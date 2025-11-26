iPhone 13 – $49.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Our new coffee table book is now on sale. Get your copy while quantities last!

Apple’s lavish AirPods Max headphones just plunged to a record-low price for Black Friday

You can save a whopping $149 if you act fast!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Deals Audio Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person holding an iPhone while wearing a set of AirPods Max.
       View now at Amazon  
If you've been eyeing Apple's lavish AirPods Max headphones, well, I suggest you stop looking and just go ahead and get a pair, as it's never been a better time to upgrade your listening with them. And no, that's not an exaggeration or a clickbait attempt.

You see, it’s Black Friday, and wonders do happen during the year's biggest shopping event. For quite some time, Amazon has been offering a sweet $119 discount on these, dropping them below $430. But apparently someone at Amazon is feeling even more generous, as these bad boys just plunged to under $400, letting you save a whopping $149. And that’s the biggest discount I’ve ever seen for them on Amazon, making now the best time to get a pair — just as I started this article.

Apple AirPods Max: Save $149 on Amazon!

$149 off (27%)
Black Friday has just plunged Apple's premium AirPods Max headphones to their best price yet. The cans are now selling for $149 off their price, allowing you to grab a set for just under $400. These rank among the best headphones on the market, offering incredible sound, comfort, and ANC. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Being Apple’s high-end headphones, these fellas rank among the best on the market, rivaling the likes of Sony’s WH-1000XM5 and Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra. We have a dedicated AirPods Max review where you can read more about them, but the gist of it is that they deliver premium sound with outstanding clarity and detail, and pack excellent instrument separation. They’re on the bassy side, though.

In addition to their incredible out-of-the-box sound, they also support head-tracking and Apple’s Spatial Audio, offering a true three-dimensional listening experience. And for even bigger immersion, they boast an exceptional ANC, which does an outstanding job at stopping most pesky noises. However, I should also note that the noise cancellation is still a bit behind Bose’s and Sony’s flagship headphones.

Nevertheless, Apple’s premium cans are definitely worth getting at $149 off, especially when you consider the fact that they are also pretty comfy and deliver up to 20 hours of listening time, making them a solid pick for long-listening sessions. Therefore, if you think they are the perfect choice for you, act fast and save with this deal now, as there’s no telling how long it’ll stay up for grabs.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15316 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 7

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Can Verizon’s offers silence complaints about rising bills? You’ve spoken loud and clear
Can Verizon’s offers silence complaints about rising bills? You’ve spoken loud and clear

Latest News

Samsung may be behind this big iPad mini 2026 upgrade – and here's why you should care
Samsung may be behind this big iPad mini 2026 upgrade – and here's why you should care
T-Mobile users feel the ground shift again after rumored device change goes live
T-Mobile users feel the ground shift again after rumored device change goes live
Amazon and Walmart's ultimate Black Friday deals make the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $180 cheaper than usual
Amazon and Walmart's ultimate Black Friday deals make the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $180 cheaper than usual
I can't believe the Garmin Forerunner 570 is finally this affordable for Black Friday
I can't believe the Garmin Forerunner 570 is finally this affordable for Black Friday
A major bug fix just made the iPhone 17 selfie camera work again in this app
A major bug fix just made the iPhone 17 selfie camera work again in this app
This year, everyone wants AI to shop for you – Perplexity announces its own assistant, too
This year, everyone wants AI to shop for you – Perplexity announces its own assistant, too
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless