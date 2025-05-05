Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

Apple is again said to bring more iPhones, more often – here’s what’s coming and when

By
0comments
Apple iPhone
A hand holds a silver iPhone 16 Pro displaying its lock screen.
Just recently, we told you about a big rumor that Apple might shake up how it launches new iPhones – and now, another reliable source is doubling down on that with even more details.

According to this latest report, Apple is considering a bi-annual iPhone launch schedule, meaning we could start seeing new iPhones in both the first and second half of the year. The reason? Apparently, strong competition – especially in markets like China – is pushing Apple to rethink its release strategy.

Brands like Samsung and OnePlus usually drop new phones in the first half of the year. By doing the same, Apple could close that marketing gap and keep attention on iPhones year-round.

Also, right now, cramming all the launches into the fall makes it harder to balance the spotlight between high-end Pro models and more budget-friendly options. A split launch could help fix that.

This year, don’t expect anything different. The iPhone 17 series – including the regular model, Pro models and the new iPhone 17 Air – is still set to arrive in the fall, likely in September.

But next year, things might change. Apple is reportedly planning to release the next more affordable iPhone 17e in the spring of 2026. That would break from the usual SE release pattern (a couple of years between launches).



Then, in late 2026, Apple is expected to launch its first-ever foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and a slimmed-down model like the iPhone 18 Slim or Air. Oddly, the regular iPhone 18 could skip the fall event and arrive in early 2027 instead, paired with the next iPhone 18e.

By fall 2027, the second-gen foldable iPhone is expected to show up, along with the iPhone 19 Pro lineup and another iPhone 19 Slim or Air, this time with a bigger display than before. So yeah – the trend of ever-larger screens doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.

If all this plays out, we will see more iPhone models debut each year at a different time. I mean, not only will the e-series get an annual update, something that was actually already expected, but the foldable iPhone could also be an annual thing.

And let’s be real – if Apple switches to a staggered launch schedule, the ripple effects could be massive. How? Well, rival brands might start changing their timelines to avoid clashing with Apple and iPhone suppliers would need to adjust production schedules.

If the rumor is true, this new approach will affect iPhone production schedules, ensuring steadier assembly throughout the year, unlike the current model, where assembly drops sharply after new iPhone models are released each fall.
