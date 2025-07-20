Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
iPhone Fold will trounce the competition if this rumor is legit

The iPhone Fold may have a bigger battery than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

2comments
AI-generated iPhone Fold image

Apple reportedly plans to launch the first foldable iPhone next year, and a new report says that it might have a bigger battery than many of the current top foldable phones.

Despite foldable phones making their debut seven years ago, Apple still doesn't have one in its lineup. That's typical of Apple, which is cautious about embracing new technologies.

The concerns that the company had regarding foldable phones, such as display crease, have apparently been addressed, and it's allegedly targeting a 2026 launch for the first foldable iPhone.

Chinese website MyDrivers has corroborated rumors that the device will feature a Samsung-made OLED panel.

So far, the battery capacity of the device wasn't known, but MyDrivers has lifted the lid on the battery specs. The website says that the device will feature a battery in the range of 5,000mAh to 5,500mAh.

The blog didn't delve into details about how Apple would achieve that. After all, the weight and size limitations of foldable phones don't allow for large batteries, assuming manufacturers stick with the mainstream lithium-ion batteries, which most non-Chinese vendors do.

There were some rumors about Apple exploring the use of silicon-carbon batteries for its foldable phone and the rumored iPhone 17 Air to increase capacity without increasing footprint, but those leaks have largely died down. The iPhone 17 Air, for instance, is expected to use a 2,800mAh battery. The company reportedly also tried its hand at making thinner batteries, but failed.

Most sources now hint that the company is more likely to focus on improving efficiency to extend the battery life on the bendable iPhone. For instance, it's expected to use improved display components to cut down on power consumption.

Moving on, today's report also says the foldable iPhone will cost more than 15,000 yuan (~$2,089.73). This is in line with earlier rumors.

Bloomberg today reported that the device would have largely the same design as the Galaxy Z Fold. The report said that Apple would ride on Samsung's success instead of breaking new ground, which again makes it sound unlikely that the foldable iPhone will have a carbon battery.

The rumor shouldn't entirely be ruled out, considering the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a 4,650mAh cell. That phone is 10.5 mm thick in the folded state, though, whereas the bendable iPhone is likely to be around 9 to 9.5 mm thick.

All things considered, the bendable iPhone is more than a year away, and Apple still has time to finalize the specs.

The foldable iPhone is expected to have a 7.8-inch internal screen and a 5.5-inch external display. It will allegedly have a titanium chassis and a liquid metal hinge. The phone will feature a dual-camera setup with two 48MP cameras. It will likely have Touch ID instead of Face ID. Apple is also said to be working on special software features for the phone.

Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
