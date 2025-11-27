Free Galaxy A36 5G, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
You won’t find this Apple item in any store — and it might sell for $4 million

A document signed by Jobs, Wozniak, and Wayne might be returning to auction in 2026.

Apple
A photo showing the Apple logo on a wall inside a building.
The original written agreement that officially created Apple Computer Company – yes, that’s what it was called back in 1976 – is reportedly set to go up for auction.

Apple history hitting the auction block


If you are a hardcore Apple fan, you probably know that items from the company’s history occasionally pop up at auctions for jaw-dropping prices. Think about the 4 GB iPhone from 2007 that sold for over $25,000 last year or the one that attracted a winning bid of over $158,000 in 2023.

This time, though, the spotlight isn’t on a gadget but a historic document. In fact, it’s one that has already appeared at auction before – we last covered it back in 2011.

According to a new report, Christie’s, the British auction house, is set to put the three-page document on the block in early 2026. This paper officially created Apple Computer Company and carries the signatures of Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ron Wayne, along with their original ownership stakes in what would eventually grow into one of the world’s largest tech giants.

And if you are wondering about the price, brace yourself: the document is expected to fetch between $2 million and $4 million. Yep, that’s a lot for some paper, but given its historical significance, it’s not that surprising.

Interestingly, the agreement itself was short-lived. Less than a year after it was made, when Apple Computer Company became Apple Computer, Inc., Ron Wayne famously sold his share for $800, arguably one of the worst business moves ever. That stake would now be worth hundreds of billions based on today’s Apple market value.

Not the first time around


Like I said, this isn’t the first time the founding agreement has been on sale. It last went under the hammer in 2011, bringing in $1.5 million. Now, with prices expected to climb even higher, the previous buyer probably feels pretty smart about that purchase.

For companies like Apple, which have a near-iconic status among fans, rare documents or unsealed devices can become highly valuable. And honestly, it’s a cool way for Apple enthusiasts to remember where it all started.

Which Apple device do you think has had the biggest impact on tech culture?

Vote View Result

From the Mac to the iPhone – and beyond


Apple has come a long way since then. Its devices – from the Mac and MacBook to the iPhone and AirPods – have become legendary in tech culture. Or at least, the early models were.

To be honest, the latest iPhones feel a bit more generic, and I can’t really think of a recent model that feels iconic enough to make a future auction headline. Maybe the first foldable iPhone, expected next year, could reach that status, but we’ll have to wait and see.

