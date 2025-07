AI-generated iPhone Fold image





foldable phones

foldable phones

foldable iPhone

MyDrivers

foldable phones

Receive the latest iOS news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

foldable phone

iPhone 17 Air

foldable iPhone

Bloomberg

foldable iPhone

Recommended Stories

foldable iPhone

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99! Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

Apple reportedly plans to launch the first foldable iPhone next year, and a new report says that it might have a bigger battery than many of the current top foldable phones Despitemaking their debut seven years ago, Apple still doesn't have one in its lineup. That's typical of Apple, which is cautious about embracing new technologies.The concerns that the company had regarding, such as display crease, have apparently been addressed, and it's allegedly targeting a 2026 launch for the firstChinese website MyDrivers has corroborated rumors that the device will feature a Samsung-made OLED panel.So far, the battery capacity of the device wasn't known, buthas lifted the lid on the battery specs. The website says that the device will feature a battery in the range of 5,000mAh to 5,500mAh.The blog didn't delve into details about how Apple would achieve that. After all, the weight and size limitations ofdon't allow for large batteries, assuming manufacturers stick with the mainstream lithium-ion batteries, which most non-Chinese vendors do.There were some rumors about Apple exploring the use of silicon-carbon batteries for itsand the rumored iPhone 17 Air to increase capacity without increasing footprint, but those leaks have largely died down. The, for instance, is expected to use a 2,800mAh battery . The company reportedly also tried its hand at making thinner batteries, but failed.Most sources now hint that the company is more likely to focus on improving efficiency to extend the battery life on the bendable iPhone. For instance, it's expected to use improved display components to cut down on power consumption.Moving on, today's report also says thewill cost more than 15,000 yuan (~$2,089.73). This is in line with earlier rumors.today reported that the device would have largely the same design as the Galaxy Z Fold. The report said that Apple would ride on Samsung's success instead of breaking new ground, which again makes it sound unlikely that thewill have a carbon battery.The rumor shouldn't entirely be ruled out, considering the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a 4,650mAh cell. That phone is 10.5 mm thick in the folded state, though, whereas the bendable iPhone is likely to be around 9 to 9.5 mm thick.All things considered, the bendable iPhone is more than a year away, and Apple still has time to finalize the specs.Theis expected to have a 7.8-inch internal screen and a 5.5-inch external display. It will allegedly have a titanium chassis and a liquid metal hinge. The phone will feature a dual-camera setup with two 48MP cameras. It will likely have Touch ID instead of Face ID. Apple is also said to be working on special software features for the phone.