely be polymer, just like the one on its predecessor. Funnily enough, the Vivoactive 6 weighs just 23 grams without the strap, which is actually lighter than the expected weight of the upcoming fitness band.Even at this early stage we can say that the Garmin Vivoactive 6 has an advantage in this area. Not only does it have premium materials in its construction and a color AMOLED touchscreen, but it also weighs less than the expected weight of the Vivosmart 6.

Bands

Standard 22mm vs proprietary













We don't know the exact size of the upcoming Vivosmart 6, but chances are the new model will use the same design and probably the same bands as its predecessor. Even if it turns out to be different, expect a wide variety of third-party bands pretty soon after the official launch.



Now, the Vivoactive 6 has a big advantage in terms of bands available, because it uses a standard 22 mm quick-release mechanism. This means you can put on almost any 22 mm band and transform the watch into a much more stylish device. The design of the Vivosmart lineup involves a pill-shaped body (the tracker itself) and a silicon band that this case slots in. Garmin offers silicon bands in different colors—black, white, and cool mint—but you can find a plethora of third-party bands on Amazon.We don't know the exact size of the upcoming Vivosmart 6, but chances are the new model will use the same design and probably the same bands as its predecessor. Even if it turns out to be different, expect a wide variety of third-party bands pretty soon after the official launch.Now, the Vivoactive 6 has a big advantage in terms of bands available, because it uses a standard 22 mm quick-release mechanism. This means you can put on almost any 22 mm band and transform the watch into a much more stylish device.



Software & Features

New tricks?









Another improvement is expected in the number of activities—according to the latest rumors, the Vivosmart 6 will be able to track 30 different sports—including walking, running, cycling, swimming, and even wheelchair user activities. The info comes from lines buried inside the code of an Indonesian site listing the Vivosmart 6.



In terms of smart features, we expect the basic ones on the Vivosmart 6—like notifications, weather reports, music controls, find my phone, reject calls, and text replies. We don't expect much improvement in this area. The Vivosmart 6 probably won't have onboard storage either.



Sleep and stress tracking will most likely be present on the Vivosmart 6, as these are features available on the previous model. The Vivoactive, on the other hand, has a big advantage in this area, as it's a more complete smartwatch.



Thanks to the onboard memory, you can load songs to listen to during your workout, and the Wi-Fi connectivity allows for Spotify and Deezer support, plus there are also contactless payments. The basic smartwatch features are there, even though there's no app store as such, and you get notifications, a weather app, and live location sharing.



The Vivoactive 6 does a better job at workout and health tracking too. It supports over 80 activities and can also provide some additional insights thanks to the temperature sensor. There's a nap detection feature, sleeping coach, fitness age, Body Battery, and more. The Vivosmart 6 is expected to bring one big upgrade to the lineup - a dedicated GPS module. The previous version was limited to connected GPS experience and relied on your smartphone to track your position during outdoor exercises.Another improvement is expected in the number of activities—according to the latest rumors, the Vivosmart 6 will be able to track 30 different sports—including walking, running, cycling, swimming, and even wheelchair user activities. The info comes from lines buried inside the code of an Indonesian site listing the Vivosmart 6.In terms of smart features, we expect the basic ones on the Vivosmart 6—like notifications, weather reports, music controls, find my phone, reject calls, and text replies. We don't expect much improvement in this area. The Vivosmart 6 probably won't have onboard storage either.Sleep and stress tracking will most likely be present on the Vivosmart 6, as these are features available on the previous model. The Vivoactive, on the other hand, has a big advantage in this area, as it's a more complete smartwatch.Thanks to the onboard memory, you can load songs to listen to during your workout, and the Wi-Fi connectivity allows for Spotify and Deezer support, plus there are also contactless payments. The basic smartwatch features are there, even though there's no app store as such, and you get notifications, a weather app, and live location sharing.The Vivoactive 6 does a better job at workout and health tracking too. It supports over 80 activities and can also provide some additional insights thanks to the temperature sensor. There's a nap detection feature, sleeping coach, fitness age, Body Battery, and more.



Battery and Charging Wireless charging not likely





We would love to see Garmin move toward a more modern charging approach, be it wireless or even a magnetic pin charger, but it wasn't meant to be. As far as battery life is concerned, we expect the Vivosmart 6 to match the stamina of its predecessor, offering 7 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode.



In contrast, the Vivoactive 6 offers up to 11 days on a single charge, but if you turn on the always-on display (as you should; it's a watch), the autonomy drops to 5 days. It's still pretty decent, outperforming much more expensive watches in this area. There's no wireless charging coming our way on the Vivosmart 6, but on the other hand, there's no wireless charging support on the Vivoactive 6 either. Both devices rely on the same proprietary wired plug-in charge, which is a bit annoying. You need to take that cable with you everywhere you go, and god forbid you lose it—you'll need to buy a replacement.We would love to see Garmin move toward a more modern charging approach, be it wireless or even a magnetic pin charger, but it wasn't meant to be. As far as battery life is concerned, we expect the Vivosmart 6 to match the stamina of its predecessor, offering 7 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode.In contrast, the Vivoactive 6 offers up to 11 days on a single charge, but if you turn on the always-on display (as you should; it's a watch), the autonomy drops to 5 days. It's still pretty decent, outperforming much more expensive watches in this area.





Models and Prices



There's one single model of both devices, but we expect the Vivosmart 6 to come in two band sizes, just like its predecessor. It's the same device, but the length of the strap is different. The Vivoactive also comes in just one 42 mm size, but you can change the band with a standard 22 mm one, which is a big plus.



When it comes to pricing, the Vivosmart 6 is expected to retain the $149 price tag of the previous model, while the Vivoactive 6 launched at $300, even though at this very moment it's discounted to $249 on Garmin's official site.





Voice Calls and Haptics





When it comes to haptics, both offer vibration with three settings—low, medium, and hard. You can also turn it off, but it's quite a useful feature, especially for silent alarms when you don't want to wake your significant other or the kids when you go for your 5 am run. One key area where these two devices are similar is voice call support, or lack thereof. Neither of these devices has a microphone and loudspeaker, and you can't use them to take or make calls. You can just decline a call or answer with a predefined text message.When it comes to haptics, both offer vibration with three settings—low, medium, and hard. You can also turn it off, but it's quite a useful feature, especially for silent alarms when you don't want to wake your significant other or the kids when you go for your 5 am run.



