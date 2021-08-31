The Xiaomi 12 might get three 50MP, 5x zoom, and outstanding charging speeds

The Xiaomi 12 might get three 50MP, 5x zoom, and outstanding charging speeds0
DCS says that the next flagship from the company—the Xiaomi 12—will be equipped with a triple camera setup: one main, one ultrawide, and one periscope telephoto snapper. Supposedly, all of the cameras on the back will have 50MP. Whether they would have the same sensors and lenses remains unknown.
To backtrack a little, that aforementioned 5x periscope zoom telephoto camera could have been a 10x, since Xiaomi is allegedly working on one. However, the company has decided that the bigger zoom is impractical to implement.
As for the rest of the Xiaomi 12 specs, leaks have hinted at a flagship Snapdragon 895 processor and a potential Quad-HD (2560 x 1440p) 120Hz refresh rate display. Other hints point at an outstanding 100 and 120 Watts of wireless and wired charging.
Xiaomi showcased their amazing fast charging technology at the end of May this year. A video was uploaded on YouTube, demonstrating wireless charging of up to 120 Watts and wired of up to 200 Watts. The device used in the video had a 4000mAh battery which charged to 100% for 15 minutes with the wireless method and just 8 minutes with the wired.
Having said that, such high wattage is bound to be harmful to the overall lifespan of the battery, but Xiaomi might have implemented new ways to counteract the inherent problems.