Samsung may be behind this big iPad mini 2026 upgrade – and here's why you should care

Rumors about Apple 's first iPad mini with an OLED display have been showing up online for some time already. Reportedly, the Cupertino tech giant is going to grace the 2026 iPad mini with the much-anticipated upgrade.





And that change is going to be a significant one for fans of the iPad mini models. Now, a new report gives us an idea of which company is going to supply these panels.

Samsung Display may provide the OLED panels for the iPad mini





OLED panels for the iPad mini and even for the MacBook Pro

Samsung Display is again expected to supply the panels for the MacBook Pro. This would boost Samsung's OLED panel shipments significantly for the year, especially because MacBook models sell quite well in some of the most crucial markets across the globe.





And last but not least, OLED can be more power-efficient when you mostly use darker themes or watch content with a lot of dark scenes, since black pixels don't draw power. That could help the battery – something always nice on a portable tablet.





Here's why I'm quietly excited





