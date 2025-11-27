When is the foldable iPhone coming out? 2026 launch window and possible delays explained
Most signs point to a fall 2026 reveal.
Image generated with ChatGPT by PhoneArena.
Apple’s first foldable iPhone could finally arrive next year. Yes, you read that right – most signs are pointing to the Cupertino giant introducing the iPhone 18 Fold, iPhone Fold, or whatever name it settles on in 2026. Reports indicate that the device is already moving into the next stage of production, so we’re getting closer to seeing when it might officially debut.
Apple has historically stuck to a predictable iPhone launch schedule. Since the iPhone 4s, most models have landed in the fall, with September being the preferred month. This year followed the usual pattern with the iPhone 17 arriving on September 9.
In 2026, however, Apple may shake things up. Still, the foldable iPhone could lead the first wave of launches.
September 2026: The foldable should take the stage
According to the latest leaks, Apple might be tweaking its release strategy next year. That doesn’t necessarily mean we won’t see new iPhones in September – just that not all models may launch together. The standard iPhone 18 could skip the fall and arrive later, possibly in spring 2027.
Meanwhile, the foldable iPhone is expected to finally debut in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and potentially the next iPhone Air 2. This is the anticipated launch window… at least for now.
Earlier this year, a leaked roadmap revealed Apple’s iPhone lineup plans. | Screenshot by PhoneArena
Because even though Apple’s first foldable has been discussed endlessly, it’s still hard to pinpoint an exact date without seeing official designs or more concrete leaks. Plus, some recent reports hint at possible production delays, which could push the release into 2027. If that happens, another year of waiting could test even the most patient Apple fans.
Regardless of timing, one thing seems certain: Apple is committed to launching its first foldable, and for now, next year looks like the moment it finally happens.
What to expect from the foldable iPhone?
Apple’s foldable debut appears to be following the book-style design, rather than the clamshell format seen on devices like the Galaxy Z Flip. Think more along the lines of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Pixel 10 Pro Fold – a phone that opens up into a small tablet-like screen.
Early rumors suggest it will measure around 9 – 9.5mm thick when folded, slimming to 4.5 – 4.8mm when opened. That puts it in line with other modern foldables, where thinner designs are a big selling point.
Inside, the foldable iPhone is expected to feature a 7.8-inch foldable display, with a 5.5-inch cover screen on the outside. The foldable should include a dual-lens 48 MP rear setup, mirroring the base iPhone 17, along with two front-facing cameras: one for the closed display and one under the main foldable screen.
Connectivity is rumored to come from Apple’s in-house C2 modem, the second-generation chip designed to replace Qualcomm hardware. The C1 modem first appeared in the iPhone 16e, followed by the C1X in the iPhone Air.
If it launches alongside the iPhone 18 series, the foldable iPhone should run on the next-generation A20 chip. Whether it will use the standard or Pro version isn’t clear yet, but either option promises a substantial performance boost.
Apple seems ready to equip its foldable with premium specs. Reports suggest 12 GB of RAM, with storage options of 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB – in line with what you’d expect from a top-tier foldable. Price-wise, it’s rumored to cost around $2,000, putting it in the same league as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Battery capacity could be another standout feature, with leaks pointing to a 5,000 – 5,500mAh cell – the largest ever in an iPhone.
All in all, Apple appears closer than ever to revealing its first foldable iPhone. As 2026 approaches, we should start seeing more leaks and details about its design, giving us a clearer picture of how Apple plans to tackle the foldable market.
