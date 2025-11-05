10 rumors that reveal what to expect from the foldable iPhone in 2026
From design to price, here’s a full roundup of what to expect from Apple’s first foldable iPhone.
Image generated with ChatGPT by PhoneArena.
Apple is finally gearing up to join the foldable phone game, and if all goes according to plan, the company’s first foldable iPhone could debut as soon as next year. The device is widely rumored to launch alongside the iPhone 18 lineup in 2026, marking Apple’s long-awaited move into a category that Samsung and others have been dominating for years.
We’ve been hearing whispers about this foldable for what feels like forever, but with its release window now looking more realistic than ever, here’s a full roundup of everything that’s been leaked, reported, and rumored so far.
When will Apple’s foldable iPhone actually launch?
All signs originally pointed to a 2026 debut – possibly right alongside the iPhone 18 series – but new reports suggest we might need to wait a bit longer. According to recent leaks, Apple’s foldable could face production delays that push the release to 2027. Hopefully, that’s not the case, because another year of rumors without the actual product might be too much for even Apple fans to handle.
Still, since there’s at least a full year until the next major iPhone event, there’s room for things to change. For now, 2026 is still a realistic target for Apple’s big foldable debut.
Apple’s first foldable should be book-style
It looks like Apple’s first entry into the foldable world will follow the book-style design rather than the clamshell form we’ve seen on phones like the Galaxy Z Flip. Think Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Pixel 10 Pro Fold – a device that opens up into something closer to a small tablet.
The foldable iPhone should be a book-style foldable, just like the Z Fold 7 here. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Early reports suggest the foldable iPhone could be about 9–9.5mm thick when folded, slimming down to roughly 4.5–4.8mm when opened. That’s in line with other modern foldables, where every millimeter counts in the race to make these devices thinner and sleeker.
Dual displays – one big, one compact
On the inside, Apple’s foldable iPhone is rumored to pack a large 7.8-inch foldable screen, while the cover display on the outside will reportedly measure around 5.5 inches – about the same size as the iPhone 13 mini’s display.
What’s interesting is the rumored aspect ratio. Both screens are expected to be wider and shorter than most foldables on the market today, hinting at a more iPad-like viewing experience rather than the tall, narrow look seen on Samsung’s models.
Familiar iPhone camera setup
Camera-wise, don’t expect Apple to reinvent the wheel – at least not yet. The foldable iPhone is said to feature a dual-lens setup on the back, both at 48 MP, just like the base iPhone 17. It will also include a front-facing camera for each screen: one for when the device is closed and another under the inner display for when it’s unfolded.
Expect an under-display selfie camera (USC) on the main screen. It could help Apple keep things looking seamless when opened, while the cover screen will likely use a more traditional punch-hole camera design.
Touch ID on iPhone could make a comeback
If you’ve been missing Touch ID on the iPhone, the foldable model might finally bring it back. According to rumors, Apple could skip Face ID this time and instead use a side-mounted Touch ID button to save internal space. Since the company already uses this setup on the iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini, it wouldn’t be surprising to see it make a return with the foldable iPhone as well.
Apple’s next-gen C2 modem
Connectivity might come courtesy of Apple’s in-house C2 modem, the company’s second-generation chip designed to replace Qualcomm hardware. The first C1 modem debuted with the iPhone 16e, followed by the C1X in the iPhone Air.
The foldable iPhone using the C2 would mark another major milestone in Apple’s push to control every part of its hardware stack – from chips to modems.
A20 chip might power Apple’s foldable
If the foldable iPhone indeed launches alongside the iPhone 18 lineup, it’s expected to run on Apple’s next-gen A20 chip. It’s still unclear whether it’ll use the Pro or standard version, but either way, the upgrade sounds big.
While the A19 chip in the iPhone 17 series is built on a 3nm process, the A20 is rumored to move to a 2nm (N2) process. That jump could mean roughly 15% better performance with 30% less power use – easily one of Apple’s most ambitious chip upgrades yet.
12 GB RAM and up to 1 TB of storage
Apple seems ready to give its foldable the kind of specs it deserves. Reports suggest 12 GB of RAM, paired with 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB of internal storage options. It’s what you’d expect from a flagship foldable – especially one that’s expected to cost a small fortune.
The $2,000 price rumor
Speaking of fortunes… yes, the foldable iPhone is rumored to cost around $2,000. That would put it right next to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 as one of the priciest phones on the market.
A big battery could be in store
The final piece of the puzzle is the battery. Rumors say the foldable iPhone could pack a 5,000mAh to 5,500mAh cell – easily the biggest battery ever in an iPhone.
The big question is how Apple plans to fit such a large battery into a foldable design without making the phone feel bulky or heavy. Foldables already have limited space, so it’ll be interesting to see if Apple has a new battery trick up its sleeve.
Apple finally seems closer than ever to unveiling its first foldable iPhone, and we’ll likely start hearing a lot more about it in the coming months. Hopefully, new leaks will also shed light on its design and give us a clearer idea of what Apple’s take on a foldable really looks like – so stay tuned for more updates.
For now, though, it doesn’t seem like Apple plans to make any wild moves with this one. Instead of going for something radical, the company appears to be playing it safe with its first-gen foldable, taking a more predictable and reliable approach.
