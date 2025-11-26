4 free 5G phones with Total Wireless Base
Samsung may be behind this big iPad mini 2026 upgrade – and here's why you should care

Behind-the-scenes tech decisions could give the 2026 iPad mini a serious boost.

By
Samsung may be behind this big iPad mini 2026 upgrade – and here's why you should care
Rumors about Apple's first iPad mini with an OLED display have been showing up online for some time already. Reportedly, the Cupertino tech giant is going to grace the 2026 iPad mini with the much-anticipated upgrade. 

And that change is going to be a significant one for fans of the iPad mini models. Now, a new report gives us an idea of which company is going to supply these panels. 

Samsung Display may provide the OLED panels for the iPad mini 


A new report from South Korea claims that Samsung may supply up to three million OLED panels for the upcoming iPad mini. Reportedly, the South Korean company is going to mass-produce the 8.4-inch OLED panel for the iPad starting in July 2026. 

Rumor also has it that Samsung Display may be the only supplier of these panels for the iPad mini. That actually is not as surprising as one may think, as Samsung Display is generally one of the few companies that can provide OLED displays of the high quality that Apple wants.

OLED panels for the iPad mini and even for the MacBook Pro


The Cupertino tech giant may bring OLED to some of its other products as well, and Samsung Display is likely to win from that decision as well. Reportedly, Apple is planning to launch its first MacBook Pro model with an OLED display in the same year – 2026. 

Samsung Display is again expected to supply the panels for the MacBook Pro. This would boost Samsung's OLED panel shipments significantly for the year, especially because MacBook models sell quite well in some of the most crucial markets across the globe. 

What matters most to you in the next iPad mini?

Vote View Result

As for the OLED-equipped iPad mini, the rumors about it getting the upgrade have been swirling around since 2023. Luckily, it seems that the time for iPad mini fans is coming. 

If the 2026 iPad mini gets an OLED screen, that would be a big step up from the current display. With OLED, each pixel lights up on its own, which means the tablet can show true blacks and really deep contrast – not the slightly grayish blacks you get from an LCD backlight. 

That makes a huge difference when you're watching movies, looking at photos, or reading in low light – dark scenes will look richer and more natural.

Colors would feel more vivid, too. OLED displays often show more saturated, lifelike colors than LCDs, which can make a difference when you're editing photos, drawing, or just browsing the web.

On top of it all, because OLED doesn't rely on a full backlight, the display could be thinner and lighter – that could make the next iPad mini even easier to carry around.

And last but not least, OLED can be more power-efficient when you mostly use darker themes or watch content with a lot of dark scenes, since black pixels don't draw power. That could help the battery – something always nice on a portable tablet.

Here's why I'm quietly excited


I've always liked the compact size of the iPad mini. It's perfect when I want something light and easy to grab for reading or notes, but still bigger than my iPhone. If Apple gives it an OLED display, I can almost guarantee I'll be waiting in line for one of these. The display of any device nowadays is one of the most important aspects. An OLED display would be a noticeable upgrade that changes the experience significantly. 

Things like deeper blacks and richer colors just make the experience feel more premium. I think this OLED upgrade could make the iPad mini more appealing to more people. If the rumors are true, I'm definitely on board.

Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
