Next year's Xiaomi 12 Ultra flagship could feature Samsung's new 200MP camera

Next year's Xiaomi 12 Ultra flagship could feature Samsung's new 200MP camera0
According to tipster Digital Chat Station, an upcoming Xiaomi flagship, probably from the brand's 12 series, is going to feature two main cameras. One of those will have a 200MP sensor, while the other will have a 50MP resolution.
The reason for having two main sensors could be the fact that the ISOCELL HP1’s pixel size is on the small side, measuring only 0.64μm. An additional 50MP camera could increase the end photo’s pixel size and offer an additional bump in low-light performance and detail.
Xiaomi’s next-generation premium smartphone will probably make its debut in the beginning of 2022. The flagship series is set to compete directly with Samsung’s Galaxy S22. The Xiaomi 12 devices will likely be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 898 processor.
Xiaomi to keep using 108MP and 64MP sensors for its mid-range phones
Additional information revealed by the tipster regards next year’s mid-range Xiaomi phones. The tipster states that the Chinese company will continue using both 64MP and 108MP sensors in its more affordable phones. This means that the new 200MP camera setups will be reserved only for the highest-end Xiaomi phones.
The upcoming Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro are expected to feature such sensors, with the Pro featuring the bigger 108MP one. The new phones should be announced at an online launch event on September 15.
Xiaomi has been taking cameras seriously for a while now. The company impressed many with its camera-focused Mi 11 Ultra smartphone and released its first smartphone with an under-display camera last month, the Xiaomi Mix 4. The smartphone was also one of the first to use Snapdragon’s newest 888+ chipset.